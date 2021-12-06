ND Head Start Programs Encounter Enrollment Issues

FARGO, N.D. - As North Dakota families navigate the latest phase of the pandemic, community action agencies worry the crisis is affecting parents' enrollment decisions for Head Start programs.



These regional organizations carry out school readiness programs for low-income families across North Dakota.



In Fargo, Lindsey Burkhardt is the Head Start birth to five director for the Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency.



Recently, they've had roughly 75 openings for their program, and she said she can't remember having this kind of a struggle to keep classrooms full.



"And we have had more and more families accept slots, but then they don't show up," said Burkhardt. "We can't find them. There's just so many things that we're finding as barriers. "



Directors say transportation issues might be a factor, while acknowledging the likelihood of some families losing a loved one to COVID, affecting their ability to get their child to Head Start site.



Family members who are immunocompromised are cited as another factor.



Locally and statewide, agencies are ramping up their outreach and recruitment to reach eligible families.



Those increased efforts include using COVID funding to bring in more recruitment staff, while updating materials.



Burkhardt said they're especially worried about not enrolling enough four-year-olds, which could put them back as they move up the education ladder.



"We want our children enrolled in our program to go to kindergarten on their first day and be just as well-equipped to start that and have the same starting line as other children," said Burkhardt.



The agencies say just like child-care centers across the state, Head Start programs face staffing shortages. But leaders say that shouldn't prevent eligible families from applying to Head Start.



The statewide Community Action Partnership says it's hearing of similar enrollment issues in its Dickinson and Jamestown locations.







EVERETT, Wash. -- After community pushback, Everett Community College has paused plans to close its Early Learning Center, which has provided child-care services and nutritional counseling to many low-income families north of Seattle for 29 years.



Parents and employees were notified last week through a letter from the college, which stated a review of revenue and expenses shows the program is "not financially sustainable."



Prior to a Tuesday night Board of Trustees meeting, the college sent a letter to the community saying the board will work with state and local leaders to find permanent funding.



Michelle Doran, whose three-year-old daughter attends the center, said the program has been a lifeline over the past few months as she's experienced homelessness.



"I can't tell you how phenomenal that program has been," Doran remarked. "The support that I've gotten from Early Learning Center basically has made it, so I don't hit rock bottom, I have been able to maintain a full-time job and get quality child care."



Everett officials said the center has accumulated a net loss of $700,000 over a five-year period. In its original letter to staff, the college said it planned to close the center next June 30, and 14 employees would be laid off.



Everett Community College said it is interested in turning the lease of the building over to the YMCA of Snohomish County to run a day-care program.



Amie Waters, assistant director of Everett Community College's Early Learning Center, said she is encouraged there is a chance to fight for the future of the program, because she does not think the YMCA would be able to provide the same high-quality education.



"The YMCA starts their lead teachers at $13 an hour, and they cap out a little over $17, so their ending wage is lower than our starting wage," Waters explained. "To have the Young Men's Christian Association take over our beautiful, diverse program feels very insulting."



The Early Learning Center was accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Fewer than 10% of child-care and early-education centers in the U.S. receive the accreditation.



