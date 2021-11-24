Wednesday, November 24, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 24, 2021
Montana businesses cite the major role of outdoor recreation in the infrastructure bill, a child has died, bringing the Wis. parade death toll to six, and we focus on foster-care during the holidays.

2021Talks - November 24, 2021
President Biden hopes to ease gas prices by tapping into reserves, Republican governors band together to address supply-chain woes, and the Charlottesville organizers are ordered to pay $25 million in damages.

The Yonder Report - November 18, 2021
The flight to rural America could cause housing headaches; better broadband is coming; children's advocates campaign for free school lunch post-pandemic; and a wily turkey escapes the Thanksgiving platter.

Winter Won't Stop AIS Prevention Work in MN

Wednesday, November 24, 2021   

CASS LAKE, Minn. - Minnesota boat owners have stored their watercraft for the winter. But in the coming weeks, some lakes will be getting new cleaning equipment, so when the ice thaws next spring, more people will have the tools to block big threats to lake habitat.

With a state grant, Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates is helping lake communities secure cleaning stations that boaters can use to scrub away aquatic invasive species. The grant program focuses on lakes infested with a certain threat, starry stonewort.

Kate Hagsten, plant resources program director for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, said they're poised to receive five stations by year's end. It comes amid concern about the impact of AIS on wild rice beds.

"Specifically, with starry stonewort," she said, "the habitat that it tends to exist within is the same habitat that's shared with wild rice, which is critical to the identity of the Ojibwe Nation."

Her team is working with University of Minnesota researchers to learn more about the effect starry stonewort is having on the habitat. It is considered difficult and expensive to manage, and can create ripple effects for fishing, boating and swimming. Program managers have said they're trying to quickly get these units to lakes considered high risk for infestation.

Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said it's important to be proactive in setting up cleaning stations now, so lakes will be better protected when a new boating season begins. He noted that the AIS threat won't lose steam during the colder months.

"Starry stonewort grows under the ice, so it doesn't have a dormant period," he said. "It continues to spread during the winter."

This summer, he said, cleaning stations already set up at lakes around the country eclipsed the 1 million mark in terms of usage. He considers that a big milestone in encouraging boat owners to do their part to stop the spread of AIS. The $1 million grant for the program gets its funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Disclosure: Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


On a new national report card, Maryland receives a failing grade for not doing enough to help child victims of sex trafficking. Florida, Texas and Mississippi were the top three, respectively, although no state was given an 'A' or 'B' grade. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MD Gets Failing Grade for Supporting Child Sex Victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A new report ranks Maryland as one of the worst states in providing support for young victims of sex trafficking. While Maryland …

Health and Wellness

AZ Health Officials Urge Precautions for Safe Holiday Gatherings

TUCSON, Ariz. -- With the holiday season beginning and family gatherings planned, Arizona public-health officials have some tips for staying safe…

Social Issues

ND Report Illustrates School-Related Issues for LGBTQ Youth

FARGO, N.D. -- A new report details how North Dakota students who identify as LGBTQ+ often struggle with the environment within their schools…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says eating outdoors when possible is safer than indoors when hosting a holiday gathering. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Amid COVID Uptick, Gov. Cautions AR Families Gathering for Holiday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As Arkansans prepare to spend time with family for Thanksgiving, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is warning folks to be cautious as …

Health and Wellness

Talking with Teens about Good Choices During the Holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The holiday season has officially started, and one group is encouraging Ohio parents to make a special effort to check in with their …

Steven Ladefoged, owner of Montago Coffee, says conservation is important to protect Montana's $2.4 billion recreation economy. (Steven Ladefoged)

Environment

MT Businesses: Measures in Congress Crucial for Climate Action

HELENA, Mont. - Nearly three dozen Montana businesses are thanking U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., for his work on the infrastructure bill signed by …

Social Issues

NM Nature Kits Connect Foster Children with Court Advocates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The 800 children living in foster care near Albuquerque are some of the first to receive a new therapeutic kit designed to help …

Environment

Western Monarch Butterflies Rebound from Edge of Extinction

GOLETA, Calif. - The western monarch butterfly appears to be pulling back from the edge of extinction - with more than 100,000 counted so far in the 2…

 

