PNS Daily Newscast - December 9, 2021
Health officials say booster shots can help protect people from COVID this holiday season; and a new report examines the increases in oil and gas prices, and where the money is going.

2021Talks - December 9, 2021
President Biden says U.S. troops won't prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine; Democrats want Rep. Boebert punished over her anti-Muslim comments; and Mark Meadows fires back over a subpoena from the January 6th panel.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
WV Communities Await Abandoned Coal Mine Lands Program Funds

Thursday, December 9, 2021   

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The Biden administration's recently passed infrastructure law provides $11.3 billion in abandoned mine land clean-up funding for 25 states and three tribes.

Advocates in the Appalachian region say the funding is needed to eliminate environmental hazards in coal communities and spur economic development. Legislative Coordinator for Appalachian Voices Dana Kuhnline said cash-strapped agencies have had to triage environmental clean-up.

"State agencies and local reclamation partners have all been pretty strapped," said Kuhnline. "They've been doing a lot of what I've heard described as chasing landslides. So they're only able to address the most severe or dangerous incidences of abandoned mine lands that are in communities."

In West Virgina alone, the infrastructure law is expected to help create at least 1,900 new jobs through reclamation projects over the next fifteen years.

Ongoing projects include remediating a pair of abandoned coal mine portals into an aquaponics facility in Kermit that will sustainably grow fish and produce for regional food markets.

Kuhnline added that environmental groups have been working hard to keep the state's waterways free from coal-mine pollution, but said more resources are needed.

"The Friends of Cheat have done wonderful in West Virginia on the Cheat River," said Kuhnline. "But you always have the danger of a mine blowout, increased rainfall and increased flooding, releasing acid mine drainage and other pollutants into West Virginia's rivers."

She added that coal production's ongoing decline in the region has left West Virginia and neighboring states with less and less money for abandoned mine land cleanup.

"And so the hope is with this large influx of more money," said Kuhnline, "that we'll be able to address more of these burdens that really are holding communities back and creating environment hazards."

The full cost of reclaiming all remaining abandoned mine land nationwide is expected to exceed $20 billion, according to the Ohio River Valley Institute.




