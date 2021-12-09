MN Budget Surplus: Calls for Investments in Child Care, Other Needs

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Following this week's announcement that Minnesota is looking at a historic budget surplus, lawmakers face pressure to prop up programs that serve working families, including child care.



The Minnesota Department of Management and Budget now projects a more-than $7 billion surplus. Ahead of the next legislative session, advocates are likely to intensify calls to prioritize spending in certain areas.



Bradley Peterson, executive director of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, said for communities in rural parts of the state, families continue to struggle in accessing affordable child care.



"In greater Minnesota," said Peterson, "a lot of the challenge is not only affordability, but just having anybody offering child care at any price."



He suggested that more funding for the Child Care Assistance Program, which serves low-income families, as well as trying to retain and add more providers.



Democratic Gov. Tim Walz says he also would like to see funding for paid family and medical leave. But Republican leaders urge caution, while arguing a portion of the surplus should be used to provide tax relief.



Some GOP lawmakers say that relief could help families struggling with higher costs for food, energy and other resources. However, Peterson said the surplus represents a rare chance to not only boost child care in a big way, but also affordable housing and key infrastructure.



"We would really be remiss and really not setting ourselves up for future success if we didn't make significant investments in those items," said Peterson.



When it comes to infrastructure, Peterson said the state is still far behind in pouring enough resources into aging wastewater systems. That's despite devoted funding in recent years, including help from the federal government.



Meanwhile, groups such as the Children's Defense Fund say the surplus news provides real opportunities to create better futures for Minnesota children and their families by considering these investments.







PHILADELPHIA -- New legislation in the state Senate would address what housing advocates say are unfair eviction records leading to residents being denied rental applications.



The screening report services landlords use for personal information on prospective tenants take data from court websites to determine if there was an eviction filed against them, without always including the outcome.



Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, introduced Fair Records for Renters legislation, which would permanently seal eviction records for tenants, and only allow them to become public if the landlord wins the eviction case.



Saval said the flaw in eviction records can create housing barriers for Pennsylvanians.



"This is incredibly pertinent right now because of the pandemic when a number of people have had evictions filed against them for nonpayment of rent," Saval asserted. "They are going around with these eviction records in the data screening services, and it's going to be impossible or very difficult for them to find housing and stable housing."



Saval released a co-sponsorship memo last week and plans to introduce legislation this month. A similar bill has already been introduced in the House by Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia, and Rep. Rick Krajewski, D-Philadelphia.



Holly Beck, supervising attorney for Community Legal Services in Philadelphia, has supported many families who have experienced issues finding housing because of an eviction case coming up on their screening report.



Beck said Black mothers are hit hardest by these rental procedures.



"It is an enormous racial-justice and gender-justice issue," Beck contended. "Sealing eviction records would allow families to move forward from a time of crisis and stabilize neighborhoods, communities, and allow landlords to see responsible tenants who are able to pay their rent."



Philadelphia's Renters' Access Act went into effect in October and requires landlords to give tenants a copy of the screening report to check for errors in the event it is used to deny housing.



