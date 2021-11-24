Wednesday, November 24, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 24, 2021
Play

Montana businesses cite the major role of outdoor recreation in the infrastructure bill, a child has died, bringing the Wis. parade death toll to six, and we focus on foster-care during the holidays.

2021Talks - November 24, 2021
Play

President Biden hopes to ease gas prices by tapping into reserves, Republican governors band together to address supply-chain woes, and the Charlottesville organizers are ordered to pay $25 million in damages.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MD Gets Failing Grade for Supporting Child Sex Victims

Play

Wednesday, November 24, 2021   

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A new report ranks Maryland as one of the worst states in providing support for young victims of sex trafficking.

While Maryland has made some progress in this area, the Shared Hope International report card puts the state near the bottom, at 44th, with a failing grade.

It said Maryland must do better in identifying victims, and in its response to them.

Melanie Shapiro, public policy director for the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence, part of the state's anti-trafficking task force, said it is still among the few states treating trafficked children as criminals, placing them in juvenile detention instead of providing much-needed services.

"The criminal and juvenile justice system can be re-traumatizing for child victims of sex trafficking," Shapiro explained. "So, we need to have a trauma-informed and victim-centered approach."

Her group is working on legislation for the upcoming General Assembly session to provide "safe harbor" laws, to keep trafficked minors from being arrested and charged as prostitutes or for related offenses.

Shapiro pointed out Maryland is one of only a handful of states that have not adopted safe harbor policies to protect sexually exploited children. She thinks misperceptions on TV or in movies about victims often distort the reality of serious abuse by traffickers, who prey on vulnerable kids and teens.

"Sex traffickers lure them in as pretending to be somebody that loves them and cares for them," Shapiro noted. "And then they do terrible things to them, including physically abusing them, sexually abusing them. They make a child perform sex acts for money. That is one of the most awful things that they can do."

Gov. Larry Hogan signed the Child Sex Trafficking Screening and Services Act in 2019, creating a program to help law enforcement work with social-services agencies, and bring support to suspected child victims.

But Shapiro argued a safe-harbor law is the only way to keep them from incarceration.


get more stories like this via email
Managers of a grant program to install more boat-cleaning stations at Minnesota lakes are getting a jumpstart on next year's boating season by installing units this winter. They hope being proactive will prevent further spread of aquatic invasive species. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Winter Won't Stop AIS Prevention Work in MN

CASS LAKE, Minn. - Minnesota boat owners have stored their watercraft for the winter. But in the coming weeks, some lakes will be getting new …

Health and Wellness

AZ Health Officials Urge Precautions for Safe Holiday Gatherings

TUCSON, Ariz. -- With the holiday season beginning and family gatherings planned, Arizona public-health officials have some tips for staying safe…

Social Issues

ND Report Illustrates School-Related Issues for LGBTQ Youth

FARGO, N.D. -- A new report details how North Dakota students who identify as LGBTQ+ often struggle with the environment within their schools…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says eating outdoors when possible is safer than indoors when hosting a holiday gathering. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Amid COVID Uptick, Gov. Cautions AR Families Gathering for Holiday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As Arkansans prepare to spend time with family for Thanksgiving, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is warning folks to be cautious as …

Health and Wellness

Talking with Teens about Good Choices During the Holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The holiday season has officially started, and one group is encouraging Ohio parents to make a special effort to check in with their …

Steven Ladefoged, owner of Montago Coffee, says conservation is important to protect Montana's $2.4 billion recreation economy. (Steven Ladefoged)

Environment

MT Businesses: Measures in Congress Crucial for Climate Action

HELENA, Mont. - Nearly three dozen Montana businesses are thanking U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., for his work on the infrastructure bill signed by …

Social Issues

NM Nature Kits Connect Foster Children with Court Advocates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The 800 children living in foster care near Albuquerque are some of the first to receive a new therapeutic kit designed to help …

Environment

Western Monarch Butterflies Rebound from Edge of Extinction

GOLETA, Calif. - The western monarch butterfly appears to be pulling back from the edge of extinction - with more than 100,000 counted so far in the 2…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021