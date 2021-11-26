Rec. Marijuana Supporters in SD Press Ahead After Court Defeat

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Latino and Native American groups say they're opposed to the state's new political boundary maps, and are now working to raise awareness in the community to strengthen people's commitment to voting.



The Legislature approved the new maps as part of the Nevada Counts redistricting effort, which must be updated every ten years after the census.



Guillermo Barahona, civic engagement director for Chispa Nevada, said he is glad the Walker Lake Paiute Tribe did not get split up as it was on the original map, but is unhappy the new First Congressional District splits up some Latino neighborhoods.



"We wanted to see maps that were more reflective of the size of the communities," Barahona explained. "Taking into account where is exactly, like, the locations of the Latino community."



The Nevada Count coalition said it tried to balance competing priorities, both urban and rural, while respecting city and county boundaries.



Tammi Tiger, civic engagement administrator for the Las Vegas Indian Center, said she is happy the maps were amended to allow tribal lines to take precedence over county lines, but thinks lawmakers did not take into account the community-of-interest maps her group favored by the tribes in Southern Nevada.



"Well, the community-of-interest map drawing is one of the few processes that we have to provide public input," Tiger pointed out. "And so if those are not considered, then that's not listening to the voices of the community on where their representation should be."



Currently, no statewide elected leaders identify as Native American, so Tiger said the focus will be to recruit more people from her community to run for office.



Tribes have been fighting for years to establish a national monument at Spirit Mountain, called Avi Kwa Ame and in opposition to a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass.



MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's heavily-debated redistricting process entered a new phase Thursday, when the governor followed through on his promise to veto new political maps.



Ever since Republican legislative leaders unveiled the new voting-district boundaries, Democrat Tony Evers has insisted they are largely unchanged from the 2011 maps considered extremely gerrymandered.



The move likely sets up court action to make final determinations.



Bob Maline, volunteer for the grassroots group Western Wisconsin for Nonpartisan Voting Districts, said in the meantime, Wisconsin voters should keep pressing lawmakers to hold hearings for a bill to create an independent redistricting commission.



"The train for this year has left the station; those maps are going to be decided in the courts," Maline observed. "But we need that nonpartisan commission now, while there's still momentum and awareness."



He said by having the new approach in place by the 2030 Census, the state could avoid another protracted fight leaving constituents behind. Republicans, who control the process because of their legislative majorities, insist their methods in creating the maps were fair and legal, and included efforts to gather public feedback.



Maline pointed out there are many reasons for people to push for politics to be removed from redistricting, including better representation for marginalized communities.



Ultimately, he feels changing the process would diffuse a lot of the citizen anger seen today, and thinks many voters have been turned off by elected officials favoring self-preservation over a healthy democracy.



"Each person gets a vote and each vote counts the same," Maline noted. "And that's where gerrymandering goes wrong."



It's unclear yet exactly how the current redistricting process will play out in the legal system. Political experts say as it stands now, Republicans do not have enough votes to override the governor's veto.



