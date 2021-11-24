Winter Won't Stop AIS Prevention Work in MN

PHOENIX -- The extended drought and climate change have pushed Arizona into water restrictions for 2022, and farmers could see their allotments severely curtailed.



Levels in Lake Mead, the primary water storage reservoir for the Lower Colorado River Basin, are at record low levels, with little relief in sight.



The Central Arizona Project is testing irrigation systems that could allow farmers to grow the same amount of crops with about half the water.



Chuck Collum, Colorado River programs manager for the Central Arizona Project (CAP), said the system, called "N-Drip," could be a game-changer.



"Because of the way the drip system works, which reduces water stress between irrigations, it's continuing to provide water to the crop," Collum explained. "It grows more efficiently and has the potential for a slight increase in crop yield."



CAP is running a 100-acre pilot project using the low-pressure, gravity-powered system from N-Drip, a company based in Israel. Partners in the project include the Colorado River Indian Tribes and the University of Arizona.



Collum pointed out the system uses plastic tubing with emitters every three feet to continuously deliver water to the soil. He described the project's two major goals:



"To preserve irrigated agriculture, which is important to the economy and food security," Collum outlined. "And to conserve water for the benefit of CAP and all Colorado River water users."



Collum added the tests are showing a 50% reduction in water use, while producing the same or slightly higher crop yields. He said once it is proven, CAP plans to partner with Arizona farmers to install the system.



"If we can provide the capital for this technology, they'll continue to provide that vital economic benefit to the rural communities," Collum emphasized. "And CAP and other water users will receive the benefit of the reduction in water use."



References: Water restrictions U.S. Bureau of Reclamation 08/16/2021

Project information Central Arizona Project 10/26/2021

Irrigation information N-Drip 2021



get more stories like this via email



MARANA, Ariz. -- Trekking across Arizona's stunning desert landscapes is one of the most popular forms of recreation in the state, and the Central Arizona Project (CAP) Trail System provides access for thousands of hikers and cyclists.



The trails are built along portions of the CAP's canal system, and cover dozens of miles, primarily in urban and suburban areas. The trail system is a cooperative effort of the CAP, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the cities and counties along the pathways.



Ryan Johnson, engineering services manager for the Central Arizona Project, said the trails have been in place for many years.



"The trail system was originally envisioned by the Bureau of Reclamation, probably as far back as 1973," Johnson explained. "It's totally for public use. Anyone can use it, of course, and then it intersects and ties in with other trailheads that counties and cities have developed."



Johnson pointed out the system continues to grow. A new CAP trailhead will be dedicated in the Pima County town of Marana Saturday, adding 30-plus miles of maintained pathways to the trail system.



The trails are designed for hiking, jogging, equestrian use, bicycling, and in-line skating on paved portions, but Johnson said motorized vehicles are not allowed. He added because CAP is a public utility, it does not use taxpayer funds, but coordinates with the Bureau of Reclamation and local officials to build and maintain the system.



"I think the most interesting feature about the canal is that it interconnects and ties in with other city and county features, like parks and other bigger trail systems," Johnson remarked. "It is a good thing for the trail, a good thing for the community."



Most of the trails run along portions of CAP's 330-mile long distribution canal network, with completed or planned sections in Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties.



Disclosure: Central Arizona Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: CAP Trail information Central Ariz. Project 2021

Trailhead opening Town of Marana 05/14/2021



get more stories like this via email

