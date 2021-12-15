End of Child Tax Credit Payments a Worry for WV Families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The final round of the federal government's Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments ends today, unless Congress votes to extend them before the year is up.
Advocates for West Virginia families say the extra money has helped them make ends meet, and the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities said getting the credits monthly has so far benefited roughly nine in 10 children across the nation.
Holly Bradley, a farmer in Pocahontas County, said the extra money she has received this year through the CTC has helped keep her family afloat, and losing it would be a setback.
"I feel like that's going to leave a lot of folks having to choose between what bills they pay," Bradley asserted. "And what food they're able to put on the table, and if they can make rent or not."
The Build Back Better Act would expand the maximum credit to $3,600 for children under age six, and $3,000 dollars for kids ages 6-17, through next year.
Critics, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., say the increased spending would add more than a trillion dollars to the national debt over the next decade. The IRS said Congress will have to greenlight the social spending package by the end of the month, in order to ensure the next round of monthly payments is made, Jan. 15.
Jessica Ice, executive director of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, pointed out several provisions in the Build Back Better Act are aimed at helping families reduce essential expenses, especially amid rising inflation.
"For example, things like lowering the premiums for families buying health insurance through the healthcare.gov marketplace; the prescription drug price negotiation for Medicare that would lower costs for Medicare enrollees," Ice outlined.
Bradley pointed out many West Virginia families are still trying to bounce back from income loss during the pandemic. And with the holidays approaching, she believes not being able to count on Child Tax Credit payments will only increase the stress.
"That uncertainty and that instability, our children are feeling that, like, tenfold," Bradley explained. "They can tell when we are unstable, or we are uncertain about our life situation."
A recent survey found 86% of West Virginia parents reported the monthly payments have made a "huge difference" for their families, and 88% said the credits made them less anxious about their finances. Less than 4% of respondents felt the payments do not make much of a difference.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - West Virginians concerned about the rising cost of drug prices say they want Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - to Vote for the Build Back Better Act, which contains provisions that would lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand Medicare coverage.
West Virginia Organizer Troy Miller with the group Social Security Works explained the legislation would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices on behalf of recipients.
He said that could be a game changer for many grandparents who are primary caregivers for their grandchildren - and are seeing their household budgets further squeezed by rising drug prices.
"Many of those grandparents are also on Medicare and are seeing their drug prices go up year after year," said Miller. "And they're losing money on fixed incomes because of this."
Last week West Virginians held a rally in Morgantown featuring a mobile billboard highlighting Manchin's support for lower drug costs, and another rally will be held in Charleston this week.
Miller said the mobile billboard will visit municipal buildings, senior centers and nursing homes throughout the state.
Manchin continues to hold out on voting for the Build Back Better Act, citing its $1.75 trillion cost and concerns over the national debt and inflation.
According to a survey from Patients for Affordable Drugs more than 9 out of 10 West Virginia voters back reforms that give Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices. Miller said voters are demanding healthcare system changes.
"When you talk to Americans, they want the federal government to step in and do something," said Miller. "And every other country in the world has figured this out. And Joe Manchin can get us part of the way there."
Congress also is considering adding new hearing benefits to Medicare as part of the legislation.
Professor Emeritus of speech language pathology at West Virginia University, Kenneth St. Louis explained most insurance companies don't cover hearing aids, which can range from $1,000 to $4,000 retail.
"Untreated hearing loss is associated with a whole host of other problems," said St. Louis, "not the least of which is depression, isolation, even increased falls."
The Build Back Better Act would fine drug companies for increasing prices faster than inflation, and would add a $2,000 a-year cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug spending for Medicare beneficiaries.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Following this week's announcement that Minnesota is looking at a historic budget surplus, lawmakers face pressure to prop up programs that serve working families, including child care.
The Minnesota Department of Management and Budget now projects a more-than $7 billion surplus. Ahead of the next legislative session, advocates are likely to intensify calls to prioritize spending in certain areas.
Bradley Peterson, executive director of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, said for communities in rural parts of the state, families continue to struggle in accessing affordable child care.
"In greater Minnesota," said Peterson, "a lot of the challenge is not only affordability, but just having anybody offering child care at any price."
He suggested that more funding for the Child Care Assistance Program, which serves low-income families, as well as trying to retain and add more providers.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz says he also would like to see funding for paid family and medical leave. But Republican leaders urge caution, while arguing a portion of the surplus should be used to provide tax relief.
Some GOP lawmakers say that relief could help families struggling with higher costs for food, energy and other resources. However, Peterson said the surplus represents a rare chance to not only boost child care in a big way, but also affordable housing and key infrastructure.
"We would really be remiss and really not setting ourselves up for future success if we didn't make significant investments in those items," said Peterson.
When it comes to infrastructure, Peterson said the state is still far behind in pouring enough resources into aging wastewater systems. That's despite devoted funding in recent years, including help from the federal government.
Meanwhile, groups such as the Children's Defense Fund say the surplus news provides real opportunities to create better futures for Minnesota children and their families by considering these investments.
PHILADELPHIA -- New legislation in the state Senate would address what housing advocates say are unfair eviction records leading to residents being denied rental applications.
The screening report services landlords use for personal information on prospective tenants take data from court websites to determine if there was an eviction filed against them, without always including the outcome.
Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, introduced Fair Records for Renters legislation, which would permanently seal eviction records for tenants, and only allow them to become public if the landlord wins the eviction case.
Saval said the flaw in eviction records can create housing barriers for Pennsylvanians.
"This is incredibly pertinent right now because of the pandemic when a number of people have had evictions filed against them for nonpayment of rent," Saval asserted. "They are going around with these eviction records in the data screening services, and it's going to be impossible or very difficult for them to find housing and stable housing."
Saval released a co-sponsorship memo last week and plans to introduce legislation this month. A similar bill has already been introduced in the House by Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia, and Rep. Rick Krajewski, D-Philadelphia.
Holly Beck, supervising attorney for Community Legal Services in Philadelphia, has supported many families who have experienced issues finding housing because of an eviction case coming up on their screening report.
Beck said Black mothers are hit hardest by these rental procedures.
"It is an enormous racial-justice and gender-justice issue," Beck contended. "Sealing eviction records would allow families to move forward from a time of crisis and stabilize neighborhoods, communities, and allow landlords to see responsible tenants who are able to pay their rent."
Philadelphia's Renters' Access Act went into effect in October and requires landlords to give tenants a copy of the screening report to check for errors in the event it is used to deny housing.