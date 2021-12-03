Friday, December 3, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 3, 2021
A new report shows, despite getting billions under the American Rescue Plan, many airlines continue to disrupt travelers' plans with cancellations, and Congress averts a government shutdown for now.

U.S. House passes a stopgap government funding bill; the Omicron variant is found in Minnesota; Biden administration revives the "Remain in Mexico" policy; and the Bidens light the National Christmas Tree.

Seniors in non-urban areas struggle with hunger disproportionately; rural communities make a push for federal money; and Planned Parenthood takes a case to the Montana Supreme Court.

EPA Concludes Public Hearings on New Methane Rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- People who live on the Navajo Nation near the San Juan Basin are closely following work by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to adopt new methane rules to restrict oil and gas emissions at well sites.

Kendra Pinto, community field advocate for Earthworks and a resident of the Navajo Nation, was one of several New Mexicans who testified this week when the EPA held three days of hearings to gather public input.

"The decisions made in offices hundreds of miles away from the oil fields have a direct impact on people," Pinto asserted. "Those faces must be considered. Do not waste any more time, when change is needed now."

On Wednesday, a coalition of oil and natural gas businesses in New Mexico released a commissioned study showing state and local governments are more reliant than ever before on the industry to pay for basic public services, including public education. It claims the oil and gas sector pumped a record $5.3 billion into New Mexico communities in Fiscal Year 2021.

Some 200 educators responded to the report, calling on elected leaders to continue efforts to diversify the state's economy and reduce reliance on revenues from extraction.

Pinto pointed out the health of her community would be greatly improved if the new methane rules are adopted for oil and gas sites.

"Due to the proximity of the sites near schools and residential areas, it is imperative that oil and gas sites are regulated with the full authority of the Clean Air Act and monitored thoroughly," Pinto contended.

Under the Trump administration, the EPA rolled back limits on methane pollution from the oil and gas industry enacted by the Obama administration. President Joe Biden has since signed legislation to reinstate the 2016 safeguards.


