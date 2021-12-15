Overdose Prevention Kits Coming to Indiana Jails, Hospitals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - It isn't often that a vending machine can save someone's life, but that's the case in South Bend, where a free overdose kit vending machine is installed at the St. Joseph's County Jail. It's the first step in an initiative that will eventually roll out across the state.



Working with state health officials, Overdose Lifeline plans to place 19 more naloxone vending machines in jails, hospitals and other venues across Indiana. Justin Phillips, the organization's founder and executive director, said the project is aimed at two specific groups, "one being those that are recently incarcerated leaving incarceration; and those visiting health centers, such as an emergency department, following an overdose."



The state has given Overdose Lifeline nearly $73,000 to install the 20 units. Each contains up to 300 free overdose-prevention kits. In addition to a dose of naloxone, a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose, the kits include instructions for use and a treatment referral for substance-use disorder. Hoosiers also can request a free naloxone overdose kit from Overdose Lifeline on its website.



Phillips said being able to anonymously obtain the kits is a key part of the vending machine initiative. She explained that the internalized stigma among people who use drugs and the hesitancy to ask someone directly for help often are hurdles in getting overdose kits distributed.



"This is not about enabling anything other than someone to have health and wellness and life," she said.



The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated drug overdose deaths in Indiana. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state saw a roughly 32% increase in overdose deaths from April 2020 to April 2021, surpassing the national average of just over 28%. That includes overdoses from opioids, as well as other drugs, such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.





COLUMBUS, Ohio - The holiday season has officially started, and one group is encouraging Ohio parents to make a special effort to check in with their teens to help them avoid risky behaviors.



With days off school, parties and distracted parents, experts say underage drinking tends to increase during the holidays. Rick Birt, president and chief executive of Students Against Destructive Decisions, said alcohol is the most widely used substance among teens, with 14 the average age for a first drink. He encouraged parents to set ground rules to manage expectations, and to not make discussions about risky behaviors as "one and done."



"We've talked with parents all across Ohio who try to have regular, routine check-in," he said. "Maybe when you're driving 'em to the bus stop, go beyond the 'How's school?' conversation; dig into the 'How are you feeling?' The more that you talk with your young person, the more able they are to have that ongoing conversation with you."



Because risk-taking is a typical part of teenage development, Birt recommended avoiding scare tactics. He said the best conversations focus on education about healthy choices and how to make smart decisions in the face of peer pressure.



Other important topics to touch on, Birt added, include the illegal use of prescription medications, tobacco and marijuana. With medical marijuana legal in Ohio as well as efforts to legalize recreational use, Birt said, teens may have misconceptions about its dangers.



"The marijuana of today is not the marijuana from the '60s and '70s," he said. "It's been genetically modified and is much stronger. It is different depending on how it's ingested - whether it's smoked or used as a dab, or used in an edible or in some other way."



Birt also noted that it's important to keep a check on a teenager's mood.



"While the holidays are full of lights and glamour and special moments, and while we're oftentimes more together during the holidays, we don't always feel that way," he said. "They can be lonely seasons for many young people. There's anxiety, and all sorts of other things that come into play."



Parents who are concerned about a teen's mental health can contact their primary-care physician. Online resources are available, too, at nami.org, ohiosadd.org and preventionactionalliance.org.





