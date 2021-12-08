Thursday, December 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 9, 2021
Play

Health officials say booster shots can help protect people from COVID this holiday season; and a new report examines the increases in oil and gas prices, and where the money is going.

2021Talks - December 9, 2021
Play

President Biden says U.S. troops won't prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine; Democrats want Rep. Boebert punished over her anti-Muslim comments; and Mark Meadows fires back over a subpoena from the January 6th panel.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Play

Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Foreclosure-Prevention Scams Surface in MN

Play

Wednesday, December 8, 2021   

MINNEAPOLIS -- With forbearance protections ending during this stage of the pandemic, some struggling homeowners are sorting out their mortgage options, prompting fears scammers will take advantage of unsuspecting borrowers.

Minnesotans are encouraged to instead seek out free assistance programs.

Homeowners affected by the pandemic got relief through initiatives allowing them to pause their monthly payments. But those limits have been reached for many, and aid groups are reporting forbearance scams, including phony offers to extend protections.

Katherine Kelly, assistant Attorney General for Minnesota, fears they will soon hear more about scams, because they may not be evident right away.

"It takes a very long time for that person to realize it was a scam, because they think they can rest easy knowing that they've extended their forbearance, so they're not monitoring things," Kelly explained.

Inattention to detail raises the risk of foreclosure. The Minnesota Homeownership Center said a common scam right now involves dubious offers for a cash purchase of the property. Or, if the borrower is working with their lender on options, hackers might intervene with phony messages demanding immediate payment or a fee.

The Center and other nonprofits provide foreclosure prevention help at no cost.

Julie Gugin, president of the Center, said knowing the situation can be stressful, it is best to secure the help of organizations to guide you through the process without asking for a fee.

"We can help you navigate negotiations with your lender," Gugin pointed out. "We can help you understand your rights, during foreclosure and the process leading up to foreclosure."

And if you do end up deciding to sell, she advised working with a trusted real-estate professional, not an unfamiliar name who might end up taking your money while your past-due bills pile up. Earlier this fall, an estimated 1.5 million U.S. homeowners were in forbearance plans.

Disclosure: Minnesota Homeownership Center contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Housing/Homelessness, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Offenders 60 years or older at the time of release are significantly less likely to return to prison for violent offenses - only a fourth returned, with a public order offense as their most serious charge, according to a U.S. Sentencing Commission report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Maryland Ends Governor’s Ability to Halt Parole

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland lawmakers voted this week to repeal the governor's ability to reject parole decisions for people serving life sentences…

Social Issues

Broadband Infrastructure Improvements Would Boost AZ's Rural Schools

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed by Congress contains $65 billion aimed at giving every American affordable access to …

Environment

Report: Higher Gas Prices Linked to Soaring Oil Industry Profits

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As Nebraskans continue to endure high gas prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 billion in profits this …

The rate of flu shots administered was up in 2020, but down for children younger than four. (Studio Romantic/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Child Protection from Infections in Spotlight for Flu Awareness Week

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and one Washington doctor is spotlighting the importance of protecting children from the …

Health and Wellness

COVID Booster Shot Could Make Holiday Season Safer

BOISE, Idaho -- The holiday season is approaching, and one way to boost this time of year could be with a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine…

Maywood Mayor Nathaniel Booker joined the governor to announce funding for water assistance. (Office of J.B Pritzker)

Social Issues

Financial Assistance Available for Stopping Water Shutoffs in IL

CHICAGO -- Illinois residents struggling to pay utility bills can apply for assistance through the state, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week $…

Social Issues

Apart From Independent Approach, How Inclusive is IA's Redistricting?

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa has enacted new congressional and legislative boundaries now that redistricting has wrapped. Despite its reputation for an …

Social Issues

MN Budget Surplus: Calls for Investments in Child Care, Other Needs

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Following this week's announcement that Minnesota is looking at a historic budget surplus, lawmakers face pressure to prop up …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021