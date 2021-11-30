Wildlife Act Could Boost AR Conservation, Advocates Say

ST. JOE, Ark. -- More than a decade of restoration efforts in a section of Northern Arkansas' Ozark National Forest have led to 40 new species of wildlife and vegetation being recorded in the area.
A bill making its way through Congress would provide $15 million annually to the state, to continue the project.
Conservation advocates say Recovering America's Wildlife Act would support the restoration of Bearcat Hollow in the Ozarks. Since 2009, volunteers and environmentalists have increased the number of wildlife and meadow openings at Bearcat Hollow, which saw decades of fire suppression and invasive species.
Wayne Shewmake, chairman of the Bearcat Hollow Restoration Project, said federal funding would allow for more public use of the land.
"It has been tremendous, beyond what we had really anticipated it would be," Shewmake stated. "Anything we can get Congress to help us support this conservation effort that we're trying to do will benefit the wildlife, will benefit the land, will benefit nature."
The Recovering America's Wildlife Act is expected to receive a hearing in the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Dec. 8. The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.
The 218-mile-long Ozark Highlands Trail runs directly through Bearcat Hollow.
McRee Anderson, Arkansas fire restoration program director for The Nature Conservancy, said funding from Congress could help improve hiker accessibility.
"Projects like the Bearcat could benefit from this funding for installation of trails and kiosk displays," Anderson explained. "And just getting the message out of what this work is actually doing to the landscape and to water quality, and to values we have here from the wildlife standpoint as well."
The Bearcat Hollow Restoration Project is a collaboration between the U.S. Forest Service, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Wildlife Federation, and other partners. As a result of restoration efforts at Bearcat so far, turkey, quail, and elk populations have increased.
HEMET, Calif. -- Public-lands groups are asking Congress to support the proposed Western Riverside County Wildlife Refuge, a 500,000-acre swath between Hemet and Temecula in Southern California.
The Hispanic Access Foundation and Defenders of Wildlife are asking people to sign a letter to lawmakers supporting House Resolution 972, which would create the refuge.
Mariel Combs, senior policy analyst for Defenders of Wildlife, said the refuge would preserve important habitat and migration routes for many species.
"It's important, especially in this urban environment," Combs asserted. "It would connect the Cleveland National Forest and the San Bernardino National Forest."
Wildlife refuge status would ensure the area is protected from suburban sprawl. It is home to 146 species, 33 of which are threatened or endangered, including bighorn sheep, the Quino checkerspot butterfly, and the Red-legged frog. So far, the project faces no significant opposition.
The proposal has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, but it has not come up for a vote, or been introduced in the Senate.
The letter noted communities of color are almost twice as likely as white communities to live in nature-deprived places, 66% compared to 32%.
Brenda Gallegos, conservation program associate for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said the refuge would provide recreational opportunities for low-income families nearby.
"Two-thirds of communities of color do not have access to nature or some green spaces in the area, so having this established would bring available access to these communities," Gallegos explained.
If passed, the project would become the second-largest urban wildlife refuge in the country, and move the U.S. closer to meeting the national and state goal of preserving 30% of public lands by 2030.
GUNNISON, Colo. - A new report identifies the areas most valuable for preserving biodiversity and fighting climate change within the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests, which are managed as a unit commonly known as "G-MUG."
Researchers with Conservation Science Partners identified the top 10% of areas of high ecological value. Report coauthor Justin Suraci said he hopes the data will guide the U.S. Forest Service, which is working on a new forest plan for the area, with input from stakeholders, including tribes.
"They have to revise how they're managing the forest in terms of places that they will designate for resource extraction or motor-vehicle use," he said, "versus setting places aside for biodiversity, conservation, et cetera."
People can find the draft proposal and submit public comments on the U.S. Forest Service site now through Friday, Nov. 26. Local groups are submitting a joint Community Conservation Proposal for consideration.
Mike Burkley, an outdoorsman from Paonia in the North Fork Valley, said he's glad places such as the top of Mount Lamborn made the list.
"It's known to be one of the best habitats for black bears in Colorado, and it's got a lot of elk, deer," he said. "Great solitude, incredible scenery. And it's a very important water source for our valley."
Scientists looked at multiple criteria to select the areas of high ecological value, including the amount of carbon they sequester above and below ground, and the number of imperiled species.
STRATFORD, Conn. -- A restoration project broke ground yesterday that will revive one of Connecticut's largest salt marshes thanks to a $4 million dollar investment in the coastline.
Southern Connecticut's Great Meadows Marsh was once more than 1,400 acres, but due to land-use changes, the marsh is now less than 700 acres and faces challenges including invasive plants and mosquitoes.
Corrie Folsom-O'Keefe, director of bird conservation at Audubon Connecticut, one of the project's partners, said one segment of the project focuses on habitat restoration, including the creation of hummocks, or soil mounds, for salt-marsh sparrows, a vulnerable bird species.
Folsom-O'Keefe pointed out if the project is successful, the model can be replicated in Connecticut and beyond.
"That's sort of a strategy that Audubon and other partners are testing out," Folsom-O'Keefe outlined. "To see if -- salt-marsh sparrows, which are the species that's most likely to go extinct because of sea-level rise -- by creating these mounds, we're hoping that they'll nest on top of the mounds and their nests will be a little less susceptible to flooding."
The project will restore more than 33 acres of salt marsh and other habitats along the coast.
The Great Meadows Marsh is part of the Stewart B. McKinney National Wildlife Refuge. Some goals of the project include reducing mosquito populations, re-establishing native marsh vegetation, and improving access to the Stratford community through trails and viewing platforms.
The project also is an opportunity for local residents to volunteer with restoration efforts.
Kelly Kerrigan, environmental conservation superintendent for the Town of Stratford, said the town is partnering with Audubon Connecticut to create the "Salt Marsh Stewards," a paid conservation program for local high school students.
"I hope that we're training that next generation of environmental stewards and imprinting that importance of the environment they can bring back to their families, bring back to their friends because these are obviously treasured resources, especially Great Meadows Marsh," Kerrigan stated. "After our generation leaves, it's up to the next to carry the torch."
The project is expected to be completed by Spring or Summer 2022.