Historic Downtowns Offer Gifts Immune to COVID Supply Chain

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Wyoming shoppers choosing to buy gifts at local mom-and-pop stores this holiday season can sample cookies with Mrs. Claus and refuel at Santa's Saloon, and kids can send letters to the jolly old elf via Pony Express riders.



Trey Sherwood, executive director of the Laramie Main Street Alliance, acknowledged most of the money shoppers spend at corporate chains ends up out of state, but when people buy local, they support their neighbors, and 68 cents of every dollar stays in the community.



"And it turns into payroll for local jobs, and it turns into support for our little-league teams," Sherwood outlined. "Because small businesses are often the sponsors for our youth sports."



Historic downtown Laramie, founded as a railroad town, is celebrating small businesses all week, capping off with a holiday parade. Instead of a traditional tree, officials will light up the city's historic train.



In addition to Santa, the "Old West Holiday" in downtown Cheyenne also features lights and decorations on architecture dating back to Wyoming's territorial days. Many buildings are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.



Haylee Chenchar, vice president of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, said small businesses have turned downtown into a festive winter wonderland.



"Everyone who comes to downtown, they will not only get to do their holiday shopping and support local businesses, but they really get a one-of-a-kind holiday experience that can't be replicated anywhere else," Chenchar explained.



Sherwood pointed out folks also can support most local businesses, and avoid big-box store supply-chain logjams, from the comfort of your sofa.



"Supporting local through online, you can sit in your pajamas at home and know that you are still making an investment in your downtown by shopping local, not having to worry about it being shipped late," Chenchar concluded.



BOSTON -- Americans from former presidents to friends and family of military service members are marking Thursday's Veterans Day holiday by spotlighting the contributions of Medal of Honor recipients.



Currently, there are 66 living recipients of the honor, the military's highest award for valor in combat.



Chris Cassidy, CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut, is raising awareness about the museum, set to break ground next year.



"The truth of the matter is that we have 66 living, and that number is getting smaller with each year, just by nature of their age, and so now's the time to build it," Cassidy contented.



Massachusetts is the birthplace of four of the living recipients, including Captain Robert Franklin Foley and Lieutenant Thomas Gunning Kelly, both of whom served and earned their medals during Vietnam, and Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts and Senior Chief Britt Kelly Slabinski, both veterans of the War in Afghanistan.



Cassidy noted the tradition of military service runs deep in the Commonwealth.



"Massachusetts has a fundamental role in the birth of our nation," Cassidy explained. "And the Medal of Honor recipients have allowed our nation to be what it is, with the roots right there in Massachusetts."



The Foundation is also advocating for a national monument dedicated to the recipients of the Medal in Washington, D.C. It has been unanimously approved by the U.S. House and is now up to the Senate.



Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama joined forces to make a public-service announcement about the museum during the recent "Salute to Service" National Football League game between the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.



"Of the estimated 40 million people who have served in the U.S. military since the Civil War, fewer than 4,000 have received the honor," Obama stated.



During next Monday's game against Cleveland, New England Patriots players will be wearing the initials of ten Fallen Heroes on their helmets to recognize their sacrifices.



