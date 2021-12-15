Wednesday, December 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 15, 2021
Play

It is a new reality: 'Quad-State Tornado' relief is underway, former President Trump loses another round over tax returns, and efforts grow to make sure tribal votes are counted.

2021Talks - December 15, 2021
Play

The Proud Boys and Oathkeepers named in a Jan. 6 civil suit; the House votes on a Meadows contempt charge; and Schumer accuses Republicans of obstructing Biden nominees.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
Native Americans Voice Concerns Over AZ Redistricting Maps

Play

Wednesday, December 15, 2021   

TUCSON, Ariz. - As Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission prepares to issue its final voting-district maps, Native American groups are concerned the new boundaries could diminish their voting power.

They say the bipartisan commission, which does not need to clear its maps in advance with federal officials, may have divided the tribal vote. The maps are based on the 2020 census, and there's deep suspicion this population was undercounted.

Patty Ferguson Bohnee, director of the Indian Legal Clinic and associate professor at the aSandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, said changes to the Voting Rights Act have made it easier to disenfranchise Native Americans.

"The concern is whether the population is sufficient to provide an opportunity to Native Americans to elect a candidate of choice," she said. "Because Section 5 is not in play, there's not the threat of an objection from the Department of Justice."

The commission took comments during a series of public meetings, but Bohnee said highly organized, well-funded political groups tend to drown out smaller constituencies. Commission members have said they believe they fulfilled their mission to draw fair and competitive legislative district maps.

Bohnee said Arizona has a long history of disenfranchising Native Americans, from statehood into the 1970s. Because most live on tribal lands, she said, it's easy to dilute their power.

"Based on past redistricting efforts, we know that Native Americans need a higher percentage of the voting-age population to elect candidates of choice," she said. "But because of that, it's going to make the rural-urban divide even greater."

Gabriella Casarez-Kelly is the Pima County recorder and one of the state's first Indigenous office holders. Before she was elected, she was a community activist working to increase Native American voter participation.

"One of the struggles in my community work and in my work as an elected official," she said, "is really trying to demystify government, is to demystify the process and demystify where the decisions are coming from."

The commission is scheduled to complete its maps by year's end. Pending any legal action, the new districts will be in place for the 2022 midterm elections.


An estimated 6% of Ohioans don't have health insurance. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Midnight Deadline for ACA Coverage Starting January 1st

COLUMBUS, Ohio - While Ohioans still have plenty of time to shop for holiday gifts, the deadline to shop for health insurance on the federal …

Environment

Public Hearing Tonight on Proposed Increase to Gas Bills Across NV

LAS VEGAS - Nevadans have the chance this evening to put in their two cents about a proposed rate hike on gas bills. The Public Utilities Commission …

Environment

Groups Sue Over NV Wildlife Services Killings

ELKO, Nev. - Conservation groups want the feds to do a full environmental impact report on an agency that authorizes the killing of coyotes and other …

No matter where you live in Maryland, the Maryland Health Connection website offers a choice of plans from multiple insurance companies. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

New MD Law, Biden Plan Cut Health-Insurance Costs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's health insurance open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, and whether you are younger or older, extra financial …

Social Issues

ND Property-Tax Hikes Burden Older, Low-Income Homeowners

HORACE, N.D. - Some North Dakota cities are adding more residents and new homes, but there's a side effect: higher property taxes. Low-income …

A health survey finds the high use of nonmedical drugs is among the challenges for Washington state. (richard theis-EyeEm/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Scores High in Health Survey; Suicide Remains an Issue

SEATTLE -- A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in Washington and the rest of the country. America's Health Rankings from the …

Social Issues

End of Child Tax Credit Payments a Worry for WV Families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The final round of the federal government's Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments ends today, unless Congress votes to extend them …

Social Issues

Relief Groups in AR after Deadly Tornadoes: 'A Devastating Thing to See'

JONESBORO, Ark. - Disaster relief responders are assessing the damage from the tornadoes that took two lives in northeast Arkansas and caused major …

 

