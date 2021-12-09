Environmental Advocates Seek More Federal Action on PFAS in NY, U.S.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Advocates for the environment are applauding the Biden administration's new Executive Order prioritizing climate initiatives including federal purchasing of products without the toxic chemicals known as Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS).
Proponents of clean-water initiatives also are seeking additional action on the dangerous chemical in the state of New York and around the country.
Today, a Senate committee hearing will examine the Department of Defense Inspector General's report on the federal response to PFAS detected in drinking water of military bases.
Scott Faber, senior vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, hopes the hearing will answer questions for the communities affected.
"How many service members were drinking contaminated tap water?" Faber outlined. "How contaminated? For how long? Have we alerted those service members about potential effects of PFAS? If not, why not? When will we?"
The working group said in New York, the Plattsburgh Air Force Base and Niagara Falls Air Base were found to have some of the highest rates of the contaminants in their drinking water. PFAS cannot break down in the environment, and exposure to them has shown to cause negative health effects.
In New York state, 64% of residents who responded to an April 2021 Siena College poll reported being "very concerned" about water pollution.
Colin O'Neil, legislative director for the Environmental Working Group, said it is also time for Congress to pass the PFAS Action Act, which has passed in the House.
"This would set important deadlines for EPA to develop standards for PFAS under our various environmental statutes," O'Neil explained. "Including our federal cleanup law which would further push DOD to clean up PFAS at military installations and other federal facilities."
In October, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a roadmap to address PFAS pollution, such as monitoring, research and reporting requirements. In addition, a state-level bill, which would mandate monitoring the state's drinking water for "emerging contaminants," including PFAS, now awaits New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, both Congress and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are taking action to combat a class of so-called "forever chemicals" called Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) found in thousands of consumer products, but environmental groups say change isn't coming fast enough.
Tuesday, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., co-introduced the PROTECT Act, which would put several types of PFAS chemicals on the EPA's list of Hazardous Air Pollutants, regulated under the Clean Air Act.
Monday, the EPA released a plan to combat PFAS air pollution.
Andria Ventura, legislative and policy director for Clean Water Action in California, said state authorities should test all water systems and go after polluters.
"We have enough data now to recognize PFAS as both persistent and toxic, and we need to take definitive action quickly," Ventura asserted.
A report from the Natural Resources Defense Council found drinking water systems across California are contaminated with PFAS, with the highest levels found in parts of Alameda, Fresno, Riverside, Santa Clara and Los Angeles Counties.
In a statement, the American Chemical Council said not all PFAS chemicals should be regulated in the same way and called for a science-based approach. PFAS chemicals have been linked to cancers, reproductive problems, high cholesterol and more.
In recent years, California has banned PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam, children's products and food wrappers. And the state is currently testing soil and water at multiple landfills, airports, military bases and oil and gas production areas.
Ventura pointed out the chemicals are probably even more widespread.
"We find PFAS where we don't expect them, because these things are not only persistent, but they travel easily in the environment," Ventura observed.
Clean Water Action advised people who want to reduce their exposure to PFAS chemicals to avoid non-stick pans as well as items advertised as water, stain and grease-resistant.
DALLAS -- Lawmakers and regulators are increasingly mobilizing behind efforts to crack down on so-called "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), and firefighters are among the most vocal critics.
Firefighters are exposed to the compounds through both firefighting foam and turnout gear, and are demanding action from the Environmental Protection Agency and Congress.
Scott Faber, senior vice president of Government Affairs for the Environmental Working Group, said the accumulation of PFAS in the human body is known to wreak havoc.
"These forever chemicals have been linked to very, very serious health problems," Faber outlined. "Including cancer, harm to our reproductive systems, including harm to our immune systems at a time when all of us are thinking about our immune system."
As part of a budget reconciliation bill, Congress is considering an $80 million program that would help fire departments across the country replace firefighting foam and gear that contains PFAS chemicals.
The compounds were present in toxic dust created when the World Trade Center collapsed on 9/11, contributing to cases of cancer and respiratory disease.
Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said PFAS chemicals touch every corner of a firefighter's work environment. He added it is telling nearly 70% of firefighter deaths this year will be attributed to occupational cancer.
"The tools and the gear we use to keep ourselves safe are poisoning us. All of us," Kelly asserted. "It's heartbreaking, it's unacceptable, and we have to stop it."
And PFAS are not just an issue for firefighters. Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it was adding Texas' Northwest Odessa Groundwater to the Superfund National Priorities List, an area known to be contaminated with lead and PFAS.
A range of consumer products contain the toxic chemical, which means most Americans have it in their blood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin policymakers are looking to provide more aid to towns and cities faced with contamination cleanup of so-called "forever chemicals," but opponents say it comes with a stipulation which could hurt municipalities struggling with toxins.
Assembly Bill 392 would create a grant program for local governments to address Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), found in a range of consumer products, as well as firefighting foam.
However, if a city were to accept a grant, it would be blocked from taking legal action against those responsible for the contamination.
Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, said another potential fallout concerned her.
"It may also prevent our Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources from taking enforcement action against those polluters under the state's environmental remediation law," Shankland explained.
Both scenarios were detailed in a memo issued by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council at Shankland's request.
Those in support of the GOP-led bill, including the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) group, claimed it would protect businesses from frivolous lawsuits. Research has shown exposure to PFAS chemicals can result in a range of health issues, including cancer.
Shankland raised concerns the bill comes at the same time the WMC is suing the state over its remediation law. She argued now is not the time to be stripping away tools as more cities discover possible contamination sites.
"Without resources from the state to help them test, to help people know what's in their water, and then to remediate any contamination and prevent future contamination, our state would be in the dark," Shankland contended.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, there are nearly 50 known PFAS sites spread around the state. Meanwhile, the bill recently won Assembly approval, and could be considered by the state Senate this fall.