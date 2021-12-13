More Student-Loan Forgiveness Urged as Repayments Set to Resume

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's school funding trial is entering its fourth week today.



Testimony so far has provided an inside view into the difficult decisions educators in the state's low-wealth districts face with minimal resources. The Education Law Center, the Public Interest Law Center and O'Melveny law firm are representing schools and parents in the case, arguing the way schools are funded in the state violates the education clause and the equal-protection provision of the state constitution.



Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, said testimony last week from superintendents showed when districts are underfunded, some students will be left behind when making hard financial choices.



"We heard from a school district that has 1,200 students in its elementary school, but there are only two reading specialists," Gordon Klehr noted. "So when the state does not provide these poor school districts with adequate funding, they're forced into making unimaginable choices."



Pennsylvania ranks 45th for the share of K-12 school funding provided by the state. The trial continues this week with witnesses including officials from the School District of Lancaster and the deputy secretary for the state Office of Child Development and Early Learning.



Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, said as a result of receiving less funding from the state, districts are expected to rely on support locally through property taxes. But she pointed out it can be a challenge, as evidenced by last week's testimony from Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio, who said the most recent property tax increase led to less funding for the district than before.



"State lawmakers for years have said everything that is going on in our school districts is the result of local decision-making," Spicka observed. "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to break this logjam in Harrisburg that has allowed the legislature to continually underfund their schools."



Pennsylvania public schools are $4.6 billion short of a state benchmark for adequate funding, according to Penn State professor Matt Kelly, who testified in the trial in November. The trial is expected to continue through January.



COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed by Congress contains $65 billion aimed at giving every American affordable access to broadband internet service.



Nowhere is the need more pronounced than in small, rural towns in Arizona and elsewhere, where reliable internet is often almost non-existent.



During the pandemic, rural schools in Arizona scrambled to develop online classes, but many students struggled to keep up.



Wes Brownfield, executive director of the Arizona Rural Schools Association said schools in the country, with students spread far and wide, should be first in line for improved access to broadband.



"We knew this avalanche of money would be coming our way," said Brownfield. "But we were concerned that the big broadband infrastructure conduit down the highways to everywhere would overshadow rural communities, where you need to connect a few kids at a time."



The Biden administration found that more than 30 million Americans live in areas where there is no affordable access to broadband. A study by the global Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that the U.S. has the second highest broadband costs in the developed world.



Brownfield said he is concerned that building a rural internet system using fiberoptic cables could take too long, adding that a Wi-Fi system might be quicker. He said during the pandemic, rural schools have struggled to meet their students' needs.



"You had people putting Wi-Fi on buses," said Brownfield. "You had people using the Wi-Fi at the school in parking. You had a host of well-intended but not terribly effective remedies."



He said rural teachers and administrators learned a lot developing a long-distance learning systems on the fly and will be better prepared if students are sent home for classes again.



"We've developed very good systems for student collaboration," said Brownfield. "Teachers now know how to do it. They know its advantages, and they know its limitations. And the limitation is you don't get the personal interaction with the kids."



The bill also specifies that companies rebuilding the rural internet system employ highly trained and qualified technicians to ensure that the system is high-quality and reliable.



