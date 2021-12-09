Thursday, December 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 9, 2021
Health officials say booster shots can help protect people from COVID this holiday season; and a new report examines the increases in oil and gas prices, and where the money is going.

2021Talks - December 9, 2021
President Biden says U.S. troops won't prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine; Democrats want Rep. Boebert punished over her anti-Muslim comments; and Mark Meadows fires back over a subpoena from the January 6th panel.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Apart From Independent Approach, How Inclusive is IA's Redistricting?

Thursday, December 9, 2021   

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa has enacted new congressional and legislative boundaries now that redistricting has wrapped. Despite its reputation for an independent process, some map experts question whether the state has done enough to include BIPOC voices.

Iowa's well-documented approach to using nonpartisan legislative staff to handle political map changes has attracted national attention for some time now.

But Doug Spencer - a law professor at the University of Colorado-Boulder and manager of the All About Redistricting website - said when you closely examine the process, you can find red flags.

That includes limited public hearings during the recently completed redistricting cycle.

"Three Zoom meetings over two days," said Spencer. "And so that limits the kinds of voices that can be heard and listened to and have an impact."

In states where public-access concerns have been raised, defenders of the process have cited a shorter window this time around because of delayed census data. However, Iowa's guidelines, written before the pandemic, call for a minimum of three hearings.

In 2011, only four were scheduled. As for the new maps, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said they will fairly and accurately represent all Iowa citizens for the next decade.

But Spencer wondered whether Iowa's independent process is turning out elected officials that provide the best representation for all communities. Even with a small BIPOC population, he noted the state Senate is all white.

"As small as the minority population is, it's still underrepresented in the state Legislature," said Spencer.

And the latest census figures show the state is becoming more diverse, with the Latino population increasing to nearly 7%, and the Black population edging up above 4%.

Ahead of the next redistricting cycle ten years from now, Spencer urged the state to be more proactive to ensure all voices are heard. That would include more census participation outreach a few years before the next count, as well as more diverse hiring among agencies involved with redistricting.

He said planting those seeds early could make Iowa more receptive to BIPOC communities when the process ramps up again.




Offenders 60 years or older at the time of release are significantly less likely to return to prison for violent offenses - only a fourth returned, with a public order offense as their most serious charge, according to a U.S. Sentencing Commission report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Maryland Ends Governor’s Ability to Halt Parole

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland lawmakers voted this week to repeal the governor's ability to reject parole decisions for people serving life sentences…

Social Issues

Broadband Infrastructure Improvements Would Boost AZ's Rural Schools

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed by Congress contains $65 billion aimed at giving every American affordable access to …

Environment

Report: Higher Gas Prices Linked to Soaring Oil Industry Profits

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As Nebraskans continue to endure high gas prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 billion in profits this …

The rate of flu shots administered was up in 2020, but down for children younger than four. (Studio Romantic/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Child Protection from Infections in Spotlight for Flu Awareness Week

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and one Washington doctor is spotlighting the importance of protecting children from the …

Health and Wellness

COVID Booster Shot Could Make Holiday Season Safer

BOISE, Idaho -- The holiday season is approaching, and one way to boost this time of year could be with a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine…

Maywood Mayor Nathaniel Booker joined the governor to announce funding for water assistance. (Office of J.B Pritzker)

Social Issues

Financial Assistance Available for Stopping Water Shutoffs in IL

CHICAGO -- Illinois residents struggling to pay utility bills can apply for assistance through the state, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week $…

Social Issues

MN Budget Surplus: Calls for Investments in Child Care, Other Needs

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Following this week's announcement that Minnesota is looking at a historic budget surplus, lawmakers face pressure to prop up …

Environment

Environmental Advocates Seek More Federal Action on PFAS in NY, U.S.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Advocates for the environment are applauding the Biden administration's new Executive Order prioritizing climate initiatives …

 

