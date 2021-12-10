Friday, December 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 10, 2021
Emergency room nurses in New York speak out about staffing issues; and advocates for people in prison applaud a Maryland decision to restrict the governor from making parole decisions.

2021Talks - December 10, 2021
Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to shield privileged documents is denied by a judge as Democrats advance a bill to curb executive powers, and former Sen. Bob Dole lies in state at the Capitol.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Maternal Health a Priority in New Virginia State Rural Health Plan

Friday, December 10, 2021   

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's State Rural Health Plan was approved this week, after months of meetings with community members and analyzing data to assess the region's health-care needs.

The five-year strategic blueprint has a new emphasis on boosting support for healthy moms and babies.

Heather Anderson, director of the State Office of Rural Health, and her team created the action plan and presented parts of it at a recent Rural Health Voice Conference sponsored by the Virginia Rural Health Association.

Anderson said helping pregnant women is a high priority, because many rural communities she met with say they do not have OB/GYN or birthing services.

"We can definitely try and do some things here at the state level that incentivize those providers to go into those areas," Anderson asserted. "And hopefully, we'll see some improvement in the next few years with healthy moms and babies."

She pointed out the plan includes data and research and is a guideline for policymakers and rural Virginians to build services to make residents of these areas healthier. It hadn't been updated since 2013. The full plan will be released in the next few weeks.

Anderson stressed community engagement was key to updating the program. In addition to maternal health, she reported people said they need better access to healthy food and drug recovery services. Improving broadband is another area in need of support.

"With the pandemic, people had used telehealth for healthcare services, and we still found that a lot of the rural communities didn't have access to broadband, so that's a theme as well," Anderson recounted.

More than a million people live in rural Virginia and many areas do not have enough health-care providers, according to the Virginia Health Care Foundation. In underserved regions, people often go without treatment or travel long distances for health or behavioral health services.


