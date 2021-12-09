Financial Assistance Available for Stopping Water Shutoffs in IL

CHICAGO -- Illinois residents struggling to pay utility bills can apply for assistance through the state, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week $42 million to help pay water and sewer bills.



Earlier this fall, Illinois allocated more funds for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant Program, which can help people with rent, utilities, food or other household expenses.



Nathaniel Booker, mayor of the Village of Maywood, said as residents work to recover financially from the pandemic, assistance goes a long way.



"This time last year in the village of Maywood, it was literally over 10% of our homes that received water shutoff notices," Booker recounted. "That meant literally, like, one house on every block received the water shutoff."



Residents making 200% of the poverty level or less are eligible. For a family of four, the limit is a little more than $4,000 dollars a month or $53,000 a year. Eligible residents can apply once between now and August 2023.



State programs have delivered $470 million dollars to more than 300,000 households since June 2020, but the administration added there are plenty of funds, some from the American Rescue Plan, still to go out.



Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton said many families have been put into impossible situations since the pandemic.



"Some families may have a roof over their head, but they do not have enough money at the end of the month to prevent their lights or water from being shut off," Stratton noted. "Do they have to sacrifice a safe and healthy life by choosing one essential utility over another?"



Community Action agencies in the state are helping people apply if they are at risk of having services disconnected. They emphasized how urgent it is to have water and wastewater services. Residents can go to the Help Illinois Families website or call the state's hotline at 1-833-711-0374.



GLOUCESTER, Ma. -- As cold weather moves in, agencies are working to make sure Massachusetts residents know how to apply for fuel assistance and weatherization, if they think they might struggle with their heating bills this winter.



Oil and gas prices are going up. The price of natural gas has nearly doubled in the last year.



Mary Knittle, director of energy resources for the Worcester Community Action Council, said the monthly bills for everybody, including many of their low-income clients, are going to be higher. But she said Community Action Agencies and the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) can help.



"Coming out of all the uncertainty and trauma of this pandemic time, it's more important than ever for every household that could be eligible to participate in a program that can help to give them that health and safety and a little bit of relief," Knittle asserted.



Knittle noted a family of four can earn more than $78,000 a year and still be eligible. She added Community Action Agencies can help provide LED light bulbs and assist in converting oil-based heating systems to more climate-friendly heat pumps. She pointed out they also can help replace inefficient appliances, although there is a backlog because of supply-chain issues.



Peggy Hegarty-Steck, CEO of Action Inc. in Gloucester, said sometimes when folks are put in the position where they struggle to budget for increased heating costs, they end up using unsafe alternative heat sources, such as improper use of space heaters, kitchen stoves or fireplaces.



"It's an income- and housing-support program, too," Hegarty-Steck argued. "Because people have to decide between paying for heat, paying for rent, paying for medicine, and when they can't afford their heating bill sometimes they'll forgo groceries or prescriptions or other basic needs."



She added the majority of the families Community Action agencies serve are families with children and older members who are more vulnerable when they are without heat.



Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said the recently signed federal bipartisan infrastructure bill includes about $500 million over the next five years for the federal LIHEAP program. He stressed it appears between $2 million and $3 million will be available each year for Massachusetts.



"Those programs not only have a direct impact on the families that they benefit, but they also have an impact on reducing our carbon release into the environment," Tarr remarked. "And they have a direct impact on efficiency in the way that we use our resources."



