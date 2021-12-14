Educators, Parents, Union File Lawsuit Against NH 'Divisive Concepts' Bill

CONCORD, N.H. -- Educators, parents and the American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT) have filed a lawsuit against the state's so-called "divisive concepts" bill, which restricts teaching of concepts such as systemic racism and gender identity.



Groups say the bill, which was included in New Hampshire's budget bill, is unconstitutionally vague, and violates provisions of the state's own constitution, which requires teaching accurate history and social studies.



Deb Howes, president of AFT-New Hampshire, said the bill unfairly discriminates against educators.



"The boundaries of this law are ridiculously unclear," Howes asserted. "It makes it nearly impossible for teachers to know what they're allowed to teach about historic and societal concepts such as racism, sexism, gender identity or discrimination."



The state's educational commissioner has created a webpage for people to file complaints about teachers. Since then, some educators have reported online harassment and attacks.



Howes noted the law in New Hampshire requires regular instruction on how "intolerance, bigotry, anti-Semitism and national, ethic, racial or religious hatred and discrimination have evolved in the past and could evolve into genocide and mass violence," which she argued contradicts the new law. She added the bill said the state can take disciplinary action against teachers for violating it.



"Educators are terrified of losing their teaching license over simply trying to teach honest history," Howes observed. "This is something I never thought would happen in America or in New Hampshire."



New Hampshire is one of eight states to enact laws restricting conversations in schools about some social studies topics, and dozens more states have considered similar legislation.



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's school funding trial is entering its fourth week today.



Testimony so far has provided an inside view into the difficult decisions educators in the state's low-wealth districts face with minimal resources. The Education Law Center, the Public Interest Law Center and O'Melveny law firm are representing schools and parents in the case, arguing the way schools are funded in the state violates the education clause and the equal-protection provision of the state constitution.



Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, said testimony last week from superintendents showed when districts are underfunded, some students will be left behind when making hard financial choices.



"We heard from a school district that has 1,200 students in its elementary school, but there are only two reading specialists," Gordon Klehr noted. "So when the state does not provide these poor school districts with adequate funding, they're forced into making unimaginable choices."



Pennsylvania ranks 45th for the share of K-12 school funding provided by the state. The trial continues this week with witnesses including officials from the School District of Lancaster and the deputy secretary for the state Office of Child Development and Early Learning.



Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of Pennsylvania, said as a result of receiving less funding from the state, districts are expected to rely on support locally through property taxes. But she pointed out it can be a challenge, as evidenced by last week's testimony from Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio, who said the most recent property tax increase led to less funding for the district than before.



"State lawmakers for years have said everything that is going on in our school districts is the result of local decision-making," Spicka observed. "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to break this logjam in Harrisburg that has allowed the legislature to continually underfund their schools."



Pennsylvania public schools are $4.6 billion short of a state benchmark for adequate funding, according to Penn State professor Matt Kelly, who testified in the trial in November. The trial is expected to continue through January.



