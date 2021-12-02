Groups: Gun-Violence Prevention Overdue After Oxford School Shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Michiganders are mourning the loss of four students after this week's school shooting at Oxford High School, and advocates say measures to tackle the epidemic of gun violence are long overdue.
get more stories like this via email
The Oakland County prosecutor announced Wednesday the accused gunman, a 15-year-old student, will be charged with first-degree murder and terrorism. In addition to the deaths of Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, seven others were injured.
Rev. Dr. Sid Mohn, director of faith relationships and strategy for Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan, noted firearm deaths are the leading cause of death for adolescents.
"We cannot allow ourselves to be numbed to gun-based violence," Mohn insisted. "And we need to respond with more than prayers and thoughts but with actions."
Mohn added in Lansing, there have been numerous legislative proposals around stopping gun violence, from investing in education and prevention programs to incentivizing security measures to keep guns away from kids and teens, but they have stalled due to a lack of bipartisan interest.
Brenden Snyder, executive director of the nonprofit Action Detroit, said significant public investments in people are needed, and not just increased policing. He argued it is necessary to address the root causes of gun violence and improve education, mental-health treatment and community-based supports for young people.
"We have to be thinking about expanding access to trained professionals," Snyder recommended. "Who can make sure the students, their cares and concerns are being met, and being met with compassion. "
Snyder added this week's tragedy is an example of how gun violence touches every community. Not only does it happen in cities like Detroit but also in suburban communities such as Oxford Township. This was the 29th school shooting in the U.S. this year, according to Education Week.
SANTA FE, N.M. -- The sheriff of Santa Fe County said the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a movie set last week was a "suspected live round."
The accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins occurred on the set of "Rust" after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, unaware it was loaded with "live" ammunition.
Adan Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff, said during a Wednesday news conference three guns were seized from the set, and the casing from the deadly projectile is now part of the evidence.
"We regard this specific spent casing and recovered projectile to be the live round that was fired from the revolver by Mr. Baldwin," Mendoza stated. "We have recovered what we believe to be possible additional live rounds on set."
Mendoza would not speculate on how the additional rounds ended up on the movie set. Following the news conference, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for the entertainment industry to adopt new safety protocols, warning the state would take action if sufficient measures are not adopted.
Mendoza noted more than 600 items of evidence have been collected from the now shut-down film set.
"These include, but are not limited to, three firearms, approximately 500 rounds of munitions and several pieces of clothing and accessories," Mendoza outlined.
According to the New Mexico Film Office, the industry was coming out of a record-breaking year prior to the pandemic, with $525 million in production expenditures in 2019. The film industry also contributes hundreds of jobs for New Mexico crew members and vendors.
get more stories like this via email
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Today marks three years since the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, where 11 people at the synagogue were killed in a targeted anti-Semitic attack. State leaders and gun-reform advocates say it's time for the General Assembly to pass what they see as common-sense gun laws.
get more stories like this via email
October 2018 also was the last time the Legislature enacted gun-safety policy. Since then, 4,600 Pennsylvanians have died from gun-related injuries. In a news conference at the state Capitol, Adam Garber, CeaseFire PA's executive director, called on lawmakers to pass solutions to the state's pervasive gun-violence problem.
"We need policies to give someone a pause before they take their life, as Sen. Fontana's extreme-risk protection order does; and we need Sen. Hughes' bill, that will close a hole in our background-check system that allows rifles and assault weapons to be privately sold without a background check," Garber said, referring to Sens. Wayne Fontana, D-Brookline, and Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia. "The simple fact is, we do not have to live like this."
Other proposals include a bill from Sen. Tina Tartaglione, D-Philadelphia, that requires a firearm owner to report a lost or stolen gun within 24 hours to help stop the flow of illegal firearms in the Commonwealth.
Democratic lawmakers and advocates also are concerned about current state gun legislation that's been described as "dangerous." This includes Senate Bill 448, which would allow anyone to sue a local municipality for enacting gun-safety policies, and Senate Bill 565, which would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia, said he thinks both bills leave people in possession of guns unaccountable.
"Despite public outcry and countless vigils, we'd rather - as a Legislature - not burn a moment of midnight oil on finding solutions to this cascade of death across Pennsylvania," he said. "For some here in the Senate, Republicans, the solution is easier access and more guns."
Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, has said Senate Bills 448 and 565 were poised to run out of committee this week, but now are postponed because of the Tree of Life anniversary.
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas has some of the weakest gun laws in America, and gun-control advocates say the permissive attitude may be why a student took a gun to school last week, which led to a shooting, injuring four people.
get more stories like this via email
A Texas law took effect Sep. 1, allowing residents who are 21 or older to carry handguns in public without a license. The Arlington high school student involved in the shooting was 18.
Kris Brown, president of Brady United Against Gun Violence, said it is alarming once again "back to school" has meant back to school shootings.
"This is a uniquely American epidemic," Brown asserted. "As a parent, I'm disgusted that we continue to live this way."
On Nov. 3, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a major Second Amendment case centered on whether the Constitution guarantees the right to carry guns outside the home.
Brown pointed out between August 1 and Sep. 15, there have been at least 30 instances of gunfire on school grounds, killing five and wounding more than 20 people.
"The culture is, 'Well, of course, the way to solve conflicts is to bring a gun,'" Brown stated. "We have solutions to this sitting before us, and we're not acting on them."
While the permitless-carry law easily passed the Texas legislature, Brown noted police associations were opposed.
"It's law enforcement across the state of Texas who were most vocal in saying, 'Please, don't overturn the permitting system that has worked really well,'" Brown observed.
The number of shootings in Texas, not including suicides, increased 14% this year, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.