AZ Health Officials Urge Precautions for Safe Holiday Gatherings

TUCSON, Ariz. -- With the holiday season beginning and family gatherings planned, Arizona public-health officials have some tips for staying safe.



The rates of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have grown dramatically in Arizona in the past few weeks, but with a few basic precautions, most families can enjoy a get-together at grandma's house.



Paula Mandel, deputy director of the Pima County Health Department in Tucson, said adults who have received their first or second dose of a COVID vaccine should consider getting a booster. And for adults or kids who are unvaccinated, she said there is still time to get a shot.



"When you do this, you're not only protecting yourself," Mandel explained. "You're helping to protect those that you don't know what their vaccination status is and may be high-risk, like young children or our elderly population."



According to data compiled by the New York Times, new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona are up 31%, and hospitalizations up 25%. Statewide, only 54% of Arizonans are fully vaccinated.



Mandel advised bringing any questions you may have about vaccination to your doctor or pharmacist.



Mandel also recommended if you do not know the vaccination status of everyone at a gathering, it is a good idea to wear a mask, wash hands regularly and make sure the house is well-ventilated. She said you might consider taking advantage of Arizona's great fall weather.



"If you're coming together with individuals and they're not people that you see on a routine basis, they don't live in your home or they don't visit your home frequently, maybe consider -- because of our lovely weather that we've had recently -- maybe have your gathering outside," Mandel suggested.



While people are looking forward to seeing friends and family, in some cases for the first time in months, Mandel pointed out using common sense will make for a better holiday gathering. She added the COVID vaccination is not the only one to consider.



"We are heading into flu season," Mandel stressed. "All of those things that we talk about are the same. If you haven't, it's not too late to think about getting vaccinated."



For a comprehensive list of locations providing no-cost vaccines, check with your county health department.



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As Arkansans prepare to spend time with family for Thanksgiving, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is warning folks to be cautious as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise.



Compared with last week, Arkansas has seen 900 more COVID cases so far this week. About a year ago, the state began to see an increase in positive cases that led to a deadly, multi-week surge. If you're having Thanksgiving dinner with unvaccinated loved ones, the governor said it's important to remain physically distant when possible.



"The precautions that I ask everyone to take as you get ready for Thanksgiving are simply to be mindful that COVID is still in our communities," he said. "Protect yourself by getting vaccinated. If you haven't got your booster shot, get a booster shot."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that unvaccinated guests wear well-fitting face masks when indoors, and for people hosting or attending a gathering to cancel plans if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.



Hutchinson also discussed the topic of "natural immunity" - the prospect that people previously infected have some COVID-19 antibodies that provide some protection from reinfection. Hutchinson cited health experts who say the natural immunity doesn't last forever, and the vaccine is more likely to keep you healthy.



"Just like a vaccine over time loses some of its effectiveness, the natural immunity loses its effectiveness and loses it more quickly," he said. "I would encourage everybody to go ahead and get your vaccination, even if you've had COVID; as soon as you recover, you should consider to do that."



More than half of Arkansans age 5 and older are fully vaccinated. Since being approved by the Food and Drug Administration and CDC earlier this month, more than 19,000 kids ages 5 to 11 in the state have received a COVID-19 vaccination.



CONCORD, N.H. -- The $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Act heads to the U.S. Senate after passing the House last week.



The bill attempts to lower medication costs, which backers say is a critical move for New Hampshire's aging population. It would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices for the first time. This includes common prescriptions obtained through Medicare 'Part D' and even some through 'Part B.'



Margarida Jorge, executive director of Health Care for America Now, said regulating medication prices is a win for many.



"Whether you are somebody between the ages of 45 and 65, whether you are 65, because at this point, the industry has gotten so egregious about raising prices, that it really is starting to have systemwide impact, regardless of what kind of insurance you have," Jorge asserted.



Through Build Back Better, Medicare would be required to negotiate prices of up to 10 drugs per year starting in 2023, with those prices taking effect in 2025. It's estimated just over one in four Granite Staters (26.3%) will be age 60 or older by 2030, according to U.S. Census data.



The legislation would also create tax penalties for companies increasing drug prices faster than the rate of inflation. Jorge sees the changes as important, as medical research evolves and the number of Americans who need prescriptions grows.



"I just think it's an incredibly well-timed reform and that we'll have a lot of opportunity to build on it," Jorge contended. "Because we see the demand for new medicines just rising. In America today, half of people over 18 are taking at least one prescription, so this really is becoming a pretty universal problem."



Build Back Better would also close the Medicare coverage gap, allowing 19,000 more New Hampshire residents to get health insurance. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he wants the Senate to pass the legislation by Christmas.



