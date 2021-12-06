Tuesday, December 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 8, 2021
Play

Latino groups say Nevada's new political maps have diluted their influence, especially in Las Vegas' Congressional District 1; and strikes that erupted in what became known as "Striketober" aren't over yet.

2021Talks - December 8, 2021
Play

Presidents Biden and Putin discuss the Ukrainian border in a virtual meeting; Senate reaches an agreement to raise the debt ceiling; and officials testify about closing the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay.

The Yonder Report - December 2, 2021
Play

Seniors in non-urban areas struggle with hunger disproportionately; rural communities make a push for federal money; and Planned Parenthood takes a case to the Montana Supreme Court.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New Research Links Pandemic with Higher Blood Pressure

Play

Monday, December 6, 2021   

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- High blood pressure among Americans was already a concern before the pandemic. Researchers now say the crisis has created greater risk for certain individuals.

The findings were issued today by the American Heart Association. They compare blood-pressure data of participants between April and December of last year to the same period in 2019.

In 2020, nearly 27% moved to a higher blood pressure category, while only 22% were downgraded.

Dr. Haitham Hussein, associate professor of neurology at the University of Minnesota and a board member with the American Heart Association Twin Cities, said the results show there's real concern that more people will suffer from adverse health effects.

"High blood pressure is the most common cause of heart attack, and stroke, kidney disease," said Hussein. "And it's silent. People will have high blood pressure and not know."

Researchers cited factors as the pandemic took shape - including more stress, people eating less healthy foods, consuming more alcohol, and not getting enough physical activity.

According to the study, the highest blood-pressure measures were found among women and older adults. And Hussein noted that traditionally, there are also racial disparities when it comes to hypertension.

In communities of color, factors such as social determinants of health play a role in seeing more of these cases. Hussein said the way the crisis affected some areas versus others could make the problem worse.

"And then when the pandemic hit, and the economic issues [were] more significant in ethnic and racial minorities," said Hussein, "lack of access to health care, the living situation, the job - all that hit harder."

Hussein said health leaders, public agencies and others need to join forces to ramp up prevention work so that high-risk individuals aren't trying to correct hypertension later in life.

In Minnesota, the American Heart Association is providing grants to Federally Qualified Health Centers to help get a handle on declining control rates for blood pressure due to the crisis.

"These efforts are very much needed," said Hussein, "along with improving the knowledge about high blood pressure, needing to know your numbers."



Disclosure: American Heart Association of Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Oil and natural-gas production is the largest industrial source of methane pollution in the country. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Pennsylvanians Make Voices Heard During EPA Methane-Rule Hearing

PITTSBURGH -- Pennsylvanians were overwhelmingly present during three days of virtual public testimony to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) la…

Social Issues

Who Gets Essential-Worker Bonus Pay? Hearings Focus on Federal Funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky lawmakers heard from the state's nurses, firefighters, truck drivers, grocery store employees and other essential workers …

Social Issues

Groups: Maine Foster Youths Need More Families Available for Placements

PORTLAND, Maine -- About 2,200 children are in foster care in Maine, and agencies say there are not enough families who are actively able to accept …

The city of Ann Arbor recently implemented a policy to provide free menstrual products in public restrooms. (photoguns/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Groups: Removing Tax on Menstrual Products a Step Toward More Accessibility

LANSING, Mich. -- One in five teens in the U.S. struggle to afford period products, and Michigan organizations are working to make pads, tampons…

Social Issues

NM Eviction Moratorium to End, Homelessness Spike Worrisome

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Tents and sleeping bags not only make living on the streets more bearable this time of year, they can often mean the difference …

Holiday sales in 2021 are expected to increase between 8.5% and 10.5% over last year, and a record 87% of shoppers plan to shop online, according to the National Retail Federation. (PhotoMIx-Company/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Ho Ho Ho! Don't Get Scammed Buying Holiday Gifts

AUSTIN, Texas -- Holiday goodwill doesn't extend to scammers, but experts say peace of mind is possible with common sense strategies to avoid schemes …

Social Issues

Evolution of Ohio's Children Services System, Part 2: The Present

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As policymakers and child-welfare leaders move to transform the foster-care system, advocates say there are misconceptions about …

Social Issues

“Hey Joe” Delivers Musical Message to Manchin on Climate Action

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- As the U.S. Senate considers President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, environmental advocates have a musical message for …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021