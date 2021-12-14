Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Authorities in Kentucky say the destruction from Friday's tornadoes is making it hard to reach some areas, and even with vaccines available, health officials urge taking a range of precautions ahead of the holidays.

President Biden will visit tornado-ravaged Kentucky, Sen. Joe Manchin continues to push back on Build Back Better, and former Trump administration official Mark Meadows is referred for criminal contempt charges.

Rural areas are promised more equity from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary while the AgrAbility program offers new help for farmers with disabilities; and Pennsylvanians for abandoned mine reclamation say infrastructure monies are long overdue.

Educators, Parents, Union File Lawsuit Against NH 'Divisive Concepts' Bill

Tuesday, December 14, 2021   

CONCORD, N.H. -- Educators, parents and the American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT) have filed a lawsuit against the state's so-called "divisive concepts" bill, which restricts teaching of concepts such as systemic racism and gender identity.

Groups say the bill, which was included in New Hampshire's budget bill, is unconstitutionally vague, and violates provisions of the state's own constitution, which requires teaching accurate history and social studies.

Deb Howes, president of AFT-New Hampshire, said the bill unfairly discriminates against educators.

"The boundaries of this law are ridiculously unclear," Howes asserted. "It makes it nearly impossible for teachers to know what they're allowed to teach about historic and societal concepts such as racism, sexism, gender identity or discrimination."

The state's educational commissioner has created a webpage for people to file complaints about teachers. Since then, some educators have reported online harassment and attacks.

Howes noted the law in New Hampshire requires regular instruction on how "intolerance, bigotry, anti-Semitism and national, ethic, racial or religious hatred and discrimination have evolved in the past and could evolve into genocide and mass violence," which she argued contradicts the new law. She added the bill said the state can take disciplinary action against teachers for violating it.

"Educators are terrified of losing their teaching license over simply trying to teach honest history," Howes observed. "This is something I never thought would happen in America or in New Hampshire."

New Hampshire is one of eight states to enact laws restricting conversations in schools about some social studies topics, and dozens more states have considered similar legislation.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is expected to vote on new rules requiring financial assurances for oil and gas wells in January. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Critics: Oil-Gas Panel's New Proposal Stops Short of Protecting Taxpayers

DENVER -- The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has released new draft rules to ensure taxpayers are not on the hook for abandoned oil and …

Social Issues

Groups Challenge IL Legislative Maps, Cite Voting Rights Act

CHICAGO -- Court hearings in legal challenges to Illinois' proposed legislative maps are underway. Groups are challenging the maps, citing the Voting …

Health and Wellness

“Death Doulas” Fight for Right to Serve Families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A case which could put so-called "death doulas" out of business gets a hearing this week before a federal judge in Sacramento…

About half of those who experience a mental illness during their lives also will experience a substance-use disorder and vice versa, according to federal data. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

Mental Health First-Aid Training Offered for Rural Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. - Substance-use disorder can go hand in hand with mental-health issues, and folks in rural Virginia can take a mental-health first-aid …

Social Issues

Ohio Democracy Warriors Share Stories of “Cracking and Packing”

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With pending litigation challenging Ohio's recently passed legislative maps, a new project is humanizing the stakes of the …

Radar imagery of tornadoes moving across several states on Friday and Saturday. (TheAustinMan/Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

Western KY Communities Band Together in Tornadoes’ Aftermath

LIVERMORE, Ky. - Communities in Western Kentucky are grappling with the destruction and loss of life from deadly tornadoes that ripped through the …

Social Issues

Texas' Vigilante Abortion Law May Be Just the Beginning

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas has captured headlines over its law banning nearly all abortions, but other states soon may share the spotlight after the U.S…

Health and Wellness

MD Paid Leave Supporters: It's Time for the Time to Care Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Advocacy groups say a paid leave proposal in Maryland would provide peace of mind for workers, especially those with disabilities …

 

