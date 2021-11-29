Monday, November 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 29, 2021
Play

Faith leaders urge tobacco companies to support migrant workers employed on their farms, and Colorado's switch to an independent redistricting commission is already impacting the state's Latino communities.

2021Talks - November 29, 2021
Play

A new travel ban begins, in effort to stem spread of new COVID variant; President Biden hits the road to promote infrastructure investments; and the future of Roe v. Wade is at stake at U.S. Supreme Court.

The Yonder Report - November 25, 2021
Play

South Dakota foster kids find homes with Native families; a conservative group wants oil and gas reform; rural Pennsylvania residents object to planes flying above tree tops; and poetry debuts to celebrate the land.

Social Issues  |  Immigrant    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NC Faith Leaders to Meet with Reynolds Tobacco on Farmworkers’ Rights

Play

Monday, November 29, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Faith leaders are urging tobacco companies to support migrant workers employed by their contract farms.

A group of clergy will meet next week with representatives from the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company about North Carolina farmworkers' right to organize for better wages and working conditions without retaliation.

Julie Taylor, executive director of the Raleigh-based National Farm Worker Ministry, said advocates want British American Tobacco, R.J. Reynolds parent company, to negotiate a memorandum of understanding which would guarantee freedom of association without retaliation and ban contract growers and H2A farm labor contractors from retaliating against farmworkers.

"If they wanted to sign union cards, if they wanted to advocate for higher wages, if they wanted to organize for better living or working conditions," Taylor outlined.

In a statement responding to a letter written by faith leaders earlier this year, R.J. Reynolds said employers must not retaliate against workers for exercising their rights and appreciates the upcoming meeting as a chance to describe its supply-chain responsibility program.

Baldemar Velasquez, president of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee for the AFL-CIO, which represents migrant farmworkers in the Midwest and South, including more than 6,000 workers in North Carolina, explained migrant workers have little recourse because they have been left out of federal labor laws.

He added current North Carolina law makes it illegal for farmers to deduct voluntary union dues from their paychecks, and also prohibits workers from reaching a legal settlement as part of a union agreement.

"Based on the historic abuse, exploitation of agricultural workers in North Carolina, excluded from major labor laws that would protect them and give them the right to speak for themselves," Velasquez asserted.

He added the abuses faced by tobacco farmworkers are well-documented, including inadequate housing, pesticide and nicotine poisoning, wage theft and long work hours without breaks in extreme temperatures.


get more stories like this via email
The once-a-decade process of redrawing a state's political boundaries based on U.S. census results can have a profound effect on the outcome of elections. (vesperstock/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Backers of Independent Panel Cry Foul Over Utah Redistricting Maps

SALT LAKE CITY - Backers of Utah's Independent Redistricting Commission are crying foul over the Republican-controlled Legislature's approval of what …

Social Issues

Paid-Leave Advocates Press for Build Back Better, Aim to Improve CA Program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The push to offer paid leave nationwide is in high gear. A plan already passed the U.S. House as part of the Build Back Better …

Social Issues

Advocates Tout Child-, Maternal-Health Aspects of Build Back Better Act

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Health advocates are pressing the U.S. Senate to approve the Build Back Better Act, because it would improve Medicaid and CHIP - …

The report suggests student loan forgiveness, for human services employees in the state who work at a
behavioral health provider for a minimum of two years, could help with the worker shortage. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: PA Child Behavioral Health Providers Chronically Understaffed

CAMP HILL, Pa. - Pennsylvania's child welfare and behavioral health services are in crisis, with a worker shortage exacerbated by the pandemic…

Social Issues

Groups: Don't Leave Young People Behind in Homeless Services

CONCORD, N.H. -- As National Youth Homelessness Awareness Month comes to a close, groups will continue working to identify barriers for young people …

Colorado state demographers project that by 2050, one in three Colorado residents will be Latino. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Latinos Win Seat at Voter Redistricting Table

DENVER - This year Colorado joined 13 other states trying to take politics out of the once-a-decade voter redistricting process, and Latino …

Social Issues

Housing, Other Challenges Face WA Youth After Foster Care

SEATTLE - The holidays can be a tough time for young people who have aged out of the foster-care system. For young Washingtonians, housing is an …

Social Issues

Stay Warm This Winter with Fuel Assistance, Weatherization Programs

GLOUCESTER, Ma. -- As cold weather moves in, agencies are working to make sure Massachusetts residents know how to apply for fuel assistance and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021