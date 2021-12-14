Critics: Oil-Gas Panel's New Proposal Stops Short of Protecting Taxpayers

DENVER -- The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has released new draft rules to ensure taxpayers are not on the hook for abandoned oil and gas wells, but critics say the commission has failed to address the need to monitor wells into the future.



Kate Christensen, oil and gas campaign coordinator for 350 Colorado, said wells are plugged with concrete, which can crack. She pointed to a plugged well in Erie that was discovered to be leaking significant amounts of toxic methane close to an elementary school.



"There's another one in Broomfield that has cost the town half a million dollars," Christensen pointed out. "It was already plugged and abandoned, and started leaking methane into a neighborhood. So these financial assurances don't take that into account at all."



Christensen argued the commission should also require companies to set aside enough money to ensure orphan wells can be fully restored. The commission's proposal allows for blanket bonds ranging from $1,500 to $15,000 per well, but Christensen noted the true reclamation costs are between $8,000 and $1.9 million. Oil and gas companies have chaffed at higher bonding requirements, and claim stricter rules could slow production and cost jobs.



Colorado currently has some 60,000 unplugged wells across the state, with just one in five producing even marginal amounts of oil and gas.



Christensen emphasized plugging wells is also an important climate-mitigation strategy to limit methane emissions, which is more than 80 times more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.



"If we plugged just the lowest producing wells, we would cut a significant amount of methane, but it would not impact production that much," Christensen contended. "And it would become a jobs program, because plugging wells creates jobs."



UK-based think tank Carbon Tracker estimates it will cost $7 billion to plug Colorado's current slate of wells. Christensen added the commission should not just kick the can down the road for future generations.



"If we let oil and gas companies take all our resources, and leave us their mess to clean up, we are sacrificing the financial health of our state for our kids," Christensen concluded.



SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry recently approved its first Climate Change and Carbon Plan, to embrace climate-smart forest management in the state.



The Board of Forestry unanimously approved the plan last month.



Danny Norlander, forest carbon and forest health policy analyst for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the plan has three legs: adaptation, mitigation and a social dimension, focusing on communities and local economies.



He explained adaptation is looking at how forests can adapt to the changing environment, using different tree species, for instance, and mitigation is using forests to store carbon.



"The third leg there is the social dimensions," Norlander emphasized. "We really need to just support natural resource-dependent economies in rural Oregon that have been experiencing a lot of impacts from wildfires and the heat wave that we had last summer."



He added the plan also gets into urban and community forestry, to make sure no communities get left behind.



Grace Brahler, Oregon climate action plan and policy manager for Beyond Toxics, said the plan incorporates strategies and goals of a bill passed this year, Senate Concurrent Resolution 17, which calls attention to the disproportionate impact of climate change on BIPOC, immigrant, rural and low-income communities.



She pointed out it also emphasizes the need to invest in a regenerative economy, and to have a fair and participatory process.



"Incorporating SCR 17 principles into Forest Practices will result in cleaner air and water, good jobs with family sustaining wages and a range of workforce services and skills training, and more climate resilient forests and communities across Oregon," Brahler outlined.



Peter Hayes, a 6th generation experimental family forest business owner in the Oregon coast range who is working towards a better model of forestry, noted almost half of Oregon is covered in forests, and historically a lot of focus for forests has been on producing lumber.



"Our superpower is the capacity of our land -- in particular, our forests -- to catch and hold carbon," Hayes contended. "And I think the plan marks a shift to acknowledging that we need to have a range of priorities."



