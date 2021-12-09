Friday, December 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 10, 2021
Play

Emergency room nurses in New York speak out about staffing issues; and advocates for people in prison applaud a Maryland decision to restrict the governor from making parole decisions.

2021Talks - December 10, 2021
Play

Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to shield privileged documents is denied by a judge as Democrats advance a bill to curb executive powers, and former Sen. Bob Dole lies in state at the Capitol.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Play

Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Benefits from Western PA Petrochemical Plant To Come?

Play

Thursday, December 9, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Beaver County will soon be the home of the largest petrochemical plant in the Appalachia region, but a new report cautions with the project near completion, the promise of an economic boom for Western Pennsylvania so far has not materialized.

Shell's Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex, an ethane cracker plant, was announced in 2012 and is expected to open in 2022 or 2023. The Ohio River Valley Institute's recent report found over the last decade, Beaver County has seen no reduction in poverty, and once construction is complete, the 6,000 temporary jobs will reduce to 600 permanent work opportunities.

Eric de Place, research fellow at the Ohio River Valley Institute, said the realities in the county are dire.

"Since the project was announced, the county has lost population," de Place observed. "It actually lost businesses. It has fewer people employed now in that county than it did before the project was announced. So, if you're another community thinking about petrochemicals, I would say Beaver County is a big red warning flag."

Once fully operational, the plant is expected to produce 1.6 million tons of polyethylene each year. In an attempt to attract Shell to the region, state lawmakers approved a $1.6 billion tax break for the company, the largest ever in state history.

A recent study from Robert Morris University found the Shell plant could add nearly $4 billion to the Pennsylvania economy annually, with hundreds of millions of dollars going directly to Beaver County.

But de Place noted headwinds in the petrochemical industry make it worth questioning if the project will be viable in the future.

"As the cracker facility opens, and as it shifts to actually producing polyethylene, let's continue to look back at the track record on the ground and compare it to the promises and see whether economic growth happens or not," de Place urged. "We can use that to make decisions about the relative tradeoffs, there are some environmental impacts, of course, with a project that size."

The Ohio River Valley Institute report found income did increase in Beaver County, with median income unadjusted for inflation growing at the same rate as the U.S. as a whole, and slightly faster than the state overall.

Disclosure: Ohio River Valley Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Many rural Virginians turned to telehealth to address medical issues during the pandemic, since many live far away from services. In some areas, however, adequate internet service is a concern. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Maternal Health a Priority in New Virginia State Rural Health Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's State Rural Health Plan was approved this week, after months of meetings with community members and analyzing data to …

Health and Wellness

Companies Learn How to Elevate Employee Health Post-Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A healthier and more nurturing work environment appears to be a stronger consideration these days by people reevaluating their …

Environment

Report: CT Can Play Key Part in Migratory Bird Conservation

GREENWICH, Conn. -- North America has lost three billion birds since 1970, and a new report shows how Connecticut, a major stopover for migratory …

GOP lawmakers in North Dakota say the recent redistricting process had to be shortened because of delayed census data. But tribal advocates feel it was too rushed, without enough opportunities for public testimony. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Fresh Off Redistricting, ND Tribal Advocates Look for More Gains

MANDAN, N.D. -- Redistricting in North Dakota is now complete, but advocates for Native American voters say there is a lot to do between now and the …

Health and Wellness

NY Nurses Allege Understaffing Hampers Patient Care in Bronx ERs

BRONX, N.Y. -- New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) members continue to speak out, with allegations of understaffing in New York City hospitals…

Offenders 60 years or older at the time of release are significantly less likely to return to prison for violent offenses - only a fourth returned, with a public order offense as their most serious charge, according to a U.S. Sentencing Commission report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Maryland Ends Governor’s Ability to Halt Parole

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland lawmakers voted this week to repeal the governor's ability to reject parole decisions for people serving life sentences…

Social Issues

Broadband Infrastructure Improvements Would Boost AZ's Rural Schools

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed by Congress contains $65 billion aimed at giving every American affordable access to …

Social Issues

Child Protection from Infections in Spotlight for Flu Awareness Week

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and one Washington doctor is spotlighting the importance of protecting children from the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021