USDA Grant to Help Invite OR Hispanic Students into Ag, Tech Careers

SALEM, Ore. -- A new project with a grant from the federal government aims to invite Hispanic students in Oregon into agriculture and technology careers.



Chemeketa Community College in the Willamette Valley has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The project will provide tuition waivers and paid internships for high school students, and place 12 agriculture science students from the college as mentors in local high schools.



Tim Ray, dean of Agriculture Science and Technology at the college, wants to fight the misconception farm-related work is only done in the fields.



"It's really training folks around how to manage agricultural enterprises, and work with all of the technology that is included in producing the food, fiber and fuel that runs the world," Ray explained.



He pointed out there are science-based jobs in agriculture, as well as opportunities in marketing and finance. The grant will direct nearly $275,000 to Chemeketa.



Ray noted the college is working hard to offer courses, especially on the non-credit side, in multiple languages.



"That's important to us; to eliminate that language barrier, as much as possible," Ray emphasized. "We try to have bilingual staff in the building."



The USDA has been selecting projects from Hispanic-Serving Institutions of higher education, including Chemeketa, to fund through grants.



DENVER - Colorado was able to increase student participation in Afterschool Nutrition Programs in 2020, even during school closures, according to new data from the Food Research and Action Center.



Crystal FitzSimons - director of school and out-of-school-time programs for the group - said programs work best when they combine healthy snacks and suppers with engaging activities, and Colorado providers helped keep students' education path open when they pivoted to curbside pickup and other creative ways to deliver meals.



"They were doing virtual, either activities or they were sending activities home with families to do," said FitzSimons. "And so they were trying to support educational enrichment at a time when so many kids were experiencing learning disruptions."



Colorado improved its national ranking for connecting kids with after-school nutrition programs from 41st to 16th.



Still, researchers found that students in low-income households and in communities of color were disproportionately impacted when schools closed, and educators struggled to regroup online.



As the nation moves forward, FitzSimons said after-school suppers and activities can play an important role helping students overcome significant educational and health impacts of the pandemic. She said working parents can also benefit from the peace of mind knowing their kids are in a safe space.



"The hours between 3 and 6, that is actually the time when kids are most likely to get in trouble, to engage in risky behavior," said FitzSimons. "So keeping kids in safe, enrichment environments during that time is critical."



Schools and community sponsors were able to connect an additional 37,000 students per day on average with after-school suppers compared to 2019. Nearly 1.5 million low-income children received meals through after-school nutrition programs during last year.







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio schools continue to adjust to the evolving impacts of COVID-19, which means addressing both the academic and mental-stress issues faced by students.



Playing catch-up from nearly two years of interrupted learning is a challenge in itself, said Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, but the pandemic also exacerbated many students' social and emotional struggles. Those include behaviors related to coping skills, motivation and self-control. She explained that kids need a safe space in order to succeed academically.



"You know, it's Maslow's hierarchy of needs: You need to take care of basic human needs before the brain is capable of learning to its full effect," she said. "So teaching students how to get along with each other, taking care of physical needs, taking care of social-emotional needs."



Cropper said districts in Ohio are taking multiple approaches to help students, including incorporating social and emotional skills into classroom learning or adding Social-Emotional Learning as a special class. In a new survey, 72% of school district leaders said developing student' social-emotional skills is as important as building their educational knowledge.



School counselors in the survey confirmed the importance of incorporating social and emotional learning into their counseling programs. However, many are already stretched by other duties, including academic scheduling and testing.



Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, said some districts are using federal dollars made available from the American Rescue Plan to hire more support staff and specialists.



"We know that teachers and administrators, and people traditionally trained in those academic roles, just weren't equipped to be able to handle all the need," he said. "So, having additional personnel in schools that specialize in this work, so that we really are paying attention to the needs of children."



School counselors and other educational support professionals are being celebrated today as part of American Education Week.



