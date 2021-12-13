Monday, December 13, 2021

PNS Daily News - December 13, 2021
Kentucky communities band together in the aftermath of deadly storms, California's redistricting commission is urged to consider environmental justice, and Texas' abortion law may be just the beginning.

2021Talks - December 13, 2021
Western Kentucky grapples with rising death toll from deadly tornadoes; FEMA administrator says more extreme weather events likely due to climate change; and Biden acknowledges inflation is hurting Americans.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

MD Paid Leave Supporters: It's Time for the Time to Care Act

Monday, December 13, 2021   

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Advocacy groups say a paid leave proposal in Maryland would provide peace of mind for workers, especially those with disabilities and their families.

The Time to Care Act is expected to be before the General Assembly when it returns in January. It would establish a statewide insurance program that would provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave.

Myles Hicks, executive director of the group Maryland Rise, said it would help people deal with family health issues, care for themselves or a newborn, a family member, or a member of the military.

"No one should have to choose between caring for the family they love and going to work and getting a paycheck," Hicks asserted.

Opponents argue most large private employers already provide paid time off, and say the measure would be a burden on businesses. The act was introduced last session but never made it out of committee.

Rachel London, executive director of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, said the pandemic has made clear paid leave is vital to families facing health challenges.

"And for people with disabilities and their families access to paid leave means increased opportunities, more flexibility, and an increase in financial resources," London outlined.

The program would require a 50-50 split between employers and workers, with an estimated weekly employee contribution between $3 and $6.

Hicks explained workers who care for a child or adult with disabilities or health issues are at greater risk of losing income, and people with disabilities are more likely to be employed in low-wage part-time jobs providing fewer benefits.

"For those who are living with disabilities, those disabilities can arise unexpectedly," Hicks explained. "You never know when you might flare up or have an unexpected issue, so it's very important that paid family leave benefit is around so just in case you are experiencing an issue that was unexpected."

The Build Back Better Act, recently passed by the U.S. House, guarantees four weeks of paid leave.

London acknowledged its future is uncertain.

"We don't know what's going to happen," London stated. "So it is critical for states to take the lead on this issue and show that workers are important and recognize the needs of people with disabilities and their families across Maryland."

She added most industrialized countries have a national paid leave policy, as do nine states and the District of Columbia.

Disclosure: Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Civil Rights, Disabilities, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


About half of those who experience a mental illness during their lives also will experience a substance-use disorder and vice versa, according to federal data. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

Mental Health First-Aid Training Offered for Rural Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. - Substance-use disorder can go hand in hand with mental-health issues, and folks in rural Virginia can take a mental-health first-aid …

Social Issues

Ohio Democracy Warriors Share Stories of “Cracking and Packing”

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With pending litigation challenging Ohio's recently passed legislative maps, a new project is humanizing the stakes of the …

Environment

Western KY Communities Band Together in Tornadoes’ Aftermath

LIVERMORE, Ky. - Communities in Western Kentucky are grappling with the destruction and loss of life from deadly tornadoes that ripped through the …

To qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, borrowers have had to meet a handful of requirements including working in a public-sector job, making 120 on-time student loan payments and participating in a qualified repayment plan. (Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)

Social Issues

More Student-Loan Forgiveness Urged as Repayments Set to Resume

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As more than 200 organizations call on the Biden administration to extend the pause on student-loan repayments, some borrowers …

Social Issues

Texas' Vigilante Abortion Law May Be Just the Beginning

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas has captured headlines over its law banning nearly all abortions, but other states soon may share the spotlight after the U.S…

During the 2018-19 school year, an estimated 86% of students in Pennsylvania's public schools did not receive adequate funding, according to state law. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

PA's School Funding Trial Gives Snapshot of State's Underfunded Districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's school funding trial is entering its fourth week today. Testimony so far has provided an inside view into the …

Health and Wellness

Pleas for Booster Shots Ahead of MN Holiday Gatherings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year's Christmas holiday might have more of a traditional feel for Minnesota families than 2020 did. But the state's health-…

Social Issues

Record Year for MN's Market Bucks Program

MINNEAPOLIS - A program that gives low-income Minnesotans better opportunities to shop at farmers markets reports record use for 2021. The managers …

 

