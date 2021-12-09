Child Protection from Infections in Spotlight for Flu Awareness Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With kids stuck at home early in the pandemic, a new report said child-abuse cases decreased in 2020, but children's advocates say it is likely a result of the abuse going undocumented, and there is work to be done to better respond to children's needs during a public-health crisis.



Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children's annual State of Child Welfare report showed nearly 33,000 fewer cases of child abuse or neglect in 2020 than the previous year, a 22% decrease. But this year, the number of abuse cases investigated and substantiated was at its highest in the last five years.



Rachel Miller, policy director at Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, said it is cause for concern.



"As stay-at-home orders were implemented, children were moved to virtual learning and having less contact with those mandated reporters, such as teachers or medical professionals," Miller explained. "And we saw a direct correlation to a significant decrease in mandated reporting trends."



Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services (DHS) data from 2021 on child-abuse reports, investigations, and foster care will not be available until 2022. Miller predicts the state will likely see an increase in kids entering foster care or staying longer in the system as a result of mandated reporting making a comeback.



The report also included policy recommendations, such as investing in the Child Protective Services workforce, which has seen high turnover due to low pay and burnout exacerbated by the pandemic.



Miller argued the skilled workers are critical to preventing child abuse and intervening when abuse is detected.



"Child-welfare staff are essential employees," Miller contended. "Those staff shortages lead to workers carrying high caseloads where they can barely do the bare minimum, let alone meet any of the other important outcomes for children like conducting thorough investigations, preventing placement and ensuring permanency."



She added the Pennsylvania Partnerships report has been shared with DHS. Other recommendations included creating a statewide case management system and addressing racial inequity in child protective services and foster care.



FARGO, N.D. - As North Dakota families navigate the latest phase of the pandemic, community action agencies worry the crisis is affecting parents' enrollment decisions for Head Start programs.



These regional organizations carry out school readiness programs for low-income families across North Dakota.



In Fargo, Lindsey Burkhardt is the Head Start birth to five director for the Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency.



Recently, they've had roughly 75 openings for their program, and she said she can't remember having this kind of a struggle to keep classrooms full.



"And we have had more and more families accept slots, but then they don't show up," said Burkhardt. "We can't find them. There's just so many things that we're finding as barriers. "



Directors say transportation issues might be a factor, while acknowledging the likelihood of some families losing a loved one to COVID, affecting their ability to get their child to Head Start site.



Family members who are immunocompromised are cited as another factor.



Locally and statewide, agencies are ramping up their outreach and recruitment to reach eligible families.



Those increased efforts include using COVID funding to bring in more recruitment staff, while updating materials.



Burkhardt said they're especially worried about not enrolling enough four-year-olds, which could put them back as they move up the education ladder.



"We want our children enrolled in our program to go to kindergarten on their first day and be just as well-equipped to start that and have the same starting line as other children," said Burkhardt.



The agencies say just like child-care centers across the state, Head Start programs face staffing shortages. But leaders say that shouldn't prevent eligible families from applying to Head Start.



The statewide Community Action Partnership says it's hearing of similar enrollment issues in its Dickinson and Jamestown locations.







