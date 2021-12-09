Thursday, December 9, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 9, 2021
Health officials say booster shots can help protect people from COVID this holiday season; and a new report examines the increases in oil and gas prices, and where the money is going.

2021Talks - December 9, 2021
President Biden says U.S. troops won't prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine; Democrats want Rep. Boebert punished over her anti-Muslim comments; and Mark Meadows fires back over a subpoena from the January 6th panel.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Environmental Advocates Seek More Federal Action on PFAS in NY, U.S.

Thursday, December 9, 2021   

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Advocates for the environment are applauding the Biden administration's new Executive Order prioritizing climate initiatives including federal purchasing of products without the toxic chemicals known as Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS).

Proponents of clean-water initiatives also are seeking additional action on the dangerous chemical in the state of New York and around the country.

Today, a Senate committee hearing will examine the Department of Defense Inspector General's report on the federal response to PFAS detected in drinking water of military bases.

Scott Faber, senior vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, hopes the hearing will answer questions for the communities affected.

"How many service members were drinking contaminated tap water?" Faber outlined. "How contaminated? For how long? Have we alerted those service members about potential effects of PFAS? If not, why not? When will we?"

The working group said in New York, the Plattsburgh Air Force Base and Niagara Falls Air Base were found to have some of the highest rates of the contaminants in their drinking water. PFAS cannot break down in the environment, and exposure to them has shown to cause negative health effects.

In New York state, 64% of residents who responded to an April 2021 Siena College poll reported being "very concerned" about water pollution.

Colin O'Neil, legislative director for the Environmental Working Group, said it is also time for Congress to pass the PFAS Action Act, which has passed in the House.

"This would set important deadlines for EPA to develop standards for PFAS under our various environmental statutes," O'Neil explained. "Including our federal cleanup law which would further push DOD to clean up PFAS at military installations and other federal facilities."

In October, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a roadmap to address PFAS pollution, such as monitoring, research and reporting requirements. In addition, a state-level bill, which would mandate monitoring the state's drinking water for "emerging contaminants," including PFAS, now awaits New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature.


Offenders 60 years or older at the time of release are significantly less likely to return to prison for violent offenses - only a fourth returned, with a public order offense as their most serious charge, according to a U.S. Sentencing Commission report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Maryland Ends Governor’s Ability to Halt Parole

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland lawmakers voted this week to repeal the governor's ability to reject parole decisions for people serving life sentences…

Social Issues

Broadband Infrastructure Improvements Would Boost AZ's Rural Schools

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed by Congress contains $65 billion aimed at giving every American affordable access to …

Environment

Report: Higher Gas Prices Linked to Soaring Oil Industry Profits

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As Nebraskans continue to endure high gas prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 billion in profits this …

The rate of flu shots administered was up in 2020, but down for children younger than four. (Studio Romantic/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Child Protection from Infections in Spotlight for Flu Awareness Week

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and one Washington doctor is spotlighting the importance of protecting children from the …

Health and Wellness

COVID Booster Shot Could Make Holiday Season Safer

BOISE, Idaho -- The holiday season is approaching, and one way to boost this time of year could be with a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine…

Maywood Mayor Nathaniel Booker joined the governor to announce funding for water assistance. (Office of J.B Pritzker)

Social Issues

Financial Assistance Available for Stopping Water Shutoffs in IL

CHICAGO -- Illinois residents struggling to pay utility bills can apply for assistance through the state, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week $…

Social Issues

Apart From Independent Approach, How Inclusive is IA's Redistricting?

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa has enacted new congressional and legislative boundaries now that redistricting has wrapped. Despite its reputation for an …

Social Issues

MN Budget Surplus: Calls for Investments in Child Care, Other Needs

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Following this week's announcement that Minnesota is looking at a historic budget surplus, lawmakers face pressure to prop up …

 

