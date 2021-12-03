Friday, December 3, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 3, 2021
Play

A new report shows, despite getting billions under the American Rescue Plan, many airlines continue to disrupt travelers' plans with cancellations, and Congress averts a government shutdown for now.

2021Talks - December 3, 2021
Play

U.S. House passes a stopgap government funding bill; the Omicron variant is found in Minnesota; Biden administration revives the "Remain in Mexico" policy; and the Bidens light the National Christmas Tree.

The Yonder Report - December 2, 2021
Play

Seniors in non-urban areas struggle with hunger disproportionately; rural communities make a push for federal money; and Planned Parenthood takes a case to the Montana Supreme Court.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NY Small Towns See Opportunity to Address Climate Change Locally

Play

Friday, December 3, 2021   

HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. -- One of the major takeaways from last month's big climate conference in Scotland is, all levels of government need to collaborate to address climate change. One small New York community is trying to do just that.

Hastings-on-Hudson is 20 miles north of New York City, on the banks of the Hudson River.

Niki Armacost, mayor of the village, said due to more frequent extreme weather events, flooding has become a repeat concern. So, the town has adopted a Climate Emergency Declaration, working with Westchester County to reduce greenhouse gases.

Armacost argued it is critical, even for small towns, to take climate change seriously because it's increasingly becoming something they have to deal with.

"Arguably it's one of the number one concerns of municipalities, big or small, and it's a direction that we should all be moving in," Armacost asserted. "It's really, really important for our children, our children's children, for future generations, that we do whatever we can to address this issue."

She said the village is now working to draft a climate action plan, with a focus on sustainable transportation and energy-efficient buildings.

As the COP26 climate conference ended, the U.S. branch of the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI) released research on realistic pathways local governments can take to reduce per-capita emissions by 63% or more by 2030, in order to meet Paris Climate Agreement goals.

Angie Fyfe, executive director of ICLEI, said one way is through what's known as Community Choice Aggregation, which allows governments to have a say in their local energy supplier.

"That's a great way for a city to really lead by example and really demonstrate to the community that they are not only taking action themselves toward local environmental goals, but oftentimes these strategies will reduce the cost of operating city government."

She said Hastings-on-Hudson, which is powered by Sustainable Westchester, is among many New York towns participating in Community Choice Aggregation.

Disclosure: ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability USA contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, and the Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Indigenous people in Peru demonstrate against oil drilling in 2013. (Amazon Watch)

Environment

Report: Half of Oil from the Amazon Processed in California

LOS ANGELES -- California-based facilities are refining half of all the oil drilled in the Amazon rain forests, according to a new report by the …

Environment

EPA Concludes Public Hearings on New Methane Rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- People who live on the Navajo Nation near the San Juan Basin are closely following work by the Environmental Protection Agency (…

Social Issues

Report: Complaints Soar as Airlines Cancel Flights, Deny Refunds

PHOENIX -- A new report shows, despite getting billions of dollars from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan, many airlines continue …

From left, Andrea Comer, committee chairwoman, Connecticut Social Equity Council, and Carlton Highsmith, Joseph Carbone and Fred McKinney announce the Alliance for Cannabis Equity on Tuesday in Hamden, Conn. (The Narrative Project)

Social Issues

Alliance: Prioritize Racial Justice in CT Marijuana Industry

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Connecticut is among several states working on what its new recreational marijuana industry will look like, and a new coalition …

Social Issues

New Federal Funds Address Broadband Dilemma for Rural WI Students

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. -- Broadband gaps affect many facets of life, including education. The new federal infrastructure plan includes money to expand …

New York City launched a community schools initiative in 2014. A study three years later found it had a positive impact on student attendance and credit accumulation. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Teachers’ Union Issues Recommendations for NY Public Schools

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) has released a new report this week, with recommendations from educators about how best to …

Social Issues

MD Civil Rights Groups Threaten Legal Action Over Redistricting Map

BALTIMORE, Md. -- Maryland civil rights groups are proposing a lawsuit against Baltimore County if it adopts its current redistricting plan, claiming …

Social Issues

Survey: Democrats, Independents, Republicans Support Taxing Billionaires

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nearly seven in ten Americans say billionaires are not paying their fair share in taxes, according to a new survey. Among likely …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021