NM Legislature Set to Meet on Redistricting Maps

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Legislature will consider three possible redistricting maps for the House and Senate when it meets for a special session next week.
The Citizen Redistricting Committee was appointed earlier this year with the goal of limiting political influence and to avoid gerrymandering.
Hector Balderas, Jr., New Mexico Attorney General, a Democrat, said the state has attempted to improve the redistricting process and increase voter participation.
"There was considerable pressure to make this process more citizen-centric." Balderas explained. "And really committed to trying to get into some of our more disenfranchised communities and really seek their input and their guidance."
In both Houses of the current Legislature, Democrats outnumber Republicans, who argued the proposed maps would pit many more incumbent Republicans than Democrats against each other in future elections. Lawmakers return to the Roundhouse next Monday for the special redistricting session.
The previous redistricting effort ended up in the courts, costing taxpayers millions in litigation before new maps were finally decided. Balderas is cautiously optimistic it won't happen this year.
"Of course we have to be skeptical," Balderas acknowledged. "But we did focus on Native American participation and Hispanic rural population participation as well, so I'm hoping this doesn't end up in the courts."
Balderas pointed out not all residents of a community express their opinions through formal political parties, which can make them distrustful and somewhat skeptical their vote will count, or matter.
"I think that we not only need to make sure they're included, but that we need to recognize some systemic failures of the past," Balderas contended.
The New Mexico League of Women Voters has appealed to lawmakers for a detailed public explanation, should they amend any of the maps recommended by the Citizen Redistricting Committee.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Fair Representation in Redistricting contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PIERRE, S.D. -- Supporters of establishing recreational marijuana in South Dakota say they're pouring all their energy into a new ballot initiative, after a state Supreme Court ruling this week overturned the effort approved by voters a year ago.
get more stories like this via email
The court upheld an earlier ruling, which held despite getting enough voter support in 2020, "Amendment A" was not constitutional because it covered too many topics surrounding marijuana.
Matthew Schweich, campaign director of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, called the decision "flawed," but said the issue is far from over. He noted the group is circulating a petition for a similar ballot question next year.
"We know we have the will of the people on our side," Schweich asserted. "And we're not gonna stop working until the will of the people is upheld and respected in South Dakota."
He pointed out the new question has been rewritten to avoid any pushback that would lead to a lawsuit. The previous ballot initiative received 54% of the vote.
Gov. Kristi Noem has been an opponent of legalization. She directed the Highway Patrol superintendent to pursue a lawsuit against the plan. In praising the court's decision, she said it will not affect the state's emerging medical-marijuana program, also approved by voters last year.
Apart from the new ballot plan, Schweich added he hopes state lawmakers step in and approve a recreational law. Either way, he hopes the legal fight doesn't discourage residents when it comes to democracy.
"I've heard a lot of people saying, 'Our votes don't count, why do I even bother?'" Schweich recounted. "No, don't give up on voting. Don't give up on the democratic process."
In light of the lawsuit and subsequent result, Schweich feels voters will be motivated to sign the new petition. Organizers have until next spring to submit the signatures to the Secretary of State.
National polling indicates a majority of Americans say marijuana should be legal for both recreational and medical use.
CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Latino and Native American groups say they're opposed to the state's new political boundary maps, and are now working to raise awareness in the community to strengthen people's commitment to voting.
The Legislature approved the new maps as part of the Nevada Counts redistricting effort, which must be updated every ten years after the census.
Guillermo Barahona, civic engagement director for Chispa Nevada, said he is glad the Walker Lake Paiute Tribe did not get split up as it was on the original map, but is unhappy the new First Congressional District splits up some Latino neighborhoods.
"We wanted to see maps that were more reflective of the size of the communities," Barahona explained. "Taking into account where is exactly, like, the locations of the Latino community."
The Nevada Count coalition said it tried to balance competing priorities, both urban and rural, while respecting city and county boundaries.
Tammi Tiger, civic engagement administrator for the Las Vegas Indian Center, said she is happy the maps were amended to allow tribal lines to take precedence over county lines, but thinks lawmakers did not take into account the community-of-interest maps her group favored by the tribes in Southern Nevada.
"Well, the community-of-interest map drawing is one of the few processes that we have to provide public input," Tiger pointed out. "And so if those are not considered, then that's not listening to the voices of the community on where their representation should be."
Currently, no statewide elected leaders identify as Native American, so Tiger said the focus will be to recruit more people from her community to run for office.
Tribes have been fighting for years to establish a national monument at Spirit Mountain, called Avi Kwa Ame and in opposition to a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Silver State Voices contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Health Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's heavily-debated redistricting process entered a new phase Thursday, when the governor followed through on his promise to veto new political maps.
get more stories like this via email
Ever since Republican legislative leaders unveiled the new voting-district boundaries, Democrat Tony Evers has insisted they are largely unchanged from the 2011 maps considered extremely gerrymandered.
The move likely sets up court action to make final determinations.
Bob Maline, volunteer for the grassroots group Western Wisconsin for Nonpartisan Voting Districts, said in the meantime, Wisconsin voters should keep pressing lawmakers to hold hearings for a bill to create an independent redistricting commission.
"The train for this year has left the station; those maps are going to be decided in the courts," Maline observed. "But we need that nonpartisan commission now, while there's still momentum and awareness."
He said by having the new approach in place by the 2030 Census, the state could avoid another protracted fight leaving constituents behind. Republicans, who control the process because of their legislative majorities, insist their methods in creating the maps were fair and legal, and included efforts to gather public feedback.
Maline pointed out there are many reasons for people to push for politics to be removed from redistricting, including better representation for marginalized communities.
Ultimately, he feels changing the process would diffuse a lot of the citizen anger seen today, and thinks many voters have been turned off by elected officials favoring self-preservation over a healthy democracy.
"Each person gets a vote and each vote counts the same," Maline noted. "And that's where gerrymandering goes wrong."
It's unclear yet exactly how the current redistricting process will play out in the legal system. Political experts say as it stands now, Republicans do not have enough votes to override the governor's veto.