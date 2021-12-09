WV Communities Await Abandoned Coal Mine Lands Program Funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The Biden administration's recently passed infrastructure law provides $11.3 billion in abandoned mine land clean-up funding for 25 states and three tribes.
Advocates in the Appalachian region say the funding is needed to eliminate environmental hazards in coal communities and spur economic development. Legislative Coordinator for Appalachian Voices Dana Kuhnline said cash-strapped agencies have had to triage environmental clean-up.
"State agencies and local reclamation partners have all been pretty strapped," said Kuhnline. "They've been doing a lot of what I've heard described as chasing landslides. So they're only able to address the most severe or dangerous incidences of abandoned mine lands that are in communities."
In West Virgina alone, the infrastructure law is expected to help create at least 1,900 new jobs through reclamation projects over the next fifteen years.
Ongoing projects include remediating a pair of abandoned coal mine portals into an aquaponics facility in Kermit that will sustainably grow fish and produce for regional food markets.
Kuhnline added that environmental groups have been working hard to keep the state's waterways free from coal-mine pollution, but said more resources are needed.
"The Friends of Cheat have done wonderful in West Virginia on the Cheat River," said Kuhnline. "But you always have the danger of a mine blowout, increased rainfall and increased flooding, releasing acid mine drainage and other pollutants into West Virginia's rivers."
She added that coal production's ongoing decline in the region has left West Virginia and neighboring states with less and less money for abandoned mine land cleanup.
"And so the hope is with this large influx of more money," said Kuhnline, "that we'll be able to address more of these burdens that really are holding communities back and creating environment hazards."
The full cost of reclaiming all remaining abandoned mine land nationwide is expected to exceed $20 billion, according to the Ohio River Valley Institute.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Following this week's announcement that Minnesota is looking at a historic budget surplus, lawmakers face pressure to prop up programs that serve working families, including child care.
The Minnesota Department of Management and Budget now projects a more-than $7 billion surplus. Ahead of the next legislative session, advocates are likely to intensify calls to prioritize spending in certain areas.
Bradley Peterson, executive director of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, said for communities in rural parts of the state, families continue to struggle in accessing affordable child care.
"In greater Minnesota," said Peterson, "a lot of the challenge is not only affordability, but just having anybody offering child care at any price."
He suggested that more funding for the Child Care Assistance Program, which serves low-income families, as well as trying to retain and add more providers.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz says he also would like to see funding for paid family and medical leave. But Republican leaders urge caution, while arguing a portion of the surplus should be used to provide tax relief.
Some GOP lawmakers say that relief could help families struggling with higher costs for food, energy and other resources. However, Peterson said the surplus represents a rare chance to not only boost child care in a big way, but also affordable housing and key infrastructure.
"We would really be remiss and really not setting ourselves up for future success if we didn't make significant investments in those items," said Peterson.
When it comes to infrastructure, Peterson said the state is still far behind in pouring enough resources into aging wastewater systems. That's despite devoted funding in recent years, including help from the federal government.
Meanwhile, groups such as the Children's Defense Fund say the surplus news provides real opportunities to create better futures for Minnesota children and their families by considering these investments.
PHILADELPHIA -- New legislation in the state Senate would address what housing advocates say are unfair eviction records leading to residents being denied rental applications.
The screening report services landlords use for personal information on prospective tenants take data from court websites to determine if there was an eviction filed against them, without always including the outcome.
Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, introduced Fair Records for Renters legislation, which would permanently seal eviction records for tenants, and only allow them to become public if the landlord wins the eviction case.
Saval said the flaw in eviction records can create housing barriers for Pennsylvanians.
"This is incredibly pertinent right now because of the pandemic when a number of people have had evictions filed against them for nonpayment of rent," Saval asserted. "They are going around with these eviction records in the data screening services, and it's going to be impossible or very difficult for them to find housing and stable housing."
Saval released a co-sponsorship memo last week and plans to introduce legislation this month. A similar bill has already been introduced in the House by Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia, and Rep. Rick Krajewski, D-Philadelphia.
Holly Beck, supervising attorney for Community Legal Services in Philadelphia, has supported many families who have experienced issues finding housing because of an eviction case coming up on their screening report.
Beck said Black mothers are hit hardest by these rental procedures.
"It is an enormous racial-justice and gender-justice issue," Beck contended. "Sealing eviction records would allow families to move forward from a time of crisis and stabilize neighborhoods, communities, and allow landlords to see responsible tenants who are able to pay their rent."
Philadelphia's Renters' Access Act went into effect in October and requires landlords to give tenants a copy of the screening report to check for errors in the event it is used to deny housing.
FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky lawmakers heard from the state's nurses, firefighters, truck drivers, grocery store employees and other essential workers yesterday in the first of two public hearings on how to distribute essential-worker bonus pay.
Gov. Andy Beshear has said he wants to use $400 million in federal aid out of more than $2 billion the state is expected to receive in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Louisville, said workers' input on how the coronavirus impacted their profession will be considered by a special workgroup as lawmakers debate how to divvy up the funding.
"The workgroup will be issuing recommendations to the governor about how to use this money, and may be part of his budget bill or may be a stand-alone bill when we go back into session in January," Jenkins noted.
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, more than three quarters of the state's residents, 1.4 million people, are employed in critical occupations, the third highest in the nation, behind Mississippi and Indiana.
Federal rules issued by the Treasury Department allow states to provide bonus pay up to an additional $13 per hour in addition to a person's regular pay, without exceeding $25,000 dollars per eligible employee.
Rep. Buddy Wheatley, D-Covington, explained bonus pay is available specifically to frontline workers who could not work remotely and who faced health risks due to the nature of their profession.
"All of these groups will have an opportunity to say what they want," Wheatley stated. "We're not going to be able to get everybody to testify. But we have left open the availability of written testimony."
He said written comments will be accepted through the end of December. Anyone who wants to testify or submit input in writing can contact Shellee Hayden in the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus office at shellee.hayden@lrc.ky.gov.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.