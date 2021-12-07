NM Eviction Moratorium to End, Homelessness Spike Worrisome

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Tents and sleeping bags not only make living on the streets more bearable this time of year, they can often mean the difference between life and death.
Homeless shelters in New Mexico are in need of both as the COVID-induced eviction moratorium nears an end and colder temperatures arrive.
Georgia Evans, development associate for the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, said the number of unhoused has been harder to track due to the pandemic, especially because some shelters closed or had limited capacity.
"A lot of homelessness, especially in New Mexico, is not seen," Evans explained. "It's people sleeping in their cars or sleeping in different areas every night and not necessarily pitching a tent in a busy, more central area."
Evans pointed out in Santa Fe, the shelter is seeking funds to purchase clothing and equipment for those experiencing homelessness, while other shelters are accepting warm clothing including coats, hats and gloves.
New Mexico, along with New Jersey and New York, are the only states with a pandemic-related statewide eviction moratorium still in effect, but Evans noted it is scheduled to end in early January.
"And so we're anticipating that there might be a giant flood of people that do not have housing or will not have housing in the new year," Evans projected.
To honor those who lost their lives while homeless, annual memorials are held across the U.S. on or near Dec. 21. In New Mexico, some cities are planning virtual memorials, while others will be in-person with social distancing. Evans added it is fitting to hold the memorial on the longest and one of the coldest days of the year.
"To recognize that these people are in our communities, and are important and in relation to the national memorial for homelessness," Evans emphasized.
The National Homeless Persons Memorial Day has been held on the winter solstice for 30 years.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The holidays can be a tough time for young people experiencing homelessness, and Michigan organizations are working to provide safe and warm places for them as winter sets in.
One in 10 young adults ages 18 to 25, experiences homelessness in the course of a year. Homelessness is 83% more likely for a young person who is Black, and 120% more likely for one who identifies as LGBTQ.
Hunter Willard, director of homeless youth programs for the group OutFront Kalamazoo, said the group is looking for volunteers to host young LGBTQ people in their homes.
"A lot of shelters are not affirming to LGBT folks, especially trans people," Willard explained. "They're, in fact, dangerous for trans people a lot of the times."
Studies have shown LGBTQ youth who are homeless are more likely to experience violence, stigma and sexual abuse, and to turn to substance use as a coping strategy. Sixty-two percent of LGBTQ youth surveyed by Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago said they had been physically harmed by others.
Cities and property owners across Michigan have been removing homeless encampments, and Willard pointed out it is important to increase access to housing people can afford, so they have somewhere to go.
"Baseline, on the state and federal level, there needs to be significantly more affordable housing at the ready," Willard asserted. "More subsidized housing that homeless individuals can take advantage of, and more shelters, and more shelters that are affirming."
An estimated 7% of young people in the U.S. are LGBTQ, but they make up 40% of youths experiencing homelessness. Their advocates say the affordable housing measures in the Build Back Better Act would make progress toward reducing the number of young people without stable homes.
CONCORD, N.H. -- As National Youth Homelessness Awareness Month comes to a close, groups will continue working to identify barriers for young people staying housed and trying to fill the gaps.
New Hampshire has an adult homelessness services system and child protective services, but advocates have raised concerns about the growing homeless youth population.
Erin Kelly, director of youth and young adult homeless services for the nonprofit Waypoint NH, said many young people have needs unmet by either system of care. She noted young adults respond differently to homelessness than many older adults.
"Part of providing services to young people is being able to recognize that the choices that they make and the mistakes that they make are the things that are helping them to develop into adults that can really have good conflict resolution and problem-solving skills," Kelly explained.
According to the "Point in Time" survey from the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, on a given night in New Hampshire more than 1,600 individuals experience homelessness; 65 of them are "unaccompanied adults" age 18 to 24, and more than 400 are people experiencing chronic homelessness.
Kelly added every young person at risk of experiencing homelessness has different needs and skills, so the supports they provide vary. She pointed out for some people, it is about helping them to gain employment readiness skills, so they can get a job and live independently, while others may apply for college.
"For some young people, it might be about applying for and helping them to apply for Social Security so that they have the ongoing supports that they need," Kelly emphasized. "Because they are unable at the moment to be able to work and support themselves."
Kelly added it is important for the state to acknowledge the gaps between child and adult services, and make sure support is available to young people, so they don't have to experience chronic homelessness into their adult lives.
Nationally, one in four young people who age out of the foster system experience homelessness within four years.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Groups working to keep Missouri residents in their homes since the pandemic began are trying to identify the barriers to receiving emergency rental assistance.
As of September, the state had given less than 20% of the funds it was allocated from the American Rescue Plan, despite many Missouri renters facing financial hardships and eviction notices.
Katherine Fenerson, civic engagement organizer for Action St. Louis, said it can take weeks for applications to be processed, and without an eviction moratorium in place, many folks cannot afford to wait.
"There have been just a number of problems and barriers, including just the lack of communication, little to no transparency in how the city is working through the process," Fenerson asserted. "There's also been a lot of unnecessary documentation, things that have not been requested or that have even been needed."
Congress has dedicated roughly $47 billion for emergency rental assistance nationwide, and states like Missouri that have not spent at least 30% of their allocated funds may be at risk of the money being distributed elsewhere.
Since federal and state moratoriums on evictions have been lifted, Fenerson added most recent census data showed more than 25,000 Missourians have reported being at risk of eviction in the next two months. She said there are multiple ways to apply for rental assistance.
"Also, you can call 211, or you can call 1-800-427-4626," Fenerson outlined. "And they say that they will assist you in applying over the phone - however, you will still need to mail or email the supporting documents that are needed."
The St. Louis Sheriff's Department has announced evictions are currently paused for the Thanksgiving holiday, and will resume next week until the week of Christmas, when another temporary halt takes place through the end of the year.
