Evolution of Ohio's Children Services System, Part 3: The Future

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In a system plagued by a history of disparities, Ohio's child-welfare workers and children's advocates say it is time to reimagine child protection.



Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services, contended transformation begins with defining the role of child protection. She explained it has become "everything to everyone," with work often falling into the realms of juvenile justice and mental health.



Reese described the whole child-protection system as completely overwhelmed.



"Is the state listening? I think they're listening," Reese stated. "But in child protection, we've got to scream louder, because I don't think that they understand the immediacy of the issue and the weight of child protection."



Susan Walther, director of Warren County Children Services, advocated not only for improving foster care, but for entire system transformation. She said they are committed to keeping kids in families.



"Child welfare history can be generational," Walther pointed out. "How do we change this and empower these families and have kids who are able to be functioning in their own communities, staying in their own schools, staying with their families?"



Walther noted connecting families with work programs, food assistance, mental health care and other wraparound services can keep families safely and successfully together, and often prevent the need for child protection involvement.



Alexandra Citrin, senior associate at the Center for the Study of Social Policy, argued transformation needs to start outside the foster-care system, with flexible funding for partner agencies, and more collaboration.



"Our Department of Health, our Departments of Medicaid, our early childhood systems, Department of Mental Health, Addiction Services, Developmental Disabilities... to be able to work together outside of their silos, and really create a comprehensive continuum of supports and services that meets the diverse needs of the community," Citrin outlined.



Walther added structural racism must also be addressed to get better outcomes for children and families. She emphasized it means viewing transformation through a racial equity lens, to better connect with families of color.



"It's important to recruit caseworkers of different races and nationalities," Walther stressed. "There is a trust people have when they see an image of themselves. So, I think it's important to have that in county agencies, because there is a mistrust at times."



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As policymakers and child-welfare leaders move to transform the foster-care system, advocates say there are misconceptions about the work going on.



Susan Walther, director of Warren County Children Services, explained a majority of kids coming into care are from families struggling with everyday problems, compounded by the stress of making ends meet.



"Children who grow up in low-income situations can be extremely well-cared for," Walther acknowledged. "But maintaining food in the home at times, or joblessness, homelessness, these are struggles that can be misconstrued as neglect."



Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services, said as poor people engage with more public systems, the systems themselves mistake poverty for child neglect. And neglect, she added, is a broad category, ranging from truancy to unstable living conditions.



"We have a housing complex that's been in the news because of poor conditions," Reese observed. "It's all owner-driven, they just haven't fixed anything. And it's of no fault of the people that are living there, but that puts them at risk of having Child Protection involvement."



Roughly 15,000 children in Ohio are currently under the care of children services, and thousands more are being served at home.



Alexandra Citrin, senior associate at the Center for the Study of Social Policy, said removing kids from struggling families is not always the best answer. She explained supports such as housing, food assistance and counseling services keep families together, which produces better long-term outcomes.



"Separation is harmful for children and families," Citrin emphasized. "Separation is traumatic, and we don't necessarily see a great outcome for the kids who then just linger in care. "



Walther added caseworkers strive to keep families together, and place children with kin when possible instead of in stranger foster care.



"Courts and police are the only people that can remove children from their home, and people get very angry and very upset with people in child welfare," Walther noted. "And it's a hard job. I don't think they realize how much child-welfare workers care."



Part three of our series takes a look at a vision of the future that supports and preserves families.



BOSTON -- The holidays can be a tough time for many young people who have aged out of foster care or don't have a stable home situation, and Massachusetts is making a new effort to help.



One in 10 young adults in the U.S. ages 18 to 25 experiences homelessness at some point during a year. The figure rises to 83% among Black youth compared to white youth, and 120% for LGBTQ youth compared to those who identify as heterosexual.



Elisabeth Jackson, CEO of the Boston nonprofit Bridge Over Troubled Waters, said the holidays can bring increased rates of depression and loneliness for those without homes or who have aged out of foster care.



"Young people get isolated and get into risky behaviors to just survive through the night," Jackson explained. "We don't use that against our young people, when their substance abuse goes up higher because they're just trying to get through. Everybody's celebrating, they have nowhere to go, and it's cold outside."



A statewide public awareness campaign called "Path to Help," launched last month, is directed at young people in homeless or unstable housing situations. It urges them to connect with trustworthy resources, and makes information about services and shelters available by calling 211 or looking online, at mass.gov/pathtohelp.



Jackson added young people navigate homelessness differently than adults, and said it is important for elected officials to take it into account, and support organizations taking a holistic approach to a young person's potential needs.



"It's not 'one size fit all,'" Jackson contended. "It takes coordination, it takes effort, wraparound services - a holistic approach to that one child, that young person."



During the pandemic, COVID relief bills provided financial assistance to older youths as they aged out of foster care, but it expired in September. Last month, the U.S. House passed a bill to extend the support, and it is now in the Senate.



