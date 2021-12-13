Monday, December 13, 2021

PNS Daily News - December 13, 2021
Play

Kentucky communities band together in the aftermath of deadly storms, California's redistricting commission is urged to consider environmental justice, and Texas' abortion law may be just the beginning.

2021Talks - December 13, 2021
Play

Western Kentucky grapples with rising death toll from deadly tornadoes; FEMA administrator says more extreme weather events likely due to climate change; and Biden acknowledges inflation is hurting Americans.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Play

Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Survey: North Idahoans Support Forests as Climate Solution

Play

Monday, December 13, 2021   

COER D'ALENE, Idaho - A new poll finds north Idahoans believe they have one important solution to climate change in their back yard: the forest.

The Nature Conservancy in Idaho surveyed 400 likely voters in the region and found two-thirds see the state's forest as an opportunity to help solve climate change.

Kari Kostka - director of external affairs with The Nature Conservancy in Idaho - said 87% of respondents also support prescribed burns, where fires are lit in a specific area under controlled conditions.

"It's a tool that has many climate benefits for our forests because not only do prescribed burns help prevent catastrophic wildfire," said Kostka, "but it also restores healthier forests that are better able to sequester carbon."

The vast majority of north Idahoans in the survey agree catastrophic wildfires are a problem and getting worse. Climate scientists have linked the warming planet to longer and more devastating wildfire seasons.

The poll also shows support for methods like mechanical thinning. Kostka noted The Nature Conservancy in Idaho is using this and prescribed burns in a pilot program in eastern Idaho through a partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, with the aim of expanding it in coming years.

"This type of partnership-based model is one way we're hoping to help break the cycle of fuel buildup that's leading to some of these more intense wildfires," said Kostka. "So we're trying to restore some of the more natural regimes to these landscapes."

Kostka said she believes this survey proves people in north Idaho want climate action now.

"There's still this sense that climate change is a risky topic politically, especially in north Idaho," said Kostka. "But our polling has really shown this isn't the case, and the numbers are actually in line with national trends as well."


Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy of Idaho contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
About half of those who experience a mental illness during their lives also will experience a substance-use disorder and vice versa, according to federal data. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

Mental Health First-Aid Training Offered for Rural Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. - Substance-use disorder can go hand in hand with mental-health issues, and folks in rural Virginia can take a mental-health first-aid …

Social Issues

Ohio Democracy Warriors Share Stories of “Cracking and Packing”

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With pending litigation challenging Ohio's recently passed legislative maps, a new project is humanizing the stakes of the …

Social Issues

More Student-Loan Forgiveness Urged as Repayments Set to Resume

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As more than 200 organizations call on the Biden administration to extend the pause on student-loan repayments, some borrowers …

Over the past decade, states have enacted nearly 600 restrictions on abortion, including more than 100 restrictions in 2021 alone, according to the ACLU. (plannedparenthood.org)

Social Issues

Texas' Vigilante Abortion Law May Be Just the Beginning

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas has captured headlines over its law banning nearly all abortions, but other states soon may share the spotlight after the U.S…

Health and Wellness

MD Paid Leave Supporters: It's Time for the Time to Care Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Advocacy groups say a paid leave proposal in Maryland would provide peace of mind for workers, especially those with disabilities …

During the 2018-19 school year, an estimated 86% of students in Pennsylvania's public schools did not receive adequate funding, according to state law. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

PA's School Funding Trial Gives Snapshot of State's Underfunded Districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's school funding trial is entering its fourth week today. Testimony so far has provided an inside view into the …

Health and Wellness

Pleas for Booster Shots Ahead of MN Holiday Gatherings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year's Christmas holiday might have more of a traditional feel for Minnesota families than 2020 did. But the state's health-…

Social Issues

Record Year for MN's Market Bucks Program

MINNEAPOLIS - A program that gives low-income Minnesotans better opportunities to shop at farmers markets reports record use for 2021. The managers …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021