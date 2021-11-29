Housing, Other Challenges Face WA Youth After Foster Care

SEATTLE - The holidays can be a tough time for young people who have aged out of the foster-care system. For young Washingtonians, housing is an especially big concern.



An Annie E. Casey Foundation survey found, among young people in Washington who'd been in foster care after their 17th birthday, one-third had experienced homelessness by age 21.



Blandy Imzumza is a student at Seattle University who recalled living in a van with her three-year-old after aging out of the system. She said the holidays are challenging.



"Especially when you're a teenager," said Imzumza, "you don't know who you're going to hang out with or what you're going to do since that's what everybody else is talking about and looking forward to. It can be depressing and sad and lonely."



The Casey Foundation says nearly 1,100 children were in foster care in Washington as of 2019.



Imzumza said some of the barriers for teenage mothers who have been part of the foster-care system often are overlooked. She said young moms can struggle even when they have a job.



"You can't afford to do as much as you wish you wish you did for your kids," said Imzumza. "So, that's something that I think is left out a lot."



Surveys from the Annie E. Casey Foundation find about one in twenty foster care youth who were in the system for their 17th birthday had had a child.



Imzumza said one crucial organization for her has been Treehouse in Seattle, where the staff has guided her through hard times - helping her get housing and clothing for herself and her children, and to sign up for school.



She added it isn't easy to ask, but there's no shame in connecting with support systems like Treehouse.



"It just takes courage from you to reach out for that help and ask," said Imzumza. "Because nine times out of ten, they want to help you with everything that they possibly can."







References: Washington Child Wellbeing Indicators the Annie E. Casey Foundation 2021



INDIANAPOLIS -- As the holiday season draws near, groups are spotlighting ways to support young people transitioning to adulthood after spending time in foster care.



During the pandemic, increased federal funding was allocated for teens and young adults who had experienced the foster system to address the challenges they disproportionately face.



Maggie Stevens, president and CEO of Foster Success in Indiana, noted most of the funding has expired, or will soon. She said what brings a young person into the system, and sometimes the foster care experience itself, can be traumatic.



"On top of just trying to make sense of all the things that every teenager and 20-year-old in our communities are dealing with, they are also working with these added layers of trauma," Stevens observed. "And they don't always have a consistent adult in their lives to support them through these processes."



She pointed out her organization works to support these young people in achieving their goals, whether it be getting a first job or apartment; applying for college and financial aid programs; or connecting them with job training, certifications, financial literacy and other skills.



The U.S. House last month passed a bill to extend financial to support to older youth aged or aging out of foster care.



Stevens added many of the issues they deal with existed long before the pandemic, from eviction risks to job losses, compounded by the lack of a support system. She hopes to see more permanent supports.



"Teens and young adults leaving foster care, they don't always have somebody to cosign on that first loan," Stevens explained. "They don't have somebody to take them in when their residence halls closed due to COVID, or they lose a job for some reason."



She emphasized at least 24,000 Hoosiers between ages 14 and 26 have spent some time in foster care as a teen. And according to the National Foster Youth Institute, 26,000 young people age out of the system every year.



References: House Resolution 5661 2021

Foster care data Nat'l Foster Youth Institute 05/26/2017



