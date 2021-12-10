Fresh Off Redistricting, ND Tribal Advocates Look for More Gains

MANDAN, N.D. -- Redistricting in North Dakota is now complete, but advocates for Native American voters say there is a lot to do between now and the next time district maps are drawn, in 2031. They hope to build off a key accomplishment in the most recent redrawing of district boundaries.



This fall, state lawmakers approved new maps which split House districts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian Reservations.



Nicole Donaghy, executive director of the nonprofit North Dakota Native Vote, said they would like to see the same approach for all tribal communities. And over the next decade, she said they will keep pushing to have redistricting hearings on reservations when lawmakers revisit the issue.



"We need to be better prepared; we need to find a way to make it inclusive," Donaghy explained. "We need to include every ability that we have to include technology in the process, and that way, we're creating equity."



This fall, public hearings did include online participation, but tribal advocates argued it can be harder to access technology on reservations. In addition to in-person meetings, they hope workable solutions for virtual engagement can be found.



As for the new split districts, Donaghy pointed out they open the door to seeing the communities elect lawmakers who have their constituents' best interests at heart.



"The benefits of that is having the representation," Donaghy contended. "It draws self-interest to the communities. You know, voter turnout will increase, and so, there's a lot that rides on who is representing us."



Donaghy added her group will continue civic engagement on reservations to show how matters like these affect tribal members.



"So, we show them through custom content," Donaghy emphasized. "If we're working in Standing Rock, we'll have like content for Standing Rock."



Currently, only 1% of the North Dakota Legislature is made up of lawmakers who identify as Native American.



DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa has enacted new congressional and legislative boundaries now that redistricting has wrapped. Despite its reputation for an independent process, some map experts question whether the state has done enough to include BIPOC voices.



Iowa's well-documented approach to using nonpartisan legislative staff to handle political map changes has attracted national attention for some time now.



But Doug Spencer - a law professor at the University of Colorado-Boulder and manager of the All About Redistricting website - said when you closely examine the process, you can find red flags.



That includes limited public hearings during the recently completed redistricting cycle.



"Three Zoom meetings over two days," said Spencer. "And so that limits the kinds of voices that can be heard and listened to and have an impact."



In states where public-access concerns have been raised, defenders of the process have cited a shorter window this time around because of delayed census data. However, Iowa's guidelines, written before the pandemic, call for a minimum of three hearings.



In 2011, only four were scheduled. As for the new maps, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said they will fairly and accurately represent all Iowa citizens for the next decade.



But Spencer wondered whether Iowa's independent process is turning out elected officials that provide the best representation for all communities. Even with a small BIPOC population, he noted the state Senate is all white.



"As small as the minority population is, it's still underrepresented in the state Legislature," said Spencer.



And the latest census figures show the state is becoming more diverse, with the Latino population increasing to nearly 7%, and the Black population edging up above 4%.



Ahead of the next redistricting cycle ten years from now, Spencer urged the state to be more proactive to ensure all voices are heard. That would include more census participation outreach a few years before the next count, as well as more diverse hiring among agencies involved with redistricting.



He said planting those seeds early could make Iowa more receptive to BIPOC communities when the process ramps up again.







