Tuesday, November 30, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 30, 2021
Minority-owned Southern businesses get back on their feet post-pandemic with a fund's help; President Biden says don't panic over the new COVID variant; and eye doctors gauge the risk of dying from COVID.

2021Talks - November 30, 2021
U.S. Senate is back in session with a long holiday to-do list that includes avoiding a government shutdown; negotiations to revive the Iran Nuclear Deal resume; and Jack Dorsey resigns as CEO of Twitter.

The Yonder Report - November 25, 2021
South Dakota foster kids find homes with Native families; a conservative group wants oil and gas reform; rural Pennsylvania residents object to planes flying above tree tops; and poetry debuts to celebrate the land.

NM Legislature Set to Meet on Redistricting Maps

Tuesday, November 30, 2021   

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Legislature will consider three possible redistricting maps for the House and Senate when it meets for a special session next week.

The Citizen Redistricting Committee was appointed earlier this year with the goal of limiting political influence and to avoid gerrymandering.

Hector Balderas, Jr., New Mexico Attorney General, a Democrat, said the state has attempted to improve the redistricting process and increase voter participation.

"There was considerable pressure to make this process more citizen-centric." Balderas explained. "And really committed to trying to get into some of our more disenfranchised communities and really seek their input and their guidance."

In both Houses of the current Legislature, Democrats outnumber Republicans, who argued the proposed maps would pit many more incumbent Republicans than Democrats against each other in future elections. Lawmakers return to the Roundhouse next Monday for the special redistricting session.

The previous redistricting effort ended up in the courts, costing taxpayers millions in litigation before new maps were finally decided. Balderas is cautiously optimistic it won't happen this year.

"Of course we have to be skeptical," Balderas acknowledged. "But we did focus on Native American participation and Hispanic rural population participation as well, so I'm hoping this doesn't end up in the courts."

Balderas pointed out not all residents of a community express their opinions through formal political parties, which can make them distrustful and somewhat skeptical their vote will count, or matter.

"I think that we not only need to make sure they're included, but that we need to recognize some systemic failures of the past," Balderas contended.

The New Mexico League of Women Voters has appealed to lawmakers for a detailed public explanation, should they amend any of the maps recommended by the Citizen Redistricting Committee.

Disclosure: Fair Representation in Redistricting contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


