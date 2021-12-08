BP, Feds Reach Settlement over Pollution from NW Indiana Refinery

WHITING, Ind. -- International oil-and-gas producer BP will pay more than $500,000 to the federal government as part of a legal settlement over air pollution from the company's Indiana plant in Whiting.



The Whiting facility is BP's largest oil refinery worldwide, and overall, the sixth-largest in America.



Sanghyun Lee, an attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said the plant will be required to follow new monitoring and reporting standards.



"The refinery is going to be required to install a number of new continuous analyzers that'll be tracking certain operating parameters related to soot production," Lee explained. "And they'll need to monitor those on an hourly basis going forward."



The company will provide the information to state and federal environmental agencies, and to the environmental advocacy groups behind the lawsuit. In a statement, a BP spokesperson said the company was pleased to resolve the dispute, and is "committed to safe, reliable and compliant operations at the Whiting Refinery."



The settlement was negotiated by the Justice Department, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The lawsuit alleged in addition to violating legal limits on soot pollution, BP also failed to quickly report and correct pollution from petroleum processing units and did not continuously operate air pollution control equipment.



Lee pointed out the new reporting requirements will provide more transparency about the refinery's emissions.



"You shouldn't just look at it strictly in terms of a monetary penalty," Lee emphasized. "The goal in the citizen groups bringing this action really was to just ensure that, going forward, this facility is going to be meeting its soot limits."



The plant was constructed in 1889 by Standard Oil, and is located about 20 miles southeast of Chicago, along the Lake Michigan Shoreline. According to BP, the facility is able to process about 440,000 barrels of crude oil per day.



References: Settlement U.S. District Court - Hammond, Ind. 10/21/2021

Whiting Oil Refinery BP 2021

Environmental Integrity Project 2021



get more stories like this via email



SEATTLE, Wash. -- Communities dealing with the impacts of climate change in Washington state are watching legislation in Washington, D.C. closely. People on the front lines of climate change largely are made up of communities of color, lower-income communities and indigenous people.



Deric Gruen, co-executive director of Front and Centered, a coalition of groups in Washington state, said the communities should be considered first as Congress hammers out details on climate action.



"We have to keep up the energy level," Gruen urged. "Keep attention on the communities most impacted as the bellwether and those that are going to be the first and able to judge around what's effective and equitable, and continuing to double down on our intention in our approach to effectiveness."



Gruen argued investments at the community scale, such as in solar projects for low-income communities, are vital for ensuring people on the front lines receive the most benefit from climate action.



The framework for the Build Back Better Act currently includes $550 billion to cut the country's emissions and could be voted on next week.



Gruen stated it is unfortunate the Clean Electricity Payment Program, which would have created incentives for utility companies to transition to clean energy, was cut from the Build Back Better Act. Last week, Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package.



Gruen is concerned about the heavy emphasis on roads and highways.



"The first step is to stop the harm," Gruen emphasized. "We can't keep investing in things like expanding highways and expect our emissions to go down. We can't be continuing to invest in old infrastructure and buildings that aren't built at the highest performance standards."



Gruen added it is important the transition to a cleaner economy does not happen on the backs of lower-income households.



"We need a transition that's just and really focused on a real hard look at the future ahead and building and investing towards a future that looks different than it is today," Gruen remarked. "And accepting that we're going to have to make some tough choices."



References: Build Back Better framework White House 10/28/2021

Infrastructure fact sheet White House August 2021



get more stories like this via email

