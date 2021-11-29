Groups: Don't Leave Young People Behind in Homeless Services

CONCORD, N.H. -- As National Youth Homelessness Awareness Month comes to a close, groups will continue working to identify barriers for young people staying housed and trying to fill the gaps.
New Hampshire has an adult homelessness services system and child protective services, but advocates have raised concerns about the growing homeless youth population.
Erin Kelly, director of youth and young adult homeless services for the nonprofit Waypoint NH, said many young people have needs unmet by either system of care. She noted young adults respond differently to homelessness than many older adults.
"Part of providing services to young people is being able to recognize that the choices that they make and the mistakes that they make are the things that are helping them to develop into adults that can really have good conflict resolution and problem-solving skills," Kelly explained.
According to the "Point in Time" survey from the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, on a given night in New Hampshire more than 1,600 individuals experience homelessness; 65 of them are "unaccompanied adults" age 18 to 24, and more than 400 are people experiencing chronic homelessness.
Kelly added every young person at risk of experiencing homelessness has different needs and skills, so the supports they provide vary. She pointed out for some people, it is about helping them to gain employment readiness skills, so they can get a job and live independently, while others may apply for college.
"For some young people, it might be about applying for and helping them to apply for Social Security so that they have the ongoing supports that they need," Kelly emphasized. "Because they are unable at the moment to be able to work and support themselves."
Kelly added it is important for the state to acknowledge the gaps between child and adult services, and make sure support is available to young people, so they don't have to experience chronic homelessness into their adult lives.
Nationally, one in four young people who age out of the foster system experience homelessness within four years.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Groups working to keep Missouri residents in their homes since the pandemic began are trying to identify the barriers to receiving emergency rental assistance.
As of September, the state had given less than 20% of the funds it was allocated from the American Rescue Plan, despite many Missouri renters facing financial hardships and eviction notices.
Katherine Fenerson, civic engagement organizer for Action St. Louis, said it can take weeks for applications to be processed, and without an eviction moratorium in place, many folks cannot afford to wait.
"There have been just a number of problems and barriers, including just the lack of communication, little to no transparency in how the city is working through the process," Fenerson asserted. "There's also been a lot of unnecessary documentation, things that have not been requested or that have even been needed."
Congress has dedicated roughly $47 billion for emergency rental assistance nationwide, and states like Missouri that have not spent at least 30% of their allocated funds may be at risk of the money being distributed elsewhere.
Since federal and state moratoriums on evictions have been lifted, Fenerson added most recent census data showed more than 25,000 Missourians have reported being at risk of eviction in the next two months. She said there are multiple ways to apply for rental assistance.
"Also, you can call 211, or you can call 1-800-427-4626," Fenerson outlined. "And they say that they will assist you in applying over the phone - however, you will still need to mail or email the supporting documents that are needed."
The St. Louis Sheriff's Department has announced evictions are currently paused for the Thanksgiving holiday, and will resume next week until the week of Christmas, when another temporary halt takes place through the end of the year.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Programs that allowed struggling homeowners to pause monthly payments during the pandemic have reached their limits for millions of borrowers. Minnesota non-profits say that's why they need more exit plans to prevent lasting economic devastation.
A report from property analysts CoreLogic estimates 1.2 million U.S. homeowners saw their forbearance protections reach the 18-month limit this fall.
Former St. Paul mayor and current Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity president Chris Coleman said creating more pathways for debtors to dig out from past due amounts is vital. A foreclosure not only harms the borrower, Coleman said, but the community as well.
"You have the physical impacts of having abandoned homes or homes that are not being kept up," said Coleman. "Or you have the costs of that, which number in the millions."
The Minnesota Homeownership Center says Congressional estimates show every foreclosure costs a community $80,000 because of resources tied to the process. And when a wave of foreclosures occur, those costs multiply fast amid a backlog of properties.
Both the Center and Habitat for Humanity encourage at-risk families to contact them about prevention services.
Minnesota Homeownership Center President Julie Gugin said falling behind on payments can be frightening for a homeowner. She says that often sets up barriers to take action.
"A natural reaction to crisis is to try and ignore it," said Gugin. "It's a way to manage the stress of the trauma."
She said reaching out is an important step in getting the ball rolling on saving your home. The Center adds that foreclosures are especially hard on Black households, with data showing it takes longer for them to get back into homeownership.
Coleman said as mayor, he saw first hand the long road to recovery after the Great Recession of 2008, when properties wound up in the hands of investors elsewhere in the country. That prevented local communities from benefiting from these assets.
"All of this money is flowing out of the state of Minnesota," said Coleman. "You're not building equity that can help that family be secure for years and years, and generations to come."
DENVER -- A growing number of tents popping up in neighborhoods across Denver have made it harder to ignore a chronic and expanding housing crisis in Colorado and across the U.S.
An initiative approved for Denver's Nov. 2 ballot calls for the city to crack down on campsites, and to build sanctioned sites with running water, toilets and lighting on public property.
Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said the proposal amounts to an empty promise, because it fails to allocate land and other resources necessary to create safe outdoor spaces.
"We know camping-ban enforcements and extreme measures like the one proposed do nothing to resolve homelessness," Alderman contended. "They do not provide resources to get people into safe spaces and into housing."
Initiative 303, proposed by Garrett Flicker, chairman of the Denver Republican Party, would require written permission from owners to camp on private property, and the city would have 72 hours to respond to complaints.
Denver currently is not enforcing a camping ban already on the books. A county court ruled the law was cruel and unusual punishment in a case that could be taken up by the Colorado Supreme Court.
If voters approve Initiative 303, Alderman worries enforcement will fall hardest on the city's most vulnerable residents.
"Any time you have an enforcement mechanism that is targeted at people experiencing homelessness, it is going to disproportionately impact those who are more likely to experience homelessness, which often are people of color," Alderman explained.
Alderman pointed to a number of local, state and federal proposals meant to reverse decades of disinvestment in affordable housing as a better strategy to end homelessness. She said if the city implements 303, it actually will take resources away from motel vouchers and other tools that are effective in helping people find their way into permanent housing.
"So if the city is having to respond to every call about every tent every time someone sees one, they are not going to be able to send people out to resolve issues, they're just going to be sending people out to move people around," Alderman asserted.
