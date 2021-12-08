Colorado Struggles to Get Students Back into College

DENVER -- Women and low-income students disproportionately put their college careers on hold during the pandemic, according to a new report.



Of the 13,000 Coloradans who "stopped out" of college over the past three years, 43% were students of color.



Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, explained when family members got sick and could not go to work, many students stepped in to help.



"We forget that there are extended families," Paccione explained. "Especially in different cultures, where everybody pitches in, and it's not just mom, dad and two children. When you have to pitch in for the entire family, then students of color, in particular, have stopped out."



When elementary schools closed, many adult students who could not afford child care also decided to stay home with their kids.



Paccione pointed out the state is making big investments to help students return to classrooms to finish degrees, or to get skills needed to land higher-paying jobs. Students can connect with scholarships, tutoring, food assistance and other supports online at ReadytoRiseCO.org.



Paccione noted completing a degree or certificate program is critical for maximizing a student's lifetime earning potential. She pointed to the "Finish What You Started" program as a great way to get back on track.



"This is scholarship money and wraparound services at the institutions of higher education that will help students who have started a degree, but had to drop out for whatever reason," Paccione outlined. "Life happens. Finish what they started."



Many of the state's four-year colleges can now award associate degrees to students who completed enough course work before stopping out. Paccione added her team is also working to expand apprentice opportunities across the state.



"To try to give students an early experience in the workforce," Paccione stressed. "Number one, they can see what they're missing, and number two, they can see what they need. And the employer can also try out, so to speak, students before they actually offer them a position."



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed by Congress contains $65 billion aimed at giving every American affordable access to broadband internet service.



Nowhere is the need more pronounced than in small, rural towns in Arizona and elsewhere, where reliable internet is often almost non-existent.



During the pandemic, rural schools in Arizona scrambled to develop online classes, but many students struggled to keep up.



Wes Brownfield, executive director of the Arizona Rural Schools Association said schools in the country, with students spread far and wide, should be first in line for improved access to broadband.



"We knew this avalanche of money would be coming our way," said Brownfield. "But we were concerned that the big broadband infrastructure conduit down the highways to everywhere would overshadow rural communities, where you need to connect a few kids at a time."



The Biden administration found that more than 30 million Americans live in areas where there is no affordable access to broadband. A study by the global Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that the U.S. has the second highest broadband costs in the developed world.



Brownfield said he is concerned that building a rural internet system using fiberoptic cables could take too long, adding that a Wi-Fi system might be quicker. He said during the pandemic, rural schools have struggled to meet their students' needs.



"You had people putting Wi-Fi on buses," said Brownfield. "You had people using the Wi-Fi at the school in parking. You had a host of well-intended but not terribly effective remedies."



He said rural teachers and administrators learned a lot developing a long-distance learning systems on the fly and will be better prepared if students are sent home for classes again.



"We've developed very good systems for student collaboration," said Brownfield. "Teachers now know how to do it. They know its advantages, and they know its limitations. And the limitation is you don't get the personal interaction with the kids."



The bill also specifies that companies rebuilding the rural internet system employ highly trained and qualified technicians to ensure that the system is high-quality and reliable.



PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. -- Broadband gaps affect many facets of life, including education. The new federal infrastructure plan includes money to expand high-speed internet access, potentially making learning easier in rural Wisconsin.



The state is poised to receive at least $100 million to help with broadband gaps, with the possibility of more money based on need.



Kim Kaukl, executive director of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, said with broadband infrastructure still hard to come by in many remote areas, students face barriers, even in the absence of a global health crisis.



He pointed out being connected can give them a boost with day-to-day assignments.



"Many of our kids, when they get home, they do not have the connectivity," Kaukl explained. "Or, if they have the connectivity, they don't have the download speed to do the research that maybe they need to do for a report, or a project that they're working on."



He said even when many districts around the country were doing distance learning a year ago, smaller schools in Wisconsin had to get creative to maintain face-to-face time. He suggested it was the only real way to ensure learning was not disrupted.



As the funds are distributed, Kaukl emphasized he hopes local internet providers play a prominent role because of their connections to local communities.



Kaukl added establishing more Wi-Fi capability and higher download speeds not only helps families be prepared for the next crisis, but also for snow days. As for schools, the opportunities allow them to avoid falling behind in terms of technology.



"I would say many of our schools are pretty well set," Kaukl acknowledged. "But we've got some areas and pockets, yet that are still struggling with that."



Last year, 80% of districts in a survey from the Wisconsin Educational Media and Technology Association said they need funding for technology training for staff.



According to federal officials, more than 5% of Wisconsin residents live in broadband infrastructure "deserts," and 14% of households don't have an internet subscription.



