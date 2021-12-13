Monday, December 13, 2021

PNS Daily News - December 13, 2021
Play

Kentucky communities band together in the aftermath of deadly storms, California's redistricting commission is urged to consider environmental justice, and Texas' abortion law may be just the beginning.

2021Talks - December 13, 2021
Play

Western Kentucky grapples with rising death toll from deadly tornadoes; FEMA administrator says more extreme weather events likely due to climate change; and Biden acknowledges inflation is hurting Americans.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Play

Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA's School Funding Trial Gives Snapshot of State's Underfunded Districts

Play

Monday, December 13, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's school funding trial is entering its fourth week today.

Testimony so far has provided an inside view into the difficult decisions educators in the state's low-wealth districts face with minimal resources. The Education Law Center, the Public Interest Law Center and O'Melveny law firm are representing schools and parents in the case, arguing the way schools are funded in the state violates the education clause and the equal-protection provision of the state constitution.

Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, said testimony last week from superintendents showed when districts are underfunded, some students will be left behind when making hard financial choices.

"We heard from a school district that has 1,200 students in its elementary school, but there are only two reading specialists," Gordon Klehr noted. "So when the state does not provide these poor school districts with adequate funding, they're forced into making unimaginable choices."

Pennsylvania ranks 45th for the share of K-12 school funding provided by the state. The trial continues this week with witnesses including officials from the School District of Lancaster and the deputy secretary for the state Office of Child Development and Early Learning.

Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, said as a result of receiving less funding from the state, districts are expected to rely on support locally through property taxes. But she pointed out it can be a challenge, as evidenced by last week's testimony from Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio, who said the most recent property tax increase led to less funding for the district than before.

"State lawmakers for years have said everything that is going on in our school districts is the result of local decision-making," Spicka observed. "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to break this logjam in Harrisburg that has allowed the legislature to continually underfund their schools."

Pennsylvania public schools are $4.6 billion short of a state benchmark for adequate funding, according to Penn State professor Matt Kelly, who testified in the trial in November. The trial is expected to continue through January.

Disclosure: Education Law Center contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Disabilities, Education, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
About half of those who experience a mental illness during their lives also will experience a substance-use disorder and vice versa, according to federal data. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

Mental Health First-Aid Training Offered for Rural Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. - Substance-use disorder can go hand in hand with mental-health issues, and folks in rural Virginia can take a mental-health first-aid …

Social Issues

Ohio Democracy Warriors Share Stories of “Cracking and Packing”

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With pending litigation challenging Ohio's recently passed legislative maps, a new project is humanizing the stakes of the …

Environment

Western KY Communities Band Together in Tornadoes’ Aftermath

LIVERMORE, Ky. - Communities in Western Kentucky are grappling with the destruction and loss of life from deadly tornadoes that ripped through the …

Over the past decade, states have enacted nearly 600 restrictions on abortion, including more than 100 restrictions in 2021 alone, according to the ACLU. (plannedparenthood.org)

Social Issues

Texas' Vigilante Abortion Law May Be Just the Beginning

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas has captured headlines over its law banning nearly all abortions, but other states soon may share the spotlight after the U.S…

Health and Wellness

MD Paid Leave Supporters: It's Time for the Time to Care Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Advocacy groups say a paid leave proposal in Maryland would provide peace of mind for workers, especially those with disabilities …

Minnesota health officials say roughly 40% of eligible residents have received their COVID booster shot. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Pleas for Booster Shots Ahead of MN Holiday Gatherings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year's Christmas holiday might have more of a traditional feel for Minnesota families than 2020 did. But the state's health-…

Social Issues

Record Year for MN's Market Bucks Program

MINNEAPOLIS - A program that gives low-income Minnesotans better opportunities to shop at farmers markets reports record use for 2021. The managers …

Environment

Survey: North Idahoans Support Forests as Climate Solution

COER D'ALENE, Idaho - A new poll finds north Idahoans believe they have one important solution to climate change in their back yard: the forest…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021