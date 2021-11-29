Ready or Not, Student-Loan Payments Set to Resume Next Year

BOISE, Idaho - Student loan borrowers take note: a pause on federal student-loan payments is set to end in February.
The moratorium on payments has been in place since March 2020 due to the pandemic, but it will be lifted on January 31.
Andrew Pentis, a senior writer and certified student loan counselor with the group Student Loan Hero, said the average student loan payment for Idaho borrowers is $274 a month, which can be quite a weight on the typical family budget.
"The good news for borrowers in the state of Idaho is that more than one out of three of them have a balance of under $10,000," said Pentis. "So, that's a little more realistic and easier to afford in terms of repayment, as opposed to those borrowers with much higher balances."
Pentis said people should contact their loan servicer before the pause on payments is lifted and check into their options.
He said people could also opt to continue the pause on their payments. But Pentis believes a better situation for many borrowers is to opt for an income-driven repayment plan.
"What those plans do is cap your monthly dues at a percentage of your income," said Pentis. "So, if you've lost your job or perhaps seen your wages cut, your new monthly payment on your federal student loans would reflect that change. You could qualify for a monthly payment as low as $0."
While there was talk of mass student-debt forgiveness at the beginning of Joe Biden's presidency, Pentis said that option is looking less likely.
However, he noted there have been changes under the Biden administration, such as a fix to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to make it easier for government and nonprofit workers to qualify.
"What's much more likely is that the Biden administration will continue to offer targeted loan forgiveness to groups that are particularly struggling with their student-loan debt," said Pentis.
BOSTON -- This holiday season, consumer advocates are urging Commonwealth residents to consider giving gifts that don't require purchasing anything. Or, if you have to purchase something, shop for refurbished items.
Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group (MASSPIRG), said while Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on electronics and other items may look appealing, there are great deals on refurbished items year-round.
"There's a shortage of goods and supply-chain problems, so you may well find yourself having more options for purchasing gifts by considering refurbished items," Domenitz explained. "Good for the environment, good for your pocketbook, good for options."
She noted MASSPIRG has two guides, one called "Buy Less Give More," which ideas for experiences, pre-loved gifts, classes, chores and tasks and baked goods, among other things. The other is called "Fixed for the Holidays," which gives recommendations on where to shop for refurbished items.
Domenitz noted many people do not realize the impact throwing out electronics and other items after just a few years can have on the environment and the nation's waste.
"If we could all keep our smartphones for one year more than we do, we would reduce the demand for manufacturing materials by 42 million pounds a day," Domenitz asserted.
Domenitz added when you buy refurbished items, there are some things to remember. She said it's important to make sure the manufacturer has a track record of durability and repairability, and to know what you want when you shop.
AUSTIN, Texas -- Supply chain delays have some holiday shoppers stressed that gifts won't be on store shelves on this "Black Friday," or won't arrive in time, but for members of the "Buy Nothing Project," that kind of stress is a thing of the past.
Liesl Clark, co-founder of the Project, said the rules are simple: no buying, selling, trading, bartering or dumping of things someone wants to get rid of.
"You can offer up, with an image and a little description, anything that you're getting rid of that you'd like to give away," Clark explained. "And you can also ask for anything that you want, or need. You just sort-of augment your lifestyle by buying nothing whenever you can."
Clark pointed out the project started in 2013 after her eye-opening trip to remote villages near the Nepal-Tibet border, where people shared very limited resources delivered sporadically by truck over dangerous mountain roads. The Buy Nothing Project recently launched an app to augment its Facebook presence.
Clark noted participation is broad, from students going off to college who need items to outfit their dorms, to retirees who are downsizing. She said baby items are always popular because they are often gently used.
"Let's face it, baby stuff is only used for so long," Clark remarked. "But we also have refugees -- families from all over the world that are coming to the United States, to Canada -- and those are families that are being set up with anything they might need."
Clark thinks the pandemic has grown the Buy Nothing Project's participation because isolation made some people seek connection by being helpful to neighbors. Others, trapped at home, decided it was time to declutter.
"So, this is a surefire way of enabling people to actually realize, 'I don't have to fill my house with all the same stuff that everybody else has.' Like, we don't all have to have lawnmowers," Clark observed.
According to the app's latest tally, the Buy Nothing Project has more than four million people regularly engaged in 6,800 groups in 44 countries.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Choosing the right Medicare plan can be confusing, and during the open-enrollment period, it is recommended Pennsylvanians take the time they need to find the plan best for them.
Now through Dec. 7, Pennsylvanians over 65 and people with some disabilities can sign up or make any changes to their Medicare plan at Medicare.gov.
Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of AARP Pennsylvania, said when deciding between different Medicare plans, it is important to consider how much coverage you are looking for, the costs, and how convenient it is for your personal life.
Johnston-Walsh emphasized plans allowing you to stick with your trusted doctor or pharmacy are key.
"A lot of people like that flexibility and the convenience of saying, 'Hey, this is my doctor. I've had this doctor for years and I don't want to change,' or, 'I've been going to this pharmacy. This guy's been wonderful, knows my prescriptions, knows what the interactions are, knows to have a good conversation with me,'" Johnston-Walsh outlined.
Nearly 2.8 million Pennsylvanians are enrolled in Medicare, according to 2020 data.
For 2022 plans, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services plans to extend telehealth coverage, which became more popular during the pandemic for behavioral health visits. Benefits take effect Jan. 1.
When picking between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, along with adding a Part D prescription drug plan, it can be daunting for anyone unfamiliar with the program.
Johnston-Walsh pointed out consumers should not be afraid to ask for help unpacking the information with someone in their community.
"You may need a loved one or a family friend or someone from your church to help you go through the process," Johnston-Walsh advised. "It can get complicated. You may need another set of eyes to be able to look at it with you, another trusted set of eyes that will be looking out for your best interest."
Johnston-Walsh also suggested Medicare recipients connect with their local Area Agency on Aging for support. The 52 agencies throughout the state offer free insurance counseling and can help with plan comparisons, enrolling in a plan, and determining eligibility.
Disclosure: AARP Pennsylvania contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.