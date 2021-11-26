Friday, November 26, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 26, 2021
Play

Don't want the hassles of Black Friday - consider a refurbished gift this year; day after Thanksgiving travel could be messy - and supporters regroup for recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

2021Talks - November 26, 2021
Play

Big retailers predict an historic holiday shopping season, but small businesses are not sharing that optimism, and economists weigh in on what s behind the nation's labor shortages.

The Yonder Report - November 25, 2021
Play

South Dakota foster kids find homes with Native families; a conservative group wants oil and gas reform; rural Pennsylvania residents object to planes flying above tree tops; and poetry debuts to celebrate the land.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

"Buy Nothing" Movement Gains Pandemic Momentum

Play

Friday, November 26, 2021   

AUSTIN, Texas -- Supply chain delays have some holiday shoppers stressed that gifts won't be on store shelves on this "Black Friday," or won't arrive in time, but for members of the "Buy Nothing Project," that kind of stress is a thing of the past.

Liesl Clark, co-founder of the Project, said the rules are simple: no buying, selling, trading, bartering or dumping of things someone wants to get rid of.

"You can offer up, with an image and a little description, anything that you're getting rid of that you'd like to give away," Clark explained. "And you can also ask for anything that you want, or need. You just sort-of augment your lifestyle by buying nothing whenever you can."

Clark pointed out the project started in 2013 after her eye-opening trip to remote villages near the Nepal-Tibet border, where people shared very limited resources delivered sporadically by truck over dangerous mountain roads. The Buy Nothing Project recently launched an app to augment its Facebook presence.

Clark noted participation is broad, from students going off to college who need items to outfit their dorms, to retirees who are downsizing. She said baby items are always popular because they are often gently used.

"Let's face it, baby stuff is only used for so long," Clark remarked. "But we also have refugees -- families from all over the world that are coming to the United States, to Canada -- and those are families that are being set up with anything they might need."

Clark thinks the pandemic has grown the Buy Nothing Project's participation because isolation made some people seek connection by being helpful to neighbors. Others, trapped at home, decided it was time to declutter.

"So, this is a surefire way of enabling people to actually realize, 'I don't have to fill my house with all the same stuff that everybody else has.' Like, we don't all have to have lawnmowers," Clark observed.

According to the app's latest tally, the Buy Nothing Project has more than four million people regularly engaged in 6,800 groups in 44 countries.

References:  
Buy Nothing Project 2021

get more stories like this via email
Vicki Harder-Thorne is honoring 30 years of sweat equity her parents put into restoring 80 acres of land in Ottawa County. (Harder-Thorne)

Environment

Farm Succession: Honoring the Past While Protecting Land for the Future

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Succession is an inevitable process for Ohio farmers, and it can also be an opportunity to re-imagine the land. Vicki Harder-…

Environment

Conservation Groups: Tribal Nations Should be Partners in Wolf Management

HELENA, Mont. -- To honor the Biden administration's steps toward greater ties with tribal nations, conservation groups are calling on it to list the …

Social Issues

Rec. Marijuana Supporters in SD Press Ahead After Court Defeat

PIERRE, S.D. -- Supporters of establishing recreational marijuana in South Dakota say they're pouring all their energy into a new ballot initiative…

Farming is Virginia's largest private industry, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

New Land Trust Model Will Support BIPOC-led Farming in Central VA

RICHMOND, Va. -- In central Virginia, permanent access to land is one of the biggest barriers to farming. A new land-trust model aims to secure both …

Social Issues

As Winter Nears, Groups Raise Awareness for Heating Help, Weatherization

DETROIT -- As cold weather moves in, state agencies are working to make sure Michiganders know how to apply for the Michigan Energy Assistance …

Paige Bethmann and Ku Stevens speak in between interviews at his house on the Yerington Paiute Reservation in Nevada. (Zack Kiszka)

Social Issues

NY Filmmaker Reflects on Upcoming Indian Boarding Schools Documentary

NEW YORK -- A team of New York-based filmmakers is producing a documentary about reclaiming Indigenous heritage, told through the experiences of an 18…

Social Issues

MD Gets Failing Grade for Supporting Child Sex Victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A new report ranks Maryland as one of the worst states in providing support for young victims of sex trafficking. While Maryland …

Environment

Winter Won't Stop AIS Prevention Work in MN

CASS LAKE, Minn. - Minnesota boat owners have stored their watercraft for the winter. But in the coming weeks, some lakes will be getting new …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021