NY Filmmaker Reflects on Upcoming Indian Boarding Schools Documentary

NEW YORK -- A team of New York-based filmmakers is producing a documentary about reclaiming Indigenous heritage, told through the experiences of an 18-year-old descendant of a U.S. Indian boarding-school survivor.



The story centers on Ku Stevens, a top-ranking Nevada athlete who organized a run along the 50-mile escape route his great-grandfather Frank Quinn took, fleeing from the Stewart Indian Boarding School to the Yerington Paiute reservation.



Paige Bethmann, director and producer of the "Remaining Native" documentary, who is Mohawk and Oneida, said it is named after the idea that he used his legs to preserve his identity, something she feels many Indigenous people are struggling with.



"Trying to preserve our cultural identities, our tradition, our language, because of how many obstacles the United States has put in front of Indigenous people, to get rid of that aspect," Bethmann outlined.



The film also follows the first federal investigation into the U.S. boarding schools, where Native American children were brought, and then abused if they spoke their native languages. It is estimated there were nearly 500 government-funded Indian boarding schools in the nation, including in New York state.



Bethmann's great-grandmother also was a U.S. residential school survivor. Bethmann pointed out making the film has helped her understand the complexities of her cultural identity and community.



"That's what this film has brought to me, is that pride in being Native American," Bethmann explained, "But also rebuilding a sense of myself that I felt like I've lost for so many years."



Production for "Remaining Native" started shortly after more than 1,300 unmarked graves were found near the sites of former Indian Residential Schools in Canada. Bethmann noted policies such as boarding schools and land removal were designed to disenfranchise Indigenous people.



"The biggest gap of understanding is the fact that we are here, despite all of those obstacles that we face that are not just something that is a relic of the past," Bethmann asserted.



The team plans to embed themselves in the community in the new year to keep a closer eye on the investigation at Stewart Indian Boarding School. Bethmann said the film will be released as early as 2023.



References: Ku Stevens profile N.Y. Times (paywall) 11/17/2021

Remaining Native documentary She Carries Her House Films 2021

Boarding school information National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition 2021



get more stories like this via email



LAUGHLIN, Nev. -- This week marks the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving meal, and many Native American tribes are asking other Americans to face some hard truths. They noted Indigenous people lost most of their land and a great many lives to disease and war following the arrival of the settlers.



Taylor Patterson, executive director of the Native Voters Alliance Nevada and a member of the Bishop Paiute Tribe, is among those calling for change.



"I hate the idea that we're celebrating a history that is so false and misrepresented," Patterson remarked. "I think people are so willing to remember Thanksgiving and remember colonization, but not remember the effects that it had on the communities of people that were already living here."



Native American advocacy groups argued the story about Thanksgiving most Americans were taught in elementary school is a fable. They believe it should be replaced with an honest accounting of the suffering the tribes endured.



Patterson pointed out the country can turn over a new leaf by listening to native voices and uplifting native causes.



"People can kind of change the narrative of Thanksgiving and move past that history now, and give the land and the people the respect that it deserves," Patterson contended.



This year President Joe Biden named Deb Haaland, a Native American leader, as U.S. Interior Secretary.



Tribes in Nevada want the administration to create a new national monument at their most sacred site, known as Avi Kwa Ame or Spirit Mountain, in southwest Nevada. The area is revered by 12 Yuman tribes and is at the center of their creation stories.



References: Native Voters Alliance Nevada 2021

Honor Spirit Mountain 2021



get more stories like this via email

