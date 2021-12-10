Maternal Health a Priority in New Virginia State Rural Health Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's State Rural Health Plan was approved this week, after months of meetings with community members and analyzing data to assess the region's health-care needs.
The five-year strategic blueprint has a new emphasis on boosting support for healthy moms and babies.
Heather Anderson, director of the State Office of Rural Health, and her team created the action plan and presented parts of it at a recent Rural Health Voice Conference sponsored by the Virginia Rural Health Association.
Anderson said helping pregnant women is a high priority, because many rural communities she met with say they do not have OB/GYN or birthing services.
"We can definitely try and do some things here at the state level that incentivize those providers to go into those areas," Anderson asserted. "And hopefully, we'll see some improvement in the next few years with healthy moms and babies."
She pointed out the plan includes data and research and is a guideline for policymakers and rural Virginians to build services to make residents of these areas healthier. It hadn't been updated since 2013. The full plan will be released in the next few weeks.
Anderson stressed community engagement was key to updating the program. In addition to maternal health, she reported people said they need better access to healthy food and drug recovery services. Improving broadband is another area in need of support.
"With the pandemic, people had used telehealth for healthcare services, and we still found that a lot of the rural communities didn't have access to broadband, so that's a theme as well," Anderson recounted.
More than a million people live in rural Virginia and many areas do not have enough health-care providers, according to the Virginia Health Care Foundation. In underserved regions, people often go without treatment or travel long distances for health or behavioral health services.
DES MOINES, Iowa -- A healthier and more nurturing work environment appears to be a stronger consideration these days by people reevaluating their career choices.
An upcoming event in Iowa aims to reinforce the need for companies to consider "wellness perks" for their workforce. In a new national survey, a majority of businesses and employees say job sites prioritizing workers' health are likely to be more prosperous after the pandemic.
Wesley Franklin, community impact director for the American Heart Association in Des Moines, said it is vital to implement a culture which gives staff a chance to break away from the day-to-day grind.
"You know, if we're sitting at our desk 9 to 5, are we really prioritizing our health?" Franklin questioned.
He pointed out wellness resources are key as researchers continue to learn how the pandemic has affected people's health, including heart health. The topics will be covered at the annual Iowa Workplace Health Symposium. The event is free and takes place Jan. 19 at Des Moines University's Olsen Center, with options for virtual participation. There's no charge to attend, but organizers say you need to register ahead of time.
Franklin noted some Iowa companies have already taken steps in this area, including Grinnell Mutual, which has a dedicated wellness center. He added it is a chance for other regional employers to take notice.
"Making sure that, 'Hey, we value you. We value employees. We want you to stay here. We understand, you know. Yeah, get up for those 10 or 15 minutes, move around,'" Franklin suggested.
He emphasized the ideas could especially help companies struggling to attract and retain workers as the economy reopens.
BRONX, N.Y. -- New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) members continue to speak out, with allegations of understaffing in New York City hospitals, and they are calling for more rapid hires at multiple locations in the Bronx.
Benny Mathew, director at-large of NYSNA and an ER nurse at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, said recruiting and retaining nurses was hard even before the pandemic. Now, he claimed patient care is compromised even further, by low staffing and lack of space.
"Most of the time, they are having over 120, 140 patients in the ER," Mathew explained. "So, that means patients are packed like sardines. There is no privacy, you know - when the doctor or the nurse is talking to the patient, everyone else around the patient is listening to everything."
In response to the allegations, a Bronx Montefiore spokesperson maintained they "work every day to fill any vacancies and explore new recruitment and retention strategies." A rally held outside Montefiore Moses yesterday capped off a month of demonstrations at different New York City hospitals to draw attention to the staffing allegations.
Mathew pointed out one part of the problem is an incredibly high turnover rate at the hospital, even among temporary nurses.
"If a new nurse comes through our emergency room, she or he can have 20 or more patients," Mathew observed. "And it is really traumatic for that person, and they end up quitting after a few weeks."
Mathew also lives in the Bronx, and noted while he loves helping his community, working in understaffed conditions comes at a great personal cost.
"Your personal relationships can get damaged, your attitude can change, your behavior can change, you're always frustrated," Mathew asserted. "So, it does have a negative personal effect on me."
Come January, every hospital in New York must establish minimum staffing standards for intensive and critical care units under a new state law.
BOISE, Idaho -- The holiday season is approaching, and one way to boost this time of year could be with a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended everyone ages 18 and up who has received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should get a booster shot. The shot is recommended at least six months after the initial round.
The CDC said mixing and matching the vaccine brands is fine.
Lupe Wissel, state director of AARP Idaho, said getting boosted is important for the season.
"We want to make sure that we're able to get together with families and enjoy the holiday," Wissel observed. "But we have to remember how important it is to stay safe and keep our loved ones safe, especially the older population."
The CDC also recommends people get a booster of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months after their initial shot. Wissel urged people to talk to their primary-care doctor about setting up an appointment. They also are being offered at certain retail pharmacies.
Wissel noted getting vaccinated also has added benefits with the emergence of the latest variant of COVID-19, known as omicron.
"We don't know what the new variant is going to bring. We just don't," Wissel acknowledged. "But the more we protect ourselves, the better we all are."
The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children ages five and up. Wissel added getting eligible children vaccinated could provide important protection for the older population.
About half of eligible Idahoans are vaccinated, including three-quarters of those 65 or older. About 18% of Idahoans 18 and older have received a booster shot.
