Groups: Maine Foster Youths Need More Families Available for Placements

PORTLAND, Maine -- About 2,200 children are in foster care in Maine, and agencies say there are not enough families who are actively able to accept placements, and groups working with foster youths are hoping more Mainers will decide to become foster parents.



Candace Rowell, director of foster and child welfare services for Spurwink Services, who oversees a partnership between Spurwink and the Department of Health and Human Services called "A Family for ME," said there is no perfect formula for a parent, and urged anyone who thinks they could play a big role in a child's life, regardless of relationship status or sexual orientation, to look into it.



"Some of the most impactful foster parents are those who are really flexible thinkers, have unconditional positive regard for all and an understanding that kids and teens express complex emotions and experiences through behaviors that might not make sense to us in the moment," Rowell outlined.



Foster parents in Maine must be 21 and able to care for a child, have three non-family references, pass a criminal background check and receive home visits with a social worker. Rowell pointed out being a foster parent often means helping children catch up on appointments, broadening your family's menu interests and sometimes holiday rituals, to be inclusive of every member of your household.



Rowell acknowledged each foster child's family situation differs. She noted placement in a foster family can, for instance, help children who have experienced or witnessed domestic violence learn about healthy relationships, or support kids whose families may be dealing with opioid addiction while their family members work towards recovery.



She explained a community environment is preferred.



"We want that for the child," Rowell emphasized. "Rather than having a child who is able to be successful in a community setting, but is placed in institutional care."



Ten percent of the nation's kids and teens in foster care are in institutional placements, and a recent report from nonprofit Think of Us and the Annie E. Casey Foundation found Black youths are overrepresented, making up 13% of the nation's youth population, but 30% of the group-home population.



NEW YORK -- This month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law advocates said gives young people who were caught up in the criminal-justice system a second chance.



The legislation expands eligibility for youthful-offender status, which seals the records of adolescents who were prosecuted in adult criminal court prior to turning 19 years old. Under the new law, New Yorkers who were eligible but previously denied youthful-offender status can reapply to have their records sealed five years after completing their sentence.



Julia Davis, director of youth justice and child welfare for the Children's Defense Fund, said it is a relief for people who made mistakes when they were young.



"We see young people making choices that they wouldn't make when they're older," Davis observed. "Giving folks the ability to say 'I'm not really the same person I was when I was 17 or 18 years old' gives them the opportunity to not only have success in their own life but to contribute to that success of their neighborhood, their family and their community."



The youthful-offender status law is an expansion on 2017 legislation, increasing the minimum age for which adolescents could be charged with most crimes as an adult to 18 years old. New York previously was one of only two remaining states to charge 16-year-olds as adults in all cases.



Despite reforms, racial disparities in the juvenile-justice system still persist. According to a February report from The Sentencing Project, Black youths in New York are five times more likely to be incarcerated than their white peers.



Raysa Rodriguez, associate executive director of policy and advocacy for the Citizens' Committee for Children of New York, said the consequences of an adult criminal conviction deepen racial inequity already existing in the state.



"We're really unable to tackle race, equity and injustice without this important reform," Rodriguez contended. "When you think about how inequitable access to employment and living wage are for Black and brown communities, this is an important reform that would remove some of the barriers."



A report this summer from The Sentencing Project found the 2017 "Raise the Age" law successfully brought the rates of youth incarceration in New York adult jails and prisons down to zero.





