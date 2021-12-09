Thursday, December 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 9, 2021
Play

Health officials say booster shots can help protect people from COVID this holiday season; and a new report examines the increases in oil and gas prices, and where the money is going.

2021Talks - December 9, 2021
Play

President Biden says U.S. troops won't prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine; Democrats want Rep. Boebert punished over her anti-Muslim comments; and Mark Meadows fires back over a subpoena from the January 6th panel.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Play

Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Maryland Ends Governor’s Ability to Halt Parole

Play

Thursday, December 9, 2021   

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland lawmakers voted this week to repeal the governor's ability to reject parole decisions for people serving life sentences, taking itself off a list of just three states where governors have that power.

Monica Cooper, executive director of the Maryland Justice Project, said for years, state delegates have put forward legislation to end the practice, which disproportionately impacted African Americans.

She thinks it is inhumane to watch elderly incarcerated folks who are not a danger to their communities deteriorate in prison. She pointed out even during the height of the COVID pandemic, Maryland prison officials were releasing older inmates who have not since re-offended.

"It's a win for the African American community," Cooper asserted. "And it's a win for families, children, children who are now 40 years old who haven't seen their parent since they were three. It's a win for the community all around."

The House voted 92 to 46 late Tuesday to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of Senate Bill 202 after the Senate approved it the day before. Opponents of the bill say it allows dangerous people back onto the streets and sends a wrong message to communities looking for help with violent crime.

But Cooper maintained everyone should be given a second chance, especially incarcerated people who are falsely imprisoned or committed crimes as teenagers and have reformed after years in prison.

Her group has been working for the veto override with advocates including Lea Green of Maryland CURE, whose son is serving a life term, and Walter Lomax, a Marylander who was finally exonerated after spending 39 years in prison for fatal robberies he did not commit.

They argued parole committees, who have worked with incarcerated people, are better to judge release than a governor reading a profile.

"Parole and probation make decisions based on people's institutional records, based on the amount of programs that you've done," Cooper explained. "These are actual people who over years upon years upon years know this individual."

Older offenders are much less likely than younger offenders to re-offend following release, according to a study by the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Over an eight-year follow-up period, about 13% of offenders age 65 or older at the time of release were re-arrested compared with about 67% of offenders younger than age 21.

Disclosure: Maryland Justice Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Criminal Justice, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the United States will spend $65 billion over the next five years to extend broadband internet to everyone. (Tiko/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Broadband Infrastructure Improvements Would Boost AZ's Rural Schools

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed by Congress contains $65 billion aimed at giving every American affordable access to …

Environment

Report: Higher Gas Prices Linked to Soaring Oil Industry Profits

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As Nebraskans continue to endure high gas prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 billion in profits this …

Social Issues

Child Protection from Infections in Spotlight for Flu Awareness Week

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and one Washington doctor is spotlighting the importance of protecting children from the …

About a quarter of Americans nationwide and age 18 or older have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. (Kt Stock/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

COVID Booster Shot Could Make Holiday Season Safer

BOISE, Idaho -- The holiday season is approaching, and one way to boost this time of year could be with a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine…

Social Issues

Financial Assistance Available for Stopping Water Shutoffs in IL

CHICAGO -- Illinois residents struggling to pay utility bills can apply for assistance through the state, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week $…

Iowa often is lauded for taking politics out of redistricting. But some say there are still representation issues, including the Legislature having only eight minority members, all of whom are in the House. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Apart From Independent Approach, How Inclusive is IA's Redistricting?

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa has enacted new congressional and legislative boundaries now that redistricting has wrapped. Despite its reputation for an …

Social Issues

MN Budget Surplus: Calls for Investments in Child Care, Other Needs

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Following this week's announcement that Minnesota is looking at a historic budget surplus, lawmakers face pressure to prop up …

Environment

Environmental Advocates Seek More Federal Action on PFAS in NY, U.S.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Advocates for the environment are applauding the Biden administration's new Executive Order prioritizing climate initiatives …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021