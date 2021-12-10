Maternal Health a Priority in New Virginia State Rural Health Plan

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A healthier and more nurturing work environment appears to be a stronger consideration these days by people reevaluating their career choices.



An upcoming event in Iowa aims to reinforce the need for companies to consider "wellness perks" for their workforce. In a new national survey, a majority of businesses and employees say job sites prioritizing workers' health are likely to be more prosperous after the pandemic.



Wesley Franklin, community impact director for the American Heart Association in Des Moines, said it is vital to implement a culture which gives staff a chance to break away from the day-to-day grind.



"You know, if we're sitting at our desk 9 to 5, are we really prioritizing our health?" Franklin questioned.



He pointed out wellness resources are key as researchers continue to learn how the pandemic has affected people's health, including heart health. The topics will be covered at the annual Iowa Workplace Health Symposium. The event is free and takes place Jan. 19 at Des Moines University's Olsen Center, with options for virtual participation. There's no charge to attend, but organizers say you need to register ahead of time.



Franklin noted some Iowa companies have already taken steps in this area, including Grinnell Mutual, which has a dedicated wellness center. He added it is a chance for other regional employers to take notice.



"Making sure that, 'Hey, we value you. We value employees. We want you to stay here. We understand, you know. Yeah, get up for those 10 or 15 minutes, move around,'" Franklin suggested.



He emphasized the ideas could especially help companies struggling to attract and retain workers as the economy reopens.



BRONX, N.Y. -- New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) members continue to speak out, with allegations of understaffing in New York City hospitals, and they are calling for more rapid hires at multiple locations in the Bronx.



Benny Mathew, director at-large of NYSNA and an ER nurse at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, said recruiting and retaining nurses was hard even before the pandemic. Now, he claimed patient care is compromised even further, by low staffing and lack of space.



"Most of the time, they are having over 120, 140 patients in the ER," Mathew explained. "So, that means patients are packed like sardines. There is no privacy, you know - when the doctor or the nurse is talking to the patient, everyone else around the patient is listening to everything."



In response to the allegations, a Bronx Montefiore spokesperson maintained they "work every day to fill any vacancies and explore new recruitment and retention strategies." A rally held outside Montefiore Moses yesterday capped off a month of demonstrations at different New York City hospitals to draw attention to the staffing allegations.



Mathew pointed out one part of the problem is an incredibly high turnover rate at the hospital, even among temporary nurses.



"If a new nurse comes through our emergency room, she or he can have 20 or more patients," Mathew observed. "And it is really traumatic for that person, and they end up quitting after a few weeks."



Mathew also lives in the Bronx, and noted while he loves helping his community, working in understaffed conditions comes at a great personal cost.



"Your personal relationships can get damaged, your attitude can change, your behavior can change, you're always frustrated," Mathew asserted. "So, it does have a negative personal effect on me."



Come January, every hospital in New York must establish minimum staffing standards for intensive and critical care units under a new state law.



