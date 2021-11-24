Western Monarch Butterflies Rebound from Edge of Extinction

GOLETA, Calif. - The western monarch butterfly appears to be pulling back from the edge of extinction - with more than 100,000 counted so far in the 25th annual Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count.



This week, more than 100 butterfly enthusiasts are creeping around groves early each morning, counting the iconic orange-and-black western monarch, and they're finding large clusters from Los Angeles to Santa Cruz.



Emma Pelton, a Xerces Society conservation biologist, said it's unclear if the rebound is because of natural variability or something else.



"They move and migrate over such large areas that it's hard to know exactly what weather conditions or environmental factors affected things in any one spot," she said, "but we think this is a good example of resiliency."



People who spot a large cluster of monarchs are encouraged to report it on the app iNaturalist, so scientists can go check it out. Gardeners also can help the species by reducing pesticide use and by planting the butterflies' favorite flowering bushes, such as native narrow-leaf milkweed and other flowers that bloom year-round.



While it's good news that the numbers are up, Pelton cautioned that they still are dangerously low - representing more than a 90% drop from the number of monarchs that overwintered in California in the 1980s.



"We would really like to see 500,000 butterflies," she said. "We'd like to see a million butterflies, which is more of the historic size that we saw in the '90s, not that long ago."



The Biden administration's new infrastructure bill, passed last week, dedicates $10 million over five years for projects to benefit monarchs by planting native flowers, adopting pollinator-friendly land-management practices, and removing non-native vegetation.



CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wildlife advocates are taking the U.S. Forest Service to court over a plan to eliminate prairie dogs from the Thunder Basin National Grassland.



Erik Molvar, executive director of the Western Watersheds Project, one of the groups filing suit in federal court last week, said Thunder Basin is one of the last remaining landscapes with a prairie dog complex of at least 10,000 acres, the area required for efforts to bring the black-footed ferret back from the brink of extinction.



"The Forest Service shouldn't be poisoning a designated sensitive species that they are supposed to be prioritizing for conservation," Molvar asserted. "And they have a legal obligation to foster the reintroduction of black-footed ferrets, because the Thunder Basin is one of the best remaining candidate sites for black-footed ferret reintroduction."



Black-footed ferrets rely exclusively on prairie dogs for food and habitat. The legal battle is over an amendment to a plan which scraps protections and allows for poisoning and sport-shooting prairie dogs, widely viewed as pests by livestock producers.



Molvar noted the livestock industry has worked to eliminate any species it views as endangering their profits, including wolves, grizzly bears and mountain lions. He added Thunder Basin lands are owned by all Americans, and protecting native wildlife should be the baseline for agencies charged with managing those assets.



"You ought to have commercial enterprises co-existing with the native wildlife as a cost of doing business on the public lands," Molvar contended. "Because Americans have a strong interest in native wildlife."



Prairie dogs are a keystone species in the region. Their engineering skills in building tunnels create habitat for burrowing owls, swift foxes and many other native species. Molvar argued the stakes for keeping species such as the black-footed ferret from going extinct are far-reaching, pointing to advice from wildlife-management pioneer Aldo Leopold.



"The first rule of intelligent tinkering is to save all the parts," Molvar emphasized. "Meaning that you shouldn't drive any species extinct because you're not really sure how that species fits into the health of the remainder of the ecosystem that makes human life possible on this planet."



