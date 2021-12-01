Wednesday, December 1, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 1, 2021
As the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a high-stakes abortion case, it coincides with divisive arguments over voter fraud, mask mandates and more, and at least three are dead in a Michigan school shooting.

2021Talks - December 1, 2021
Republican lawmakers say government won't shut down; Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says inflation will last well into next year; and an FDA panel greenlights first pill to treat COVID-19.

The Yonder Report - December 2, 2021
Seniors in non-urban areas struggle with hunger disproportionately; rural communities make a push for federal money and Planned Parenthood takes a case to the Montana supreme court.

Historic Downtowns Offer Gifts Immune to COVID Supply Chain

Wednesday, December 1, 2021   

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Wyoming shoppers choosing to buy gifts at local mom-and-pop stores this holiday season can sample cookies with Mrs. Claus and refuel at Santa's Saloon, and kids can send letters to the jolly old elf via Pony Express riders.

Trey Sherwood, executive director of the Laramie Main Street Alliance, acknowledged most of the money shoppers spend at corporate chains ends up out of state, but when people buy local, they support their neighbors, and 68 cents of every dollar stays in the community.

"And it turns into payroll for local jobs, and it turns into support for our little-league teams," Sherwood outlined. "Because small businesses are often the sponsors for our youth sports."

Historic downtown Laramie, founded as a railroad town, is celebrating small businesses all week, capping off with a holiday parade. Instead of a traditional tree, officials will light up the city's historic train.

In addition to Santa, the "Old West Holiday" in downtown Cheyenne also features lights and decorations on architecture dating back to Wyoming's territorial days. Many buildings are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Haylee Chenchar, vice president of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, said small businesses have turned downtown into a festive winter wonderland.

"Everyone who comes to downtown, they will not only get to do their holiday shopping and support local businesses, but they really get a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that can't be replicated anywhere else," Chenchar explained.

Sherwood pointed out folks also can support most local businesses, and avoid big-box store supply-chain logjams, from the comfort of your sofa.

"Supporting local through online, you can sit in your pajamas at home and know that you are still making an investment in your downtown by shopping local, not having to worry about it being shipped late," Chenchar concluded.


According to an annual survey, 20% of Americans could not name any branches of government. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Civics Knowledge Cloud Hangs Over Constitutional Debates

FARGO, N.D. -- The U.S. Supreme Court today takes up arguments in a high-stakes abortion case. It coincides with divisive arguments over voter fraud…

Environment

Public Can Weigh In on WI Efforts to Tackle Chronic Wasting Disease

MADISON, Wis. - The Department of Natural Resources wants Wisconsinites to weigh in on its efforts to address chronic wasting disease. The always-…

Social Issues

Historic Dollars for Conservation, Outdoor Recreation in NC State Budget

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina communities will soon receive funding to preserve green spaces, maintain parks and boost resiliency against the …

At the start of 2020, nearly 25,000 Ohioans had been diagnosed with HIV, according to state data. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

In Ohio, Telehealth Makes HIV Care More Accessible

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Today marks World AIDS Day, observed internationally to remember those lost to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and raise awareness about the …

Social Issues

USDA Grant to Help Invite OR Hispanic Students into Ag, Tech Careers

SALEM, Ore. -- A new project with a grant from the federal government aims to invite Hispanic students in Oregon into agriculture and technology …

More than one in four people in a recent survey said when payments resume in February, they'll be paying at least one-third of their income toward student loans. (Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Financial Tips as Student-Loan Payments Set to Resume Soon

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Student-loan borrowers have had a reprieve from making payments during the pandemic, but that's set to end in 2022. Starting in …

Environment

Conservation Groups Build Support for Riverside County Wildlife Refuge

HEMET, Calif. -- Public-lands groups are asking Congress to support the proposed Western Riverside County Wildlife Refuge, a 500,000-acre swath …

Social Issues

MN's Rural Students to See Broadband Relief from Federal Bill

PRINCETON, Minn. -- President Joe Biden is expected to visit Minnesota today to tout passage of the new federal infrastructure bill. Those working …

 

