Friday, December 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 10, 2021
Play

Emergency room nurses in New York speak out about staffing issues; and advocates for people in prison applaud a Maryland decision to restrict the governor from making parole decisions.

2021Talks - December 10, 2021
Play

Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to shield privileged documents is denied by a judge as Democrats advance a bill to curb executive powers, and former Sen. Bob Dole lies in state at the Capitol.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Play

Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NY Nurses Allege Understaffing Hampers Patient Care in Bronx ERs

Play

Friday, December 10, 2021   

BRONX, N.Y. -- New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) members continue to speak out, with allegations of understaffing in New York City hospitals, and they are calling for more rapid hires at multiple locations in the Bronx.

Benny Mathew, director at-large of NYSNA and an ER nurse at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, said recruiting and retaining nurses was hard even before the pandemic. Now, he claimed patient care is compromised even further, by low staffing and lack of space.

"Most of the time, they are having over 120, 140 patients in the ER," Mathew explained. "So, that means patients are packed like sardines. There is no privacy, you know - when the doctor or the nurse is talking to the patient, everyone else around the patient is listening to everything."

In response to the allegations, a Bronx Montefiore spokesperson maintained they "work every day to fill any vacancies and explore new recruitment and retention strategies." A rally held outside Montefiore Moses yesterday capped off a month of demonstrations at different New York City hospitals to draw attention to the staffing allegations.

Mathew pointed out one part of the problem is an incredibly high turnover rate at the hospital, even among temporary nurses.

"If a new nurse comes through our emergency room, she or he can have 20 or more patients," Mathew observed. "And it is really traumatic for that person, and they end up quitting after a few weeks."

Mathew also lives in the Bronx, and noted while he loves helping his community, working in understaffed conditions comes at a great personal cost.

"Your personal relationships can get damaged, your attitude can change, your behavior can change, you're always frustrated," Mathew asserted. "So, it does have a negative personal effect on me."

Come January, every hospital in New York must establish minimum staffing standards for intensive and critical care units under a new state law.

Disclosure: New York State Nurses Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The semipalmated sandpiper may not be one of the most common shorebirds in the Americas if its population continues to decrease, as it has for four decades. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: CT Can Play Key Part in Migratory Bird Conservation

GREENWICH, Conn. -- North America has lost three billion birds since 1970, and a new report shows how Connecticut, a major stopover for migratory …

Social Issues

Fresh Off Redistricting, ND Tribal Advocates Look for More Gains

MANDAN, N.D. -- Redistricting in North Dakota is now complete, but advocates for Native American voters say there is a lot to do between now and the …

Social Issues

Maryland Ends Governor’s Ability to Halt Parole

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland lawmakers voted this week to repeal the governor's ability to reject parole decisions for people serving life sentences…

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the United States will spend $65 billion over the next five years to extend broadband internet to everyone. (Tiko/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Broadband Infrastructure Improvements Would Boost AZ's Rural Schools

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed by Congress contains $65 billion aimed at giving every American affordable access to …

Environment

Report: Higher Gas Prices Linked to Soaring Oil Industry Profits

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As Nebraskans continue to endure high gas prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 billion in profits this …

The rate of flu shots administered was up in 2020, but down for children younger than four. (Studio Romantic/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Child Protection from Infections in Spotlight for Flu Awareness Week

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and one Washington doctor is spotlighting the importance of protecting children from the …

Social Issues

Financial Assistance Available for Stopping Water Shutoffs in IL

CHICAGO -- Illinois residents struggling to pay utility bills can apply for assistance through the state, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week $…

Social Issues

Apart From Independent Approach, How Inclusive is IA's Redistricting?

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa has enacted new congressional and legislative boundaries now that redistricting has wrapped. Despite its reputation for an …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021