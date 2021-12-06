Tuesday, December 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 8, 2021
Latino groups say Nevada's new political maps have diluted their influence, especially in Las Vegas' Congressional District 1; and strikes that erupted in what became known as "Striketober" aren't over yet.

2021Talks - December 8, 2021
Presidents Biden and Putin discuss the Ukrainian border in a virtual meeting; Senate reaches an agreement to raise the debt ceiling; and officials testify about closing the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay.

The Yonder Report - December 2, 2021
Seniors in non-urban areas struggle with hunger disproportionately; rural communities make a push for federal money; and Planned Parenthood takes a case to the Montana Supreme Court.

The Evolution of Ohio's Children Services System, Part 1: History

Monday, December 6, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Children Services is tasked with protecting the safety, well-being, and permanency of children and families, but some experts say it has not escaped its origins as a system that separates.

Alexandra Citrin, senior associate at the Center for the Study of Social Policy, explained there is a long-standing belief foster care is the best and only intervention for families struggling with abuse or neglect, and she said separation particularly impacts families of color.

"At the beginning, the system didn't even serve children of color because they weren't deemed worthy," Citrin explained. "We then see the children services system separating Native children from their families and their culture to try and force assimilation, and separating Black children at a very high rate."

Citrin pointed out oppression and racism within children services are connected to systemic policies excluding families of color and do not create the social support families need.

The disparities are evident in other public systems rooted in racism, including juvenile justice. Currently, Black children represent 36% of the children in foster care in Ohio, while they represent 14% of children in the general population. Black and mixed-race children also experience more placements in the foster system than their white peers.

Research has found racial bias among people who report children to Children Services and among the caseworkers who assess a family's situation.

Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services, said her staff is laser-focused on protecting children from abuse and neglect. When the focus is affected by poverty and the overwhelming number of cases workers are managing, she said it can unintentionally lead to racial disparities.

"We have some of the best people in this field, but the truth is, all of us come in with biases," Reese observed. "It impacts the way we do the work. And so, if you're a person of color, and you're poor, the risk of you having involvement in child protection is raised."

And Citrin noted the way child protection is funded also contributed to the history of separation. She emphasized prior to the passage of the Family First Prevention Services Act, federal funding streams including services to help keep children with their families were inadequate.

"Title IV-E up until very recently could only be used for foster care placements," Citrin stressed. "You didn't have the federal funding stream for child welfare services to serve families where children were able to remain home and in their community."

Title IV-E is the main federal funding source for child welfare systems. Citrin added states have also been limited in their ability to fund prevention services as child welfare agencies have to first pay for children who are placed in foster care as federal financing only covers part of the cost.

Part two of our series will examine the current state of children services and families served.


Oil and natural-gas production is the largest industrial source of methane pollution in the country. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Pennsylvanians Make Voices Heard During EPA Methane-Rule Hearing

PITTSBURGH -- Pennsylvanians were overwhelmingly present during three days of virtual public testimony to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) la…

Social Issues

Who Gets Essential-Worker Bonus Pay? Hearings Focus on Federal Funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky lawmakers heard from the state's nurses, firefighters, truck drivers, grocery store employees and other essential workers …

Social Issues

Groups: Maine Foster Youths Need More Families Available for Placements

PORTLAND, Maine -- About 2,200 children are in foster care in Maine, and agencies say there are not enough families who are actively able to accept …

The city of Ann Arbor recently implemented a policy to provide free menstrual products in public restrooms. (photoguns/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Groups: Removing Tax on Menstrual Products a Step Toward More Accessibility

LANSING, Mich. -- One in five teens in the U.S. struggle to afford period products, and Michigan organizations are working to make pads, tampons…

Social Issues

NM Eviction Moratorium to End, Homelessness Spike Worrisome

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Tents and sleeping bags not only make living on the streets more bearable this time of year, they can often mean the difference …

Holiday sales in 2021 are expected to increase between 8.5% and 10.5% over last year, and a record 87% of shoppers plan to shop online, according to the National Retail Federation. (PhotoMIx-Company/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Ho Ho Ho! Don't Get Scammed Buying Holiday Gifts

AUSTIN, Texas -- Holiday goodwill doesn't extend to scammers, but experts say peace of mind is possible with common sense strategies to avoid schemes …

Social Issues

“Hey Joe” Delivers Musical Message to Manchin on Climate Action

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- As the U.S. Senate considers President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, environmental advocates have a musical message for …

Social Issues

MI Groups Raise Awareness of Dangers for LGBTQ Homeless Youth

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The holidays can be a tough time for young people experiencing homelessness, and Michigan organizations are working to provide …

 

