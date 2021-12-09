Thursday, December 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 9, 2021
Health officials say booster shots can help protect people from COVID this holiday season; and a new report examines the increases in oil and gas prices, and where the money is going.

2021Talks - December 9, 2021
President Biden says U.S. troops won't prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine; Democrats want Rep. Boebert punished over her anti-Muslim comments; and Mark Meadows fires back over a subpoena from the January 6th panel.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Child Protection from Infections in Spotlight for Flu Awareness Week

Thursday, December 9, 2021   

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and one Washington doctor is spotlighting the importance of protecting children from the virus this season.

Dr. Melissa Quisano, a family medicine specialist at Kaiser Permanente in Spokane, said the spread of flu goes up in winter as people gather for the holidays.

"Unfortunately, the more we gather in enclosed spaces, the more we share our germs," Quisano explained. "We want to protect ourselves and protect our loved ones, so it's definitely important to get those vaccines before you're gathering with family or even larger crowds."

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the number of flu shots administered to children younger than four last year was down from previous years. The number of shots decreased almost 14% for kids ages six months to 23 months, and nearly 12% for children ages two to four in 2020.

Quisano pointed out a similar decline in children getting immunizations is likely because families were asked to stay home during the pandemic, noting she is happy they listened.

"Except that the unfortunate result of this is that a lot of those children maybe missed their usual well-child checks, which is when we most often will give their vaccinations, their immunizations," Quisano lamented. "A lot of children missed their regularly scheduled immunizations as well."

According to the Washington State Department of Health, routine vaccines like Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis), which is required to enter seventh grade in the state, were down 11% last year. Shots for meningococcal disease were down more than 8% for 11- and 12-year-olds.

Quisano added she understands people have a lot of questions about vaccines.

"I just encourage families, if they have any questions, to please feel free to reach out to their primary-care clinician," Quisano advised. "We're happy to answer those questions."

Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Offenders 60 years or older at the time of release are significantly less likely to return to prison for violent offenses - only a fourth returned, with a public order offense as their most serious charge, according to a U.S. Sentencing Commission report. (Adobe stock)

