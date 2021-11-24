Wednesday, November 24, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 24, 2021
Play

Montana businesses cite the major role of outdoor recreation in the infrastructure bill, a child has died, bringing the Wis. parade death toll to six, and we focus on foster-care during the holidays.

2021Talks - November 24, 2021
Play

President Biden hopes to ease gas prices by tapping into reserves, Republican governors band together to address supply-chain woes, and the Charlottesville organizers are ordered to pay $25 million in damages.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Amid COVID Uptick, Gov. Cautions AR Families Gathering for Holiday

Play

Wednesday, November 24, 2021   

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As Arkansans prepare to spend time with family for Thanksgiving, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is warning folks to be cautious as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise.

Compared with last week, Arkansas has seen 900 more COVID cases so far this week. About a year ago, the state began to see an increase in positive cases that led to a deadly, multi-week surge. If you're having Thanksgiving dinner with unvaccinated loved ones, the governor said it's important to remain physically distant when possible.

"The precautions that I ask everyone to take as you get ready for Thanksgiving are simply to be mindful that COVID is still in our communities," he said. "Protect yourself by getting vaccinated. If you haven't got your booster shot, get a booster shot."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that unvaccinated guests wear well-fitting face masks when indoors, and for people hosting or attending a gathering to cancel plans if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Hutchinson also discussed the topic of "natural immunity" - the prospect that people previously infected have some COVID-19 antibodies that provide some protection from reinfection. Hutchinson cited health experts who say the natural immunity doesn't last forever, and the vaccine is more likely to keep you healthy.

"Just like a vaccine over time loses some of its effectiveness, the natural immunity loses its effectiveness and loses it more quickly," he said. "I would encourage everybody to go ahead and get your vaccination, even if you've had COVID; as soon as you recover, you should consider to do that."

More than half of Arkansans age 5 and older are fully vaccinated. Since being approved by the Food and Drug Administration and CDC earlier this month, more than 19,000 kids ages 5 to 11 in the state have received a COVID-19 vaccination.


get more stories like this via email
On a new national report card, Maryland receives a failing grade for not doing enough to help child victims of sex trafficking. Florida, Texas and Mississippi were the top three, respectively, although no state was given an 'A' or 'B' grade. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MD Gets Failing Grade for Supporting Child Sex Victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A new report ranks Maryland as one of the worst states in providing support for young victims of sex trafficking. While Maryland …

Environment

Winter Won't Stop AIS Prevention Work in MN

CASS LAKE, Minn. - Minnesota boat owners have stored their watercraft for the winter. But in the coming weeks, some lakes will be getting new …

Social Issues

ND Report Illustrates School-Related Issues for LGBTQ Youth

FARGO, N.D. -- A new report details how North Dakota students who identify as LGBTQ+ often struggle with the environment within their schools…

Research suggests that the earlier in life teens use alcohol, the more likely they are to abuse it. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Talking with Teens about Good Choices During the Holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The holiday season has officially started, and one group is encouraging Ohio parents to make a special effort to check in with their …

Environment

MT Businesses: Measures in Congress Crucial for Climate Action

HELENA, Mont. - Nearly three dozen Montana businesses are thanking U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., for his work on the infrastructure bill signed by …

Nearly 2,000 children in New Mexico's foster care system will be recipients of new EcoCare Kits to help them connect to nature and their court-appointed advocates. (3330852/Pixabay)

Social Issues

NM Nature Kits Connect Foster Children with Court Advocates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The 800 children living in foster care near Albuquerque are some of the first to receive a new therapeutic kit designed to help …

Environment

Western Monarch Butterflies Rebound from Edge of Extinction

GOLETA, Calif. - The western monarch butterfly appears to be pulling back from the edge of extinction - with more than 100,000 counted so far in the 2…

Social Issues

Rethinking Thanksgiving at 400 Years: A Native Perspective

ALCATRAZ ISLAND, Calif. -- Some 400 years ago in 1621, the settlers and Native tribes ate together at the first Thanksgiving meal. But many tribes …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021