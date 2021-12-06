Tuesday, December 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 8, 2021
Latino groups say Nevada's new political maps have diluted their influence, especially in Las Vegas' Congressional District 1; and strikes that erupted in what became known as "Striketober" aren't over yet.

2021Talks - December 8, 2021
Presidents Biden and Putin discuss the Ukrainian border in a virtual meeting; Senate reaches an agreement to raise the debt ceiling; and officials testify about closing the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay.

The Yonder Report - December 2, 2021
Seniors in non-urban areas struggle with hunger disproportionately; rural communities make a push for federal money; and Planned Parenthood takes a case to the Montana Supreme Court.

MI Groups Raise Awareness of Dangers for LGBTQ Homeless Youth

Monday, December 6, 2021   

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The holidays can be a tough time for young people experiencing homelessness, and Michigan organizations are working to provide safe and warm places for them as winter sets in.

One in 10 young adults ages 18 to 25, experiences homelessness in the course of a year. Homelessness is 83% more likely for a young person who is Black, and 120% more likely for one who identifies as LGBTQ.

Hunter Willard, director of homeless youth programs for the group OutFront Kalamazoo, said the group is looking for volunteers to host young LGBTQ people in their homes.

"A lot of shelters are not affirming to LGBT folks, especially trans people," Willard explained. "They're, in fact, dangerous for trans people a lot of the times."

Studies have shown LGBTQ youth who are homeless are more likely to experience violence, stigma and sexual abuse, and to turn to substance use as a coping strategy. Sixty-two percent of LGBTQ youth surveyed by Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago said they had been physically harmed by others.

Cities and property owners across Michigan have been removing homeless encampments, and Willard pointed out it is important to increase access to housing people can afford, so they have somewhere to go.

"Baseline, on the state and federal level, there needs to be significantly more affordable housing at the ready," Willard asserted. "More subsidized housing that homeless individuals can take advantage of, and more shelters, and more shelters that are affirming."

An estimated 7% of young people in the U.S. are LGBTQ, but they make up 40% of youths experiencing homelessness. Their advocates say the affordable housing measures in the Build Back Better Act would make progress toward reducing the number of young people without stable homes.


