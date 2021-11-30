NM Legislature Set to Meet on Redistricting Maps

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Legislature will consider three possible redistricting maps for the House and Senate when it meets for a special session next week.



The Citizen Redistricting Committee was appointed earlier this year with the goal of limiting political influence and to avoid gerrymandering.



Hector Balderas, Jr., New Mexico Attorney General, a Democrat, said the state has attempted to improve the redistricting process and increase voter participation.



"There was considerable pressure to make this process more citizen-centric." Balderas explained. "And really committed to trying to get into some of our more disenfranchised communities and really seek their input and their guidance."



In both Houses of the current Legislature, Democrats outnumber Republicans, who argued the proposed maps would pit many more incumbent Republicans than Democrats against each other in future elections. Lawmakers return to the Roundhouse next Monday for the special redistricting session.



The previous redistricting effort ended up in the courts, costing taxpayers millions in litigation before new maps were finally decided. Balderas is cautiously optimistic it won't happen this year.



"Of course we have to be skeptical," Balderas acknowledged. "But we did focus on Native American participation and Hispanic rural population participation as well, so I'm hoping this doesn't end up in the courts."



Balderas pointed out not all residents of a community express their opinions through formal political parties, which can make them distrustful and somewhat skeptical their vote will count, or matter.



"I think that we not only need to make sure they're included, but that we need to recognize some systemic failures of the past," Balderas contended.



The New Mexico League of Women Voters has appealed to lawmakers for a detailed public explanation, should they amend any of the maps recommended by the Citizen Redistricting Committee.



CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Latino and Native American groups say they're opposed to the state's new political boundary maps, and are now working to raise awareness in the community to strengthen people's commitment to voting.



The Legislature approved the new maps as part of the Nevada Counts redistricting effort, which must be updated every ten years after the census.



Guillermo Barahona, civic engagement director for Chispa Nevada, said he is glad the Walker Lake Paiute Tribe did not get split up as it was on the original map, but is unhappy the new First Congressional District splits up some Latino neighborhoods.



"We wanted to see maps that were more reflective of the size of the communities," Barahona explained. "Taking into account where is exactly, like, the locations of the Latino community."



The Nevada Count coalition said it tried to balance competing priorities, both urban and rural, while respecting city and county boundaries.



Tammi Tiger, civic engagement administrator for the Las Vegas Indian Center, said she is happy the maps were amended to allow tribal lines to take precedence over county lines, but thinks lawmakers did not take into account the community-of-interest maps her group favored by the tribes in Southern Nevada.



"Well, the community-of-interest map drawing is one of the few processes that we have to provide public input," Tiger pointed out. "And so if those are not considered, then that's not listening to the voices of the community on where their representation should be."



Currently, no statewide elected leaders identify as Native American, so Tiger said the focus will be to recruit more people from her community to run for office.



Tribes have been fighting for years to establish a national monument at Spirit Mountain, called Avi Kwa Ame and in opposition to a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass.



