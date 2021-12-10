Fresh Off Redistricting, ND Tribal Advocates Look for More Gains

MANDAN, N.D. -- Redistricting in North Dakota is now complete, but advocates for Native American voters say there is a lot to do between now and the next time district maps are drawn, in 2031. They hope to build off a key accomplishment in the most recent redrawing of district boundaries.
get more stories like this via email
This fall, state lawmakers approved new maps which split House districts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian Reservations.
Nicole Donaghy, executive director of the nonprofit North Dakota Native Vote, said they would like to see the same approach for all tribal communities. And over the next decade, she said they will keep pushing to have redistricting hearings on reservations when lawmakers revisit the issue.
"We need to be better prepared; we need to find a way to make it inclusive," Donaghy explained. "We need to include every ability that we have to include technology in the process, and that way, we're creating equity."
This fall, public hearings did include online participation, but tribal advocates argued it can be harder to access technology on reservations. In addition to in-person meetings, they hope workable solutions for virtual engagement can be found.
As for the new split districts, Donaghy pointed out they open the door to seeing the communities elect lawmakers who have their constituents' best interests at heart.
"The benefits of that is having the representation," Donaghy contended. "It draws self-interest to the communities. You know, voter turnout will increase, and so, there's a lot that rides on who is representing us."
Donaghy added her group will continue civic engagement on reservations to show how matters like these affect tribal members.
"So, we show them through custom content," Donaghy emphasized. "If we're working in Standing Rock, we'll have like content for Standing Rock."
Currently, only 1% of the North Dakota Legislature is made up of lawmakers who identify as Native American.
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa has enacted new congressional and legislative boundaries now that redistricting has wrapped. Despite its reputation for an independent process, some map experts question whether the state has done enough to include BIPOC voices.
get more stories like this via email
Iowa's well-documented approach to using nonpartisan legislative staff to handle political map changes has attracted national attention for some time now.
But Doug Spencer - a law professor at the University of Colorado-Boulder and manager of the All About Redistricting website - said when you closely examine the process, you can find red flags.
That includes limited public hearings during the recently completed redistricting cycle.
"Three Zoom meetings over two days," said Spencer. "And so that limits the kinds of voices that can be heard and listened to and have an impact."
In states where public-access concerns have been raised, defenders of the process have cited a shorter window this time around because of delayed census data. However, Iowa's guidelines, written before the pandemic, call for a minimum of three hearings.
In 2011, only four were scheduled. As for the new maps, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said they will fairly and accurately represent all Iowa citizens for the next decade.
But Spencer wondered whether Iowa's independent process is turning out elected officials that provide the best representation for all communities. Even with a small BIPOC population, he noted the state Senate is all white.
"As small as the minority population is, it's still underrepresented in the state Legislature," said Spencer.
And the latest census figures show the state is becoming more diverse, with the Latino population increasing to nearly 7%, and the Black population edging up above 4%.
Ahead of the next redistricting cycle ten years from now, Spencer urged the state to be more proactive to ensure all voices are heard. That would include more census participation outreach a few years before the next count, as well as more diverse hiring among agencies involved with redistricting.
He said planting those seeds early could make Iowa more receptive to BIPOC communities when the process ramps up again.
BALTIMORE, Md. -- Maryland civil rights groups are proposing a lawsuit against Baltimore County if it adopts its current redistricting plan, claiming the map weakens representation for the area's diverse population.
get more stories like this via email
Ryan Coleman, president of the Randallstown chapter of the NAACP, which would join with the ACLU of Maryland in suing the county, said the African American population in the area has soared to about 30% over the past 10 years and in some districts to 50%.
Yet the potential map packs the Black vote into just one district, maintaining a white majority in the other six districts, which the U.S. Supreme Court has counseled against in the Voting Rights Act.
"The map that they have drawn will dilute the African American voting power," Coleman contended. "And you can't tell me that with 300,000 African Americans in an 800,000-person county that we should only get one African American on the council."
The council will hold a public meeting on Dec. 14 for input on the plan. Then it will have a final approval vote on Dec. 20. If it decides to keep the current map, Coleman said his group and the ACLU will take legal action.
Parts of African American communities in the county are suffering from food deserts, crime and low-performing schools.
Deborah Jeon, legal director for the ACLU of Maryland, said those neighborhoods need representatives who care to bring needed change.
"We want the government to look like the county and not to maintain this system where the government, those at the top are all white, and the population is very diverse," Jeon asserted. "We're trying to promote representative democracy, and we think that benefits all of Baltimore County. "
Baltimore County was 60% white, about 30% Black and 6% Hispanic in the 2020 Census. In 2010, the area was 64% white, 26% Black and about 4% Hispanic.
MADISON, Wis. -- In a four-three decision this week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court backed a "least-change" approach to redistricting in the state.
get more stories like this via email
The decision means the court will likely make minimal alterations when drawing Wisconsin's new legislative and congressional district maps, an important milestone in the redistricting process.
Sachin Chheda, director and co-founder of the Fair Elections Project, said the battle over the maps is far from over.
"They still have to develop and implement a map from the state court perspective," Chheda explained. "So they still have to come up with a map. And that will still take a few weeks, even maybe a couple of months."
Wisconsin's current district lines, which were drafted in 2011, have been criticized since then by anti-gerrymandering groups. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a nonpartisan watchdog initiative, gave the Republicans' new proposals a failing grade for favoring GOP candidates.
Chheda pointed out even as the maps make their way through the courts, Wisconsinites can still make their voices heard in the redistricting process.
"There's ways for people to be engaged in the fight," Chheda asserted. "Both by just drawing public attention to it and by advocating for legislation that would change this for the long-term, at both the state and federal level."
In the court's ruling, the majority held any alterations to district lines should be limited to reflect population changes and adhere to other legal requirements, like the Voting Rights Act, but said the court will not take into account districts' political composition when drafting new maps.
Anthony LoCoco, deputy counsel for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which brought the case to court, said while other partisan issues may be at play in redistricting, it is not the court's duty to weigh them when drafting new maps.
"There are other political considerations that can go into drawing maps, but that would be the legislature's and, to a lesser extent, the governor's role," LoCoco contended.
The redistricting process is undertaken once every decade, as states receive results from the U.S. Census. The 2020 census data came late this year, which means a compressed timeline for updating the district boundaries.