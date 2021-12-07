Tuesday, December 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 8, 2021
Play

Latino groups say Nevada's new political maps have diluted their influence, especially in Las Vegas' Congressional District 1; and strikes that erupted in what became known as "Striketober" aren't over yet.

2021Talks - December 8, 2021
Play

Presidents Biden and Putin discuss the Ukrainian border in a virtual meeting; Senate reaches an agreement to raise the debt ceiling; and officials testify about closing the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay.

The Yonder Report - December 2, 2021
Play

Seniors in non-urban areas struggle with hunger disproportionately; rural communities make a push for federal money; and Planned Parenthood takes a case to the Montana Supreme Court.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NM Eviction Moratorium to End, Homelessness Spike Worrisome

Play

Tuesday, December 7, 2021   

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Tents and sleeping bags not only make living on the streets more bearable this time of year, they can often mean the difference between life and death.

Homeless shelters in New Mexico are in need of both as the COVID-induced eviction moratorium nears an end and colder temperatures arrive.

Georgia Evans, development associate for the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, said the number of unhoused has been harder to track due to the pandemic, especially because some shelters closed or had limited capacity.

"A lot of homelessness, especially in New Mexico, is not seen," Evans explained. "It's people sleeping in their cars or sleeping in different areas every night and not necessarily pitching a tent in a busy, more central area."

Evans pointed out in Santa Fe, the shelter is seeking funds to purchase clothing and equipment for those experiencing homelessness, while other shelters are accepting warm clothing including coats, hats and gloves.

New Mexico, along with New Jersey and New York, are the only states with a pandemic-related statewide eviction moratorium still in effect, but Evans noted it is scheduled to end in early January.

"And so we're anticipating that there might be a giant flood of people that do not have housing or will not have housing in the new year," Evans projected.

To honor those who lost their lives while homeless, annual memorials are held across the U.S. on or near Dec. 21. In New Mexico, some cities are planning virtual memorials, while others will be in-person with social distancing. Evans added it is fitting to hold the memorial on the longest and one of the coldest days of the year.

"To recognize that these people are in our communities, and are important and in relation to the national memorial for homelessness," Evans emphasized.

The National Homeless Persons Memorial Day has been held on the winter solstice for 30 years.

Disclosure: New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault, and Housing/Homelessness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Oil and natural-gas production is the largest industrial source of methane pollution in the country. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Pennsylvanians Make Voices Heard During EPA Methane-Rule Hearing

PITTSBURGH -- Pennsylvanians were overwhelmingly present during three days of virtual public testimony to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) la…

Social Issues

Who Gets Essential-Worker Bonus Pay? Hearings Focus on Federal Funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky lawmakers heard from the state's nurses, firefighters, truck drivers, grocery store employees and other essential workers …

Social Issues

Groups: Maine Foster Youths Need More Families Available for Placements

PORTLAND, Maine -- About 2,200 children are in foster care in Maine, and agencies say there are not enough families who are actively able to accept …

The city of Ann Arbor recently implemented a policy to provide free menstrual products in public restrooms. (photoguns/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Groups: Removing Tax on Menstrual Products a Step Toward More Accessibility

LANSING, Mich. -- One in five teens in the U.S. struggle to afford period products, and Michigan organizations are working to make pads, tampons…

Social Issues

Ho Ho Ho! Don't Get Scammed Buying Holiday Gifts

AUSTIN, Texas -- Holiday goodwill doesn't extend to scammers, but experts say peace of mind is possible with common sense strategies to avoid schemes …

Poverty can be misconstrued as neglect. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Evolution of Ohio's Children Services System, Part 2: The Present

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As policymakers and child-welfare leaders move to transform the foster-care system, advocates say there are misconceptions about …

Social Issues

“Hey Joe” Delivers Musical Message to Manchin on Climate Action

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- As the U.S. Senate considers President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, environmental advocates have a musical message for …

Social Issues

"Path to Help" Campaign: Resources for Homeless MA Youth

BOSTON -- The holidays can be a tough time for many young people who have aged out of foster care or don't have a stable home situation, and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021