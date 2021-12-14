Educators, Parents, Union File Lawsuit Against NH 'Divisive Concepts' Bill

CONCORD, N.H. -- Educators, parents and the American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT) have filed a lawsuit against the state's so-called "divisive concepts" bill, which restricts teaching of concepts such as systemic racism and gender identity.
Groups say the bill, which was included in New Hampshire's budget bill, is unconstitutionally vague, and violates provisions of the state's own constitution, which requires teaching accurate history and social studies.
Deb Howes, president of AFT-New Hampshire, said the bill unfairly discriminates against educators.
"The boundaries of this law are ridiculously unclear," Howes asserted. "It makes it nearly impossible for teachers to know what they're allowed to teach about historic and societal concepts such as racism, sexism, gender identity or discrimination."
The state's educational commissioner has created a webpage for people to file complaints about teachers. Since then, some educators have reported online harassment and attacks.
Howes noted the law in New Hampshire requires regular instruction on how "intolerance, bigotry, anti-Semitism and national, ethic, racial or religious hatred and discrimination have evolved in the past and could evolve into genocide and mass violence," which she argued contradicts the new law. She added the bill said the state can take disciplinary action against teachers for violating it.
"Educators are terrified of losing their teaching license over simply trying to teach honest history," Howes observed. "This is something I never thought would happen in America or in New Hampshire."
New Hampshire is one of eight states to enact laws restricting conversations in schools about some social studies topics, and dozens more states have considered similar legislation.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As more than 200 organizations call on the Biden administration to extend the pause on student-loan repayments, some borrowers are finding success through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
The Biden administration's approach to student-loan relief so far has been on improving or expanding a handful of programs that already were on the books, even as advocates press for the campaign promise of canceling $10,000 in student debt per person.
Susan Garcia is a professor of the New World School of the Arts at Miami Dade College, who said she was able to see her loans forgiven in the modified program for educators, nurses and public employees who give 10 years of service.
"It is $92,000 of payments that are being forgiven, that have been forgiven," said Garcia. "And for me that is, like, incredible because I'm, like, 58 years old, headed toward retirement, I have a 17-year-old son who is looking to go to college and trying to figure out how he's going to do that."
Garcia is encouraging others to take advantage of the now-streamlined program which, according to the education department, already has forgiven $2 billion dollars in debt. The pandemic moratorium on federal student loans is set to expire after January 31.
Garcia said the student-debt crisis is real. She credited organizations such as the American Federation of Teachers for pushing for reforms to make it possible for her loans to be forgiven, which started out at around $120,000.
"Don't get me wrong, it wasn't like I didn't make payments," said Garcia. "I paid over $148,000, mostly interest only since I separated from school."
One major change to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program allows all payments by student borrowers to count, regardless of loan program or payment plan. That waiver runs through October of next near.
However, a survey by the Student Debt Crisis Center found that 89% of fully employed student loan borrowers said they were not financially secure enough to resume loan payments on February first.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's school funding trial is entering its fourth week today.
Testimony so far has provided an inside view into the difficult decisions educators in the state's low-wealth districts face with minimal resources. The Education Law Center, the Public Interest Law Center and O'Melveny law firm are representing schools and parents in the case, arguing the way schools are funded in the state violates the education clause and the equal-protection provision of the state constitution.
Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, said testimony last week from superintendents showed when districts are underfunded, some students will be left behind when making hard financial choices.
"We heard from a school district that has 1,200 students in its elementary school, but there are only two reading specialists," Gordon Klehr noted. "So when the state does not provide these poor school districts with adequate funding, they're forced into making unimaginable choices."
Pennsylvania ranks 45th for the share of K-12 school funding provided by the state. The trial continues this week with witnesses including officials from the School District of Lancaster and the deputy secretary for the state Office of Child Development and Early Learning.
Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, said as a result of receiving less funding from the state, districts are expected to rely on support locally through property taxes. But she pointed out it can be a challenge, as evidenced by last week's testimony from Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio, who said the most recent property tax increase led to less funding for the district than before.
"State lawmakers for years have said everything that is going on in our school districts is the result of local decision-making," Spicka observed. "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to break this logjam in Harrisburg that has allowed the legislature to continually underfund their schools."
Pennsylvania public schools are $4.6 billion short of a state benchmark for adequate funding, according to Penn State professor Matt Kelly, who testified in the trial in November. The trial is expected to continue through January.
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed by Congress contains $65 billion aimed at giving every American affordable access to broadband internet service.
Nowhere is the need more pronounced than in small, rural towns in Arizona and elsewhere, where reliable internet is often almost non-existent.
During the pandemic, rural schools in Arizona scrambled to develop online classes, but many students struggled to keep up.
Wes Brownfield, executive director of the Arizona Rural Schools Association said schools in the country, with students spread far and wide, should be first in line for improved access to broadband.
"We knew this avalanche of money would be coming our way," said Brownfield. "But we were concerned that the big broadband infrastructure conduit down the highways to everywhere would overshadow rural communities, where you need to connect a few kids at a time."
The Biden administration found that more than 30 million Americans live in areas where there is no affordable access to broadband. A study by the global Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that the U.S. has the second highest broadband costs in the developed world.
Brownfield said he is concerned that building a rural internet system using fiberoptic cables could take too long, adding that a Wi-Fi system might be quicker. He said during the pandemic, rural schools have struggled to meet their students' needs.
"You had people putting Wi-Fi on buses," said Brownfield. "You had people using the Wi-Fi at the school in parking. You had a host of well-intended but not terribly effective remedies."
He said rural teachers and administrators learned a lot developing a long-distance learning systems on the fly and will be better prepared if students are sent home for classes again.
"We've developed very good systems for student collaboration," said Brownfield. "Teachers now know how to do it. They know its advantages, and they know its limitations. And the limitation is you don't get the personal interaction with the kids."
The bill also specifies that companies rebuilding the rural internet system employ highly trained and qualified technicians to ensure that the system is high-quality and reliable.