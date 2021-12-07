Groups: Maine Foster Youths Need More Families Available for Placements

PORTLAND, Maine -- About 2,200 children are in foster care in Maine, and agencies say there are not enough families who are actively able to accept placements, and groups working with foster youths are hoping more Mainers will decide to become foster parents.
get more stories like this via email
Candace Rowell, director of foster and child welfare services for Spurwink Services, who oversees a partnership between Spurwink and the Department of Health and Human Services called "A Family for ME," said there is no perfect formula for a parent, and urged anyone who thinks they could play a big role in a child's life, regardless of relationship status or sexual orientation, to look into it.
"Some of the most impactful foster parents are those who are really flexible thinkers, have unconditional positive regard for all and an understanding that kids and teens express complex emotions and experiences through behaviors that might not make sense to us in the moment," Rowell outlined.
Foster parents in Maine must be 21 and able to care for a child, have three non-family references, pass a criminal background check and receive home visits with a social worker. Rowell pointed out being a foster parent often means helping children catch up on appointments, broadening your family's menu interests and sometimes holiday rituals, to be inclusive of every member of your household.
Rowell acknowledged each foster child's family situation differs. She noted placement in a foster family can, for instance, help children who have experienced or witnessed domestic violence learn about healthy relationships, or support kids whose families may be dealing with opioid addiction while their family members work towards recovery.
She explained a community environment is preferred.
"We want that for the child," Rowell emphasized. "Rather than having a child who is able to be successful in a community setting, but is placed in institutional care."
Ten percent of the nation's kids and teens in foster care are in institutional placements, and a recent report from nonprofit Think of Us and the Annie E. Casey Foundation found Black youths are overrepresented, making up 13% of the nation's youth population, but 30% of the group-home population.
CHICAGO -- At this week's World Congress on Justice with Children, Illinois experts and researchers shared ways the U.S. could work to get back in step with international norms.
The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child 30 years ago adopted a standard to set a minimum age of criminal responsibility, meaning kids younger than a certain age cannot be arrested and referred to the justice system.
Lisa Jacobs, program manager of the Center for Criminal Justice Research, Policy and Practice at Loyola University Chicago, said in Illinois and 21 other states, there is no minimum age, and in some others it is lower than the internationally agreed-upon 14.
"The impact, the very real and lifelong impact of interactions with these legal systems, starting with policing and arrest, it really highlights the urgency with which we must approach setting minimum ages, and raising the ages where they are set currently too low," Jacobs contended.
Jacobs noted there are profound racial disparities in the data of arrests of young children. Black people make up less than 15% of Illinois' population, but 60% to 62% of arrested children age 10 to 13 are Black.
Elizabeth Clarke, executive director of the Juvenile Justice Initiative, said ensuring due-process rights for children who are arrested is a key issue in Illinois and elsewhere in the U.S. She argued the Miranda warning is not child-friendly, and pointed to task-force studies in Chicago showing the police department does not prioritize the legal rights of children.
"If the Miranda warnings are to mean anything, they mean that a child should have a lawyer with them throughout interrogation," Clarke asserted. "That's what Miranda means."
She added when children are interrogated without a lawyer present, it can lead to false confessions and youths being wrongfully convicted.
Speakers said key policy changes to ensure universal representation, and a fair age of criminal responsibility would help reduce disparities and bring the U.S. closer to international standards.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Juvenile Justice Initiative contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Juvenile Justice, Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
NEW YORK -- This month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law advocates said gives young people who were caught up in the criminal-justice system a second chance.
The legislation expands eligibility for youthful-offender status, which seals the records of adolescents who were prosecuted in adult criminal court prior to turning 19 years old. Under the new law, New Yorkers who were eligible but previously denied youthful-offender status can reapply to have their records sealed five years after completing their sentence.
Julia Davis, director of youth justice and child welfare for the Children's Defense Fund, said it is a relief for people who made mistakes when they were young.
"We see young people making choices that they wouldn't make when they're older," Davis observed. "Giving folks the ability to say 'I'm not really the same person I was when I was 17 or 18 years old' gives them the opportunity to not only have success in their own life but to contribute to that success of their neighborhood, their family and their community."
The youthful-offender status law is an expansion on 2017 legislation, increasing the minimum age for which adolescents could be charged with most crimes as an adult to 18 years old. New York previously was one of only two remaining states to charge 16-year-olds as adults in all cases.
Despite reforms, racial disparities in the juvenile-justice system still persist. According to a February report from The Sentencing Project, Black youths in New York are five times more likely to be incarcerated than their white peers.
Raysa Rodriguez, associate executive director of policy and advocacy for the Citizens' Committee for Children of New York, said the consequences of an adult criminal conviction deepen racial inequity already existing in the state.
"We're really unable to tackle race, equity and injustice without this important reform," Rodriguez contended. "When you think about how inequitable access to employment and living wage are for Black and brown communities, this is an important reform that would remove some of the barriers."
A report this summer from The Sentencing Project found the 2017 "Raise the Age" law successfully brought the rates of youth incarceration in New York adult jails and prisons down to zero.
get more stories like this via email
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on the racial disparities involved in sentencing kids under 18 to life without parole.
Research shows the sentences are disproportionately used in cases involving young people of color. In North Carolina, Black and brown kids make up more than 90% of those serving life-without-parole sentences.
Dawn Blagrove, executive director of Emancipate North Carolina, made oral agruments on behalf of Darrell Tristan Anderson, a North Carolina man convicted of murder at age 17 who is serving a life-without-parole (L-WOP) sentence.
"North Carolina ranks among ten states that combine to account for 85% of juvenile L-WOP sentences nationwide," Blagrove reported.
Blagrove added she hopes the court will determine no juvenile should serve longer than 25 years before becoming parole-eligible, and those currently serving out their sentences will have an opportunity to experience a meaningful life outside of prison.
Blagrove explained the stark racial disparities seen in life-without-parole sentences are often attributed to higher conviction rates for non-white youths, and to racial bias in how youths of color are charged with crimes.
"There's no way to claim equity or fairness in a process when the results so disproportionately deny life and liberty to black children," Blagrove asserted. "The United States is, shamefully, one of only four countries in the entire world that still imposes L-WOP for juveniles."
Since the 1990s, North Carolina has sentenced 94 minors to life without the possibility of parole. Blagrove argued the color of a child's skin should not be predictive of whether they receive the harshest punishment for a crime.
"In doing so, North Carolina has sent a message that these children's lives have no meaningful value and that they can be disposed of," Blagrove contended.
As of last year, more than 1,400 people were serving juvenile life without parole sentences nationwide. A growing number of states have passed laws prohibiting these sentences for juveniles, according to The Sentencing Project.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Emancipate NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Criminal Justice, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.