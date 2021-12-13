Monday, December 13, 2021

PNS Daily News - December 13, 2021
Play

Kentucky communities band together in the aftermath of deadly storms, California's redistricting commission is urged to consider environmental justice, and Texas' abortion law may be just the beginning.

2021Talks - December 13, 2021
Play

Western Kentucky grapples with rising death toll from deadly tornadoes; FEMA administrator says more extreme weather events likely due to climate change; and Biden acknowledges inflation is hurting Americans.

The Yonder Report - December 9, 2021
Play

Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Record Year for MN's Market Bucks Program

Play

Monday, December 13, 2021   

MINNEAPOLIS - A program that gives low-income Minnesotans better opportunities to shop at farmers markets reports record use for 2021. The managers of "Market Bucks" say it will serve even more people in the coming months, and they hope for an expansion down the road.

Market Bucks, which is run by the group Hunger Solutions, provides matching dollars for SNAP recipients when they spend up to $10 at participating markets. This allows struggling households to stock up on fresh foods.

Jenny Heck, manager of the Mill City Farmers Market in Minneapolis, said at their spot, they too saw huge demand for the incentives.

"Not only have the number of transactions doubled and tripled from year to year, but we've also seen increase in average transaction size," said Heck. "So we know that folks also are spending more each time they come to the market."

Statewide, more than 17,000 customers made purchases through Market Bucks this year. Managers estimate that created more than $1.2 million in local economic activity, with vendors getting a boost from added sales.

Some participating locations, like Mill City, also accept Market Bucks during their winter markets, helping to maintain access to locally grown food.

Earlier this year, Market Bucks survived a budget scare at the State Capitol when its $325,000 annual subsidy was initially cut. But lawmakers like state Rep. Samantha Vang - D-Brooklyn Center - saw that it got final approval.

She said with Minnesota recently reporting a historic budget surplus, she'll look for opportunities for more funding to expand the program's scope.

"Where are the gaps and what are the needs?" asked Vang. "What we can do better to make the program more accessible?"

Heck added she hopes policymakers realize how much an impact the program has, even with its relatively small funding amount. She said it's serving a vital need as families deal with supply shortages and higher food prices.

"A small food system is able to pivot much easier when it comes to supply-chain problems," said Heck.

Currently, 87 Minnesota farmers markets accept Market Bucks. And thanks to a federal grant, customers will see more dollar-for-dollar matches in their purchases starting next summer.




get more stories like this via email
About half of those who experience a mental illness during their lives also will experience a substance-use disorder and vice versa, according to federal data. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

Mental Health First-Aid Training Offered for Rural Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. - Substance-use disorder can go hand in hand with mental-health issues, and folks in rural Virginia can take a mental-health first-aid …

Social Issues

Ohio Democracy Warriors Share Stories of “Cracking and Packing”

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With pending litigation challenging Ohio's recently passed legislative maps, a new project is humanizing the stakes of the …

Environment

Western KY Communities Band Together in Tornadoes’ Aftermath

LIVERMORE, Ky. - Communities in Western Kentucky are grappling with the destruction and loss of life from deadly tornadoes that ripped through the …

To qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, borrowers have had to meet a handful of requirements including working in a public-sector job, making 120 on-time student loan payments and participating in a qualified repayment plan. (Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)

Social Issues

More Student-Loan Forgiveness Urged as Repayments Set to Resume

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As more than 200 organizations call on the Biden administration to extend the pause on student-loan repayments, some borrowers …

Social Issues

Texas' Vigilante Abortion Law May Be Just the Beginning

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas has captured headlines over its law banning nearly all abortions, but other states soon may share the spotlight after the U.S…

Fewer than one-in-five workers in the United States has access to paid family leave. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

MD Paid Leave Supporters: It's Time for the Time to Care Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Advocacy groups say a paid leave proposal in Maryland would provide peace of mind for workers, especially those with disabilities …

Social Issues

PA's School Funding Trial Gives Snapshot of State's Underfunded Districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's school funding trial is entering its fourth week today. Testimony so far has provided an inside view into the …

Health and Wellness

Pleas for Booster Shots Ahead of MN Holiday Gatherings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year's Christmas holiday might have more of a traditional feel for Minnesota families than 2020 did. But the state's health-…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021