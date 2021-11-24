Wednesday, November 24, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 24, 2021
Play

Montana businesses cite the major role of outdoor recreation in the infrastructure bill, a child has died, bringing the Wis. parade death toll to six, and we focus on foster-care during the holidays.

2021Talks - November 24, 2021
Play

President Biden hopes to ease gas prices by tapping into reserves, Republican governors band together to address supply-chain woes, and the Charlottesville organizers are ordered to pay $25 million in damages.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
Play

The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

AZ Health Officials Urge Precautions for Safe Holiday Gatherings

Play

Wednesday, November 24, 2021   

TUCSON, Ariz. -- With the holiday season beginning and family gatherings planned, Arizona public-health officials have some tips for staying safe.

The rates of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have grown dramatically in Arizona in the past few weeks, but with a few basic precautions, most families can enjoy a get-together at grandma's house.

Paula Mandel, deputy director of the Pima County Health Department in Tucson, said adults who have received their first or second dose of a COVID vaccine should consider getting a booster. And for adults or kids who are unvaccinated, she said there is still time to get a shot.

"When you do this, you're not only protecting yourself," Mandel explained. "You're helping to protect those that you don't know what their vaccination status is and may be high-risk, like young children or our elderly population."

According to data compiled by the New York Times, new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona are up 31%, and hospitalizations up 25%. Statewide, only 54% of Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

Mandel advised bringing any questions you may have about vaccination to your doctor or pharmacist.

Mandel also recommended if you do not know the vaccination status of everyone at a gathering, it is a good idea to wear a mask, wash hands regularly and make sure the house is well-ventilated. She said you might consider taking advantage of Arizona's great fall weather.

"If you're coming together with individuals and they're not people that you see on a routine basis, they don't live in your home or they don't visit your home frequently, maybe consider -- because of our lovely weather that we've had recently -- maybe have your gathering outside," Mandel suggested.

While people are looking forward to seeing friends and family, in some cases for the first time in months, Mandel pointed out using common sense will make for a better holiday gathering. She added the COVID vaccination is not the only one to consider.

"We are heading into flu season," Mandel stressed. "All of those things that we talk about are the same. If you haven't, it's not too late to think about getting vaccinated."

For a comprehensive list of locations providing no-cost vaccines, check with your county health department.


On a new national report card, Maryland receives a failing grade for not doing enough to help child victims of sex trafficking. Florida, Texas and Mississippi were the top three, respectively, although no state was given an 'A' or 'B' grade. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MD Gets Failing Grade for Supporting Child Sex Victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A new report ranks Maryland as one of the worst states in providing support for young victims of sex trafficking. While Maryland …

Environment

Winter Won't Stop AIS Prevention Work in MN

CASS LAKE, Minn. - Minnesota boat owners have stored their watercraft for the winter. But in the coming weeks, some lakes will be getting new …

Social Issues

ND Report Illustrates School-Related Issues for LGBTQ Youth

FARGO, N.D. -- A new report details how North Dakota students who identify as LGBTQ+ often struggle with the environment within their schools…

Research suggests that the earlier in life teens use alcohol, the more likely they are to abuse it. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Talking with Teens about Good Choices During the Holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The holiday season has officially started, and one group is encouraging Ohio parents to make a special effort to check in with their …

Environment

MT Businesses: Measures in Congress Crucial for Climate Action

HELENA, Mont. - Nearly three dozen Montana businesses are thanking U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., for his work on the infrastructure bill signed by …

Nearly 2,000 children in New Mexico's foster care system will be recipients of new EcoCare Kits to help them connect to nature and their court-appointed advocates. (3330852/Pixabay)

Social Issues

NM Nature Kits Connect Foster Children with Court Advocates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The 800 children living in foster care near Albuquerque are some of the first to receive a new therapeutic kit designed to help …

Environment

Western Monarch Butterflies Rebound from Edge of Extinction

GOLETA, Calif. - The western monarch butterfly appears to be pulling back from the edge of extinction - with more than 100,000 counted so far in the 2…

Social Issues

Rethinking Thanksgiving at 400 Years: A Native Perspective

ALCATRAZ ISLAND, Calif. -- Some 400 years ago in 1621, the settlers and Native tribes ate together at the first Thanksgiving meal. But many tribes …

 

